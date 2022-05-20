U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

Walker & Dunlop Outlines Plans for Continued Growth during Virtual Investor Day

2 min read
BETHESDA, Md., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it held a virtual Investor Day on May 19th. During the event, the company provided updates on its long-term growth strategy with a specific focus on its recent acquisitions and the emerging business areas of its Drive to '25 growth plan and a deeper dive into its new segment reporting framework.

During the presentation, members of Walker & Dunlop's senior management team gave in-depth reviews of certain components of the company's business strategy, financials, and outlook, including:

  • Market updates from Chairman and CEO Willy Walker

  • Zelman's integration into Walker & Dunlop and future synergies

  • Plans to implement GeoPhy's technology to drive growth in small balance lending and Apprise, Walker & Dunlop's appraisal business

  • Alliant's integration into Walker & Dunlop and its impact on the company's affordable housing strategy

  • Operational and segment reporting updates

The presentation provided insight into the company's near and long-term path to achieving its Drive to '25 goal of growing annual total revenues to $2 billion by 2025.

A replay of the event has been posted on the Investor Relations section of the company's website and can be accessed via the link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XwN9lq99DXc

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest providers of capital to the commercial real estate industry, enabling real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology make us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walker--dunlop-outlines-plans-for-continued-growth-during-virtual-investor-day-301552100.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

    As one of the leaders in the game development space, Unity Software (NYSE: U) could capitalize on the enormous gaming market, which is expected to be worth $300 billion in the next five years. In a survey done by Unity in 2021, 61% of game developers use Unity to build their games. Shares are down over 73% year to date, between the broader tech-stock sell-off and a recently disclosed machine-learning error that will cause serious problems for Unity's business. Create solutions are subscription-based and help businesses build high-quality video games and other content, and they represented 36% of total revenue in Q1.