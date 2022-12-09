U.S. markets open in 6 hours 22 minutes

Walking Assist Devices Market to Hit US$ 7.42 billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports
·5 min read
Growth Plus Reports
Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Growth Plus Reports the Global Walking Assist Devices Market was estimated at US$ 7.42 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 11.32 billion by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 4.81% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Walking assist devices emerge as a promising option for treatment and improving mobility.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/walking-assist-devices-market/8015

The global walking assist devices market has been analysed from three different perspectives – product type, distribution channel, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation’

Canes, crutches, walkers, and other devices make up the four product-based segments of the global market for walking assistance devices. The canes sector is further broken down into quad and folding canes, and the walker segment is split into normal, rolling, and hemi models. The walker category dominated the market with a high share in 2021. Walkers are preferred to other mobility devices in large part because they provide more stability, enabling users to move around on their own without assistance, and because they provide wider support than other walking aids, encouraging physical activity in people with physical limitations. The aforementioned problems have also led to an increase in the demand for walkers as rehabilitation equipment.

Excerpts from ‘By Distribution Channel Segmentation’

The global market for walking assistance devices is divided into online and offline categories based on the distribution channel. Since consumers can purchase anything, they need online without having to leave their home, which is without a doubt one of the major benefits of online shopping, it is predicted that the online segment will dominate the market in  by the end of 2030. Customers can choose the products or services they require from any supplier, anywhere in the world, more easily when they shop online. The potential for a broader selection than at chain stores and the freedom to browse without time constraints or other pressures are tremendous.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world based on geographic dispersion. North America held large revenue share in 2021 due to the massive number of elderly residents. The availability of state-of-the-art medical facilities and established reimbursement practises are the main factors affecting the market in this field. The high prevalence of target diseases in this area, such as arthritis, Parkinson's disease, and other chronic disabilities, is also expected to have had a significant impact on the market's growth throughout the years. Additionally, it is anticipated that this market would expand over the course of the forecast period as a result of the accessibility of these mobility aids for persons with impairments at reduced costs. Furthermore, During the projection period, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to see the highest CAGR. The alarming geriatric population count in Asia Pacific nations like China, India, and Japan, the rising prevalence of chronic deformities in this region's population, the increase in public and private healthcare spending, and the rise in disposable incomes are major determinants of the high growth. Also, the advancement of different technological aspects is enhancing the market growth rate exponentially. For example, in Japan most of the old people use advanced multi-wheeled walking trolly with better technology.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/before-buying/walking-assist-devices-market/8015

Excerpts from ‘Competitive landscape’

Some of the most prominent competing companies of global walking assist Devices market are:

  • Besco Medical Limited

  • Electric mobility Euro Ltd.

  • Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

  • Betterlifehealthcare Ltd.

  • Comfort Orthopedic Co., Ltd.

  • Drive Medical

  • Pride Mobility Products Corporation

  • GF Health Products, Inc.

  • Ossenberg GmbH

  • Invacare Corporation

  • Karma Healthcare Ltd.

  • Permobil

  • Sunrise Medical (US) LLC.

  • Levo AG

  • MEYRA GmbH

  • Otto Bock Australia Pty., Ltd.

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

      1. Historical Years – 2020

      2. Base Year – 2021

      3. Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030

    3. Currency Used in the Report

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1. Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions

  3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints/Challenges

    3. Opportunities

  5. GLOBAL WALKING ASSIST DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE 

    1. Canes

      1. Quad Canes

      2. Folding Canes

    2. Crutches

    3. Walkers

      1. Standard Walker

      2. Rolling Walker

      3. Hemi Walker

    4. Others (Gait Belts and Lift Vests)

  6. GLOBAL WALKING ASSIST DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL 

    1. Online

    2. Offline

TOC Continued….

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Walking Assist Devices Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=1iAY2Mc1y2d8O7fstW8Jh1BWzY13mANuYmcSfdI9&report_id=8015&license=Single

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/  Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


