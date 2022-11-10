Walking Assist Devices Market Size to Surpass US$ 9.96 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights

High investments in robotic system invention and increasing healthcare spending are impacting the world market's development for walking assistance systems. Walking assist devices market growth is driven by aged population, completely designed healthcare sectors, technological advances. North America emerged as the largest market for the global walking assist devices market, with a 34.17% share of the market revenue in 2022.

Newark, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Walking Assist Devices Market size from USD 7.34 billion to USD 9.96 billion in 8 years: The Technological Advancements in Healthcare Industry



The brainy Insights estimates that the USD 7.34 billion in 2022 walking assist devices market will reach USD 9.96 billion by 2030. In just eight years, walking assist devices has moved from an uncertain, standalone niche use case to a fast-growing, high return on investment (ROI) application that is truly delivering value to users. These developments in fast technological advancements in healthcare sector, growing assistive technologies needed for the visually impaired leads to the market growth in future.



Key Insight of Walking Assist Devices Market



North America to account for largest market size during the forecast period



North America is expected to have the largest market share in the walking assist devices market. Key factors favouring the growth of the walking assist devices market in North America include the region's cutting-edge healthcare support and good reimbursement policies push market development. Most target diseases and other chronic disabilities are expected to significantly affect market growth over the future years. Market growth is driven by an expansion in the technical innovations in the healthcare sector, the percentage of obese people, increasing sales of crutches and canes, an upsurge in the number of people with disposable earnings, and the availability of walking Assist devices at discounted prices for patients with disabilities.



Crutches segment accounted for the largest market share of 18.2% in 2022



The crutches segment held the largest share in the global walking assist devices market, due to the crutches are used by individuals who have short-term injury problems to chronic disabilities. They perform better as temporary walking devices usually operated on after a leg injury. Regardless, there are generally more suitable options once a person uses a walking assistance device for the long term. An upsurge in the frequency of lifetime disabilities, the introduction of cutting-edge medical crutches, and an expansion in crashes leading to disability globally contribute to segment growth.



The online segment is anticipated to dominate the market by 55.4% in 2030



The online segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the forthcoming years, owing to the online platform permits consumers to find everything needed in one place without going anywhere, which is probably one of the essential benefits of online shopping. Online purchasing helps customers to select a product or assistance customers want from any supplier, anywhere in the globe. The option of broader choice than in consumer-to-business stores. And the freedom to search without any stress or rush is incalculable.



Advancement in market



In April 2022, Getinge founded a single-leg holder system for using tables. It is consistent with two variants of knee crutches, minimizes investments, saves time between surgeries, and brings comfort to a broad spectrum of patients. Such leg holders are compatible with knee crutches.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Best for Indoor Use



The light-weightiness of the walker makes it comfortable for elders to move around, and the great wheels help the user move around swiftly without any delays. Taller people can make the most of this assistive device by altering its height to their comfort, which makes the walkers ideal for seniors of every height.



Restraint: Lead to Dependency



Reliance on someone else is the most significant drawback of using any walking assist devices. When using crutches or rollators with limited functions, it doesn't include automatic features. The same goes for self-propelling or a manual wheelchair. However, the powered wheelchair can also be an issue when the battery runs low, or the device runs into a technical problem. Both can lead to a restraining factor for the walking assist devices.



Opportunity: Technological Advancements



Fast technological advancements in healthcare, growing assistive technologies needed for the visually impaired, and the effect of schemes by government institutions to provide accessibility of walking assist devices to the senior population are essential elements that are expected to push the development of the walking assist devices market over the forthcoming years.



Some of the major players operating in the walking assist devices market are:



• Benmor Medical,

• Briggs Healthcare,

• Carex Health Brands,

• Drive medical design,

• Eurovema AB

• GF Health Products Inc

• Honda Motor Co. Ltd

• HUMAN CARE

• Invacare Corporation,

• Medline Industries Karman,

• Ossenberg Gmbh

• TOPRO



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type:



• Wheelchairs

• Canes

• Crutches

• Walker

• Gait Belts & Lift Vests

• Power Scooters



By Distribution Channel:



• Offline

• Online



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



