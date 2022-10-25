U.S. markets open in 1 hour 1 minute

WalkMe Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

WalkMe LTD.
·1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. WalkMe will host a conference call and webcast that day at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its business and financial performance.

Third Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call

Date:

Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Time:

5:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast:

https://ir.walkme.com

Dial-in:

U.S. Toll Free: 1 (866) 966 5335; International: 1 (809) 216213; Passcode WalkMe

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.walkme.com.

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our code-free platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

Media Contact:

Christina Knittel
press@walkme.com

Investor Contact:

John Streppa
investors@walkme.com


