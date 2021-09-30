U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,354.30
    -5.16 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,226.35
    -164.37 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,551.28
    +38.84 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.79
    +0.48 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.81
    -1.02 (-1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.30
    +34.40 (+2.00%)
     

  • Silver

    22.10
    +0.61 (+2.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1593
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5320
    -0.0090 (-0.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3486
    +0.0059 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5790
    -0.3800 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,046.45
    +789.07 (+1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.81
    -14.63 (-1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,085.06
    -23.10 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

WalkMe Creates Growth Advisory Board Amid Accelerating Demand for Digital Adoption Platforms

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tenured tech industry thought leaders selected to advise WalkMe in strategic areas of growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption platforms, today announced the formation of its Growth Advisory Board to guide its vision to fundamentally transform the productivity of humanity by harnessing the power of technology. With founding members hailing from strategically relevant backgrounds and geographies, the Growth Advisory Board will play a key role in advising on WalkMe's innovation and long-term strategy to drive further adoption of WalkMe within new and existing markets.

WalkMe Logo
WalkMe Logo

"While it took the grit of the entire WalkMe team and our valued customers to create a new category of technology, we understand it will take several more great minds to guide us through the next phase of growth and beyond," said Rafael Sweary, Co-Founder and President of WalkMe. "That is why we carefully selected our founding members; each brings to the table unique experiences that align with our current priorities and growth areas. The Growth Advisory Board members will provide the counsel and diversity of thought needed to sustain our levels of innovation and customer success. Market leaders are built by strong teams, and we are excited to be expanding ours with the specific skill sets of the founding board members."

The founding members of WalkMe's Growth Advisory Board include:

  • Josh Bersin, Global Industry Analyst and CEO, The Josh Bersin Company

  • Shlomit Harth, Venture Partner at TPY Capital and former Vice President and Israel Country Manager, Gartner

  • Michael Hubbard, SVP, Customer Success, Services & Support at SmartSheet

  • Enrique Oti, CTO, Second Front Systems

WalkMe was founded ten years ago to simplify the way people interact with technology. As a no-code, platform-agnostic solution, WalkMe's Digital Adoption Platform runs across all underlying applications-- for both employees and customers alike. Over the last decade, WalkMe has continued to deliver digital solutions at scale to help organizations worldwide achieve their digital transformation goals by creating frictionless and elegant digital experiences that reduce complexity in the enterprise technology stack.

About the Founding Board Members

Josh Bersin founded Bersin & Associates in 2001 to provide research and advisory services focused on corporate learning. After expanding the company to encompass all areas of HR, he sold the company to Deloitte in 2012 and was a partner in Bersin by Deloitte through 2018. In 2019, Bersin launched the Josh Bersin Academy, the world's first global development academy for HR and talent professionals at all levels and across all industries. Today, the Academy is part of The Josh Bersin Company, which provides a wide range of research and advisory services to help HR leaders and professionals tackle the ever-evolving challenges and needs of today's workforces.

Shlomit Harth is former VP at Gartner who has held various leadership roles in the high-tech industry over the last 20+ years. She has a track record of creative strategic planning and execution and leading people to success in complex situations, diverse cultures, and challenging business circumstances. Shlomit is currently a Venture Partner at TPY Capital and is also a champion of diversity in the tech industry, leading the Tel Aviv chapter of Upward Women.

Michael Hubbard is the SVP, Customer Success, Services & Support at SmartSheet. He is an advisor to executives of the largest and most innovative firms in the world on obtaining value from enterprise technology. Hubbard changes how big companies adopt technology in pursuit of maximizing outcome achievement. He advises leadership teams on incorporating mega trends such as cloud, mobile, automation, and collaboration to reinvent jobs and digitize work.

Enrique Oti is currently the CTO at Second Front Systems and an experienced technologist and leader with a strong track record of organizational transformation, technological innovation, and capabilities delivery. As a US Air Force veteran, he has deep insights into Department of Defense policies, processes, and needs. Over the last five years, he has focused on finding creative ways to connect the DoD to the start-up ecosystem in Silicon Valley and beyond, helping establish the Defense Innovation Unit, and the Air Force software factory, Kessel Run.

Additional Resources:

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our code-free platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/733440/WalkMe_Logo.jpg

Media Contact:
Christina Knittel
WalkMe
press@walkme.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walkme-creates-growth-advisory-board-amid-accelerating-demand-for-digital-adoption-platforms-301388985.html

SOURCE WalkMe

Recommended Stories

  • What You Need to Know About IBM's $19 Billion Spinoff

    The biggest move made by International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) since CEO Arvind Krishna took the helm last year was the planned spinoff of the managed infrastructure services unit. Here's what IBM investors need to know. IBM shareholders will receive at least 80.1% of Kyndryl's common stock when the spinoff is complete, with IBM retaining the remaining stake.

  • Lightspeed comments on short seller report

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) today commented on the short seller report published today by Spruce Point Capital Management.

  • Here is why Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is in a Great Financial Position, but Lacking Development

    Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is a videoconferencing technology company that recently experienced a sudden price jump. We were interested if this action merits a deeper review, so we reviewed the fundamentals and their business model. Needless to say that this is a very high risk stock, and potential investors should try to get as much information as possible before making a decision.

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • 3 Biotech Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Rise 44% or Better

    September's been a lousy month for biotech stocks with the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index down around 5.7% since the end of August. Rising interest rates are the main cause for concern, but that isn't a good reason to lose faith in this particular industry. You could sit around feeling sad about the September sell-off, or you could take advantage of some bargain stock opportunities.

  • 10 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 dividend growth stocks to buy. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see 5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy. It’s commonly believed that growth stocks don’t pay dividends and income investors who want a steady stream of […]

  • 10 Stocks Better than AMC Entertainment (AMC) According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks better than AMC according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Better than AMC According to Hedge Funds. Stocks that offer little in terms of basic fundamentals but have become popular based on interest […]

  • 3 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy in October

    Sure, solely buying income-generating stocks means you would have missed out on some of the stock market's most successful companies, such as Amazon.com and Netflix, which don't pay dividends but since 2002 have risen 17,500% and 49,400%, respectively, compared to the S&P 500's 309% gain. Like many large oil companies, Chevron (NYSE: CVX) suffered big losses during the early months of the pandemic. As economic activity around the world all but came to a standstill and demand for oil plunged, this energy giant engineered dramatic cost-cutting initiatives while also making opportunistic acquisitions of Noble Energy and Noble Midstream Partners.

  • What You Need To Know About Annaly Capital Management, Inc.'s (NYSE:NLY) Investor Composition

    If you want to know who really controls Annaly Capital Management, Inc. ( NYSE:NLY ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • 10 Tech Stocks Hedge Funds Prefer Over Nvidia (NVDA)

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks hedge funds prefer over Nvidia. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Tech Stocks Hedge Funds Prefer Over Nvidia. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), the California-based visual computing firm, has made giant strides in the last two years to […]

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 4%

    One of the downsides of the hot bull market that we're in right now is that as stock prices rise, you're earning less of a yield since it costs you more to collect the same dividend as when prices were lower. Three dividend stocks that pay at least a 4% yield, include Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences currently pays its shareholders a dividend yield of 4% per year.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Is Cratering Because Its Earnings Buckled Under Supply Chain Pressures

    Bed Bath & Beyond ‘s turnaround hit a triple roadblock of higher prices, supply chain issues, and the Delta variant. Bed Bath & Beyond had been staging a turnaround since CEO Mark Tritton, with the stock up 25% in 2021 heading into Thursday’s earnings release, ahead of the S&P 500’s 16% rise and the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s12% advance. Now that’s been called into question after Bed Bath & Beyond (ticker: BBBY) reported an adjusted profit of four cents a share, missing forecasts for 52 cents a share, on sales of $1.99 billion, below forecasts for $2.06 billion.

  • Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.

  • Investing in These 2 Top Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    To achieve that goal, many shrewdly turn to the stock market. Investing in stocks allows your money to grow substantially more than, say, in a traditional savings account. Of course, the stock market also comes with risks, but picking the right companies to invest in could help you hit that coveted $1 million mark before you retire.

  • 10 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we will take look at the 10 best silver mining stocks in 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of silver mining companies and their future outlook, and go directly to see the 5 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021. During uncertain times, investors often take refuge in precious metals. Especially during […]

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Plunges 29% in Harbinger for Holiday Season

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. plunged after a slowdown in store traffic and unrelenting supply chain challenges led the home-goods company to cut its forecast, an ominous sign for the retail industry ahead of the all-important holiday shopping season.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Press

  • Will GameStop Get Another Boost From the Robinhood Lawsuit?

    Revelations of alleged internal Robinhood communications add another layer of complication to the picture.

  • Apple Treasurer, Keeper of $200 Billion, Retires After 35 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion money pile has retired from the iPhone maker after about 35 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of D

  • 18 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

    Gainers Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) rose 58.7% to $1.73 in pre-market trading after jumping over 23% on Wednesday. The company, last month, reported Q2 earnings of $0.00 per share on sales of $3.40 million. Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) rose 23.5% to $0.42 in pre-market trading after surging over 41% on Wednesday. Farmmi issued an update letter, in which it announced the acquisition of Xiangbo for RMB70 million. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) rose 19.8% to $4.10 in