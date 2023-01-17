U.S. markets closed

Wall Decor Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot, IKEA, Lowe's and Ethan Allen

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wall Decor Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global wall decor market is expected to grow from $ 49.28 billion in 2021 to $ 52.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The wall decor market is expected to grow to $ 62.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.4%.

North America was the largest region in the wall decor market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the wall decor market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing inclination toward creating an aesthetic look in households and offices is expected to propel the growth of the wall decor market going forward. Aesthetic refers to enhancing the look of things or objects in an artful way that creates pleasant and positive value for the object. People are more focused on interior design to create an aesthetic look for households and offices that helps in adding functionality to places. Wall decor gives an aesthetic look to the house and office walls with their paintings and designs.

For instance, in May 2021, according to the Home Decor Survey carried by Sullivans in the United States, a US-based company operating in home decor, approximately 76% of people plan to buy the same or more amount of home decor as compared to the last year, and also, 24% of the consumers are expected to buy new decor than purchased previously. Therefore, the increasing inclination toward creating the aesthetic look of households and offices is driving the growth of the wall decor market.

New product innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the wall decor market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new products to gain a competitive advantage. For instance, in December 2020, Spacekit, a US-based home decor company, launched a customizable, modular wall decor system for homes and offices.

These are made up of designed strips and variously textured art panels that can be hung in a variety of ways. Spacekit's snap-and-go design and self-contained framing system allow easy reconfiguration and even removal when changing up a room, or moving to a new home. The panels are made from a 100% tree-free, wood alternative, making them a stylish and sustainable design choice.

In January 2021, Circle Graphic, a US-based company operating in wall decor, acquired Graphik Dimensions, LLC for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Circle Graphic would strengthen its wall decor product portfolio and also plan to develop new and innovative products in wall decor. Graphik Dimensions LLC is a US-based company operating in wall decor.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Assessment of Russia - War Impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodities supply and their direct and indirect impact on the market analyzed in the report.

  • Impact of high global inflation on market growth.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Scope
Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Shelves; Wall Stickers; Hangings; Frame Works; Mirror; Metal Works; Wall Art And Painting; Other Products
2) By Base Material: Wood; Fabric And Textile; Plastic; Glass; Metal
3) By Distribution: Wholesalers And Distributors; Hypermarkets And Supermarkets; Specialty Stores; Online Retailers; Other Distributions
4) By Appilcation: Household; Office And Business; Medical And Dental Facilities; Hotels And Spas; Restaurants, Cafes And Bars; Other Applications

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Wall Decor Market Characteristics

3. Wall Decor Market Trends And Strategies

4. Wall Decor Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Wall Decor Market Size And Growth

6. Wall Decor Market Segmentation

7. Wall Decor Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Wall Decor Market

9. China Wall Decor Market

10. India Wall Decor Market

11. Japan Wall Decor Market

12. Australia Wall Decor Market

13. Indonesia Wall Decor Market

14. South Korea Wall Decor Market

15. Western Europe Wall Decor Market

16. UK Wall Decor Market

17. Germany Wall Decor Market

18. France Wall Decor Market

19. Eastern Europe Wall Decor Market

20. Russia Wall Decor Market

21. North America Wall Decor Market

22. USA Wall Decor Market

23. South America Wall Decor Market

24. Brazil Wall Decor Market

25. Middle East Wall Decor Market

26. Africa Wall Decor Market

27. Wall Decor Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Wall Decor Market

29. Wall Decor Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

  • The Home Depot

  • Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

  • Lowe's Companies, Inc.

  • Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5on4ad

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wall-decor-global-market-report-2022-featuring-bed-bath--beyond-home-depot-ikea-lowes-and-ethan-allen-301722539.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

