Wall Decor Market in Europe 2020-2024 | Growing Housing Market and Consumer Expenditure on Home Improvement in EU to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Wall Decor Market in Europe by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
The "Wall Décor Market in Europe by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the wall décor market in Europe between 2020 and 2024 is USD 9.56 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, View Report Snapshot Right Here!

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The increasing sale of wall décor products is one of the key market drivers and its measure is expected to be high during 2024. However, factors such as price wars due to low product differentiation and cost challenges faced by manufacturers and retailers will challenge the market's growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The wall decor market in Europe report is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), product (wall art, picture frames, wall clocks, WPS, and others), and geography (Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe). Moreover, the Rest of Europe will be the leading region with 49% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany is the key country of the market and held 15.60% of the global market share in 2019. UK, France, and Italy will emerge as other key revenue-generating economies in the region.

Download our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Carrefour Group

  • Costco Wholesale Corp.

  • Inter IKEA Holding BV

  • Tesco Plc

  • To Gain Access to more Vendor Profiles with their Key Offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Digital Photo Frame Market by Distribution Channel, Power Source, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Flower and Ornamental Plants Market by Product, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Product

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wall-decor-market-in-europe-2020-2024--growing-housing-market-and-consumer-expenditure-on-home-improvement-in-eu-to-boost-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301372570.html

SOURCE Technavio

