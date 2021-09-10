Wall Decor Market in Europe 2020-2024 | Growing Housing Market and Consumer Expenditure on Home Improvement in EU to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Wall Decor Market in Europe by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The " Wall Décor Market in Europe by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the wall décor market in Europe between 2020 and 2024 is USD 9.56 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, View Report Snapshot Right Here!

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing sale of wall décor products is one of the key market drivers and its measure is expected to be high during 2024. However, factors such as price wars due to low product differentiation and cost challenges faced by manufacturers and retailers will challenge the market's growth.

The wall decor market in Europe report is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), product (wall art, picture frames, wall clocks, WPS, and others), and geography (Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe). Moreover, the Rest of Europe will be the leading region with 49% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany is the key country of the market and held 15.60% of the global market share in 2019. UK, France, and Italy will emerge as other key revenue-generating economies in the region.

Companies Mentioned

Amazon.com Inc.

Carrefour Group

Costco Wholesale Corp.

Inter IKEA Holding BV

Tesco Plc

