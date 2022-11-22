U.S. markets open in 7 hours 4 minutes

Wall Decor Market in US to grow by USD 11.98 Bn; Home furnishing identified as parent market - Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wall Decor Market in US Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 11.98 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.43% during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the wall decor market in the US as a part of the global home furnishings market. The parent global home furnishings market covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing/marketing of furniture, home textiles, floor coverings, and decorative products. The parent market is driven by the increasing residential and commercial construction. The rising focus on infrastructure development and the construction of new residences and offices is expected to increase the sales of new furniture and furnishings. In addition, the rising demand for furniture is also aided by the increase in the number of renovation projects across key countries such as the US, China, and India. Get insights into the market parent market. Download a Free PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wall Decor Market Market in US 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wall Decor Market Market in US 2022-2026

Wall Decor Market in US 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The wall decor market in the US report covers the following areas:

Wall Decor Market in US 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Amazon.com Inc., Art.com Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Franchise Concepts Inc., Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., Lowe's Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., and Walmart Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Technavio's research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19-related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Buy Report

Wall Decor Market in US 2022-2026: Segmentation

The wall decor market in US is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Distribution channel

Identify potential segments to invest in over the forecast period. Download a Free Sample Report

Wall Decor Market in US 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist wall decor market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the wall decor market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the wall decor market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wall decor market vendors

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Related Reports:

Table of Contents:

  • The DIY home improvement market study in the US is a comprehensive report with in-depth qualitative and quantitative research evaluating the current scenario and analyzing the growth of 6.07% and CAGR of 6.1%. One of the major factors driving the DIY home improvement market growth is the growing popularity and adoption of RTA furniture in the US.

  • The online home decor market share is expected to increase by USD 58.99 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92%. One of the key factors driving growth in the online home decor market is the rise in online spending and smartphone penetration.

Wall Decor Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.43%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 11.98 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.86

Regional analysis

US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amazon.com Inc., Art.com Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Franchise Concepts Inc., Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., Lowe's Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., and Walmart Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1. Executive Summary                           

1.1     Market Overview

Exhibit 01:  Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

Exhibit 02:  Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview

Exhibit 03:  Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics

Exhibit 04:  Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product

Exhibit 05:  Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 06:  Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2. Market Landscape             

  2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07:  Parent market

Exhibit 08:  Market Characteristics

3. Market Sizing                       

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10:  Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 11:  Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12:  Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

4. Five Forces Analysis                          

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15:  Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16:  Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17:  Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18:  Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19:  Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20:  Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21:  Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5. Market Segmentation by Product

  5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22:  Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 24:  Chart on Comparison by Product

Exhibit 25:  Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Wall art - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26:  Chart on Wall art - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27:  Data Table on Wall art - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 28:  Chart on Wall art - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 29:  Data Table on Wall art - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Picture frames - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30:  Chart on Picture frames - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 31:  Data Table on Picture frames - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32:  Chart on Picture frames - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 33:  Data Table on Picture frames - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Wall clock - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34:  Chart on Wall clock - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 35:  Data Table on Wall clock - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36:  Chart on Wall clock - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 37:  Data Table on Wall clock - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Other decorative accents - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38:  Chart on Other decorative accents - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 39:  Data Table on Other decorative accents - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 40:  Chart on Other decorative accents - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 41:  Data Table on Other decorative accents - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7     Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42:  Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

   6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43:  Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 44:  Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 45:  Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 46:  Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47:  Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48:  Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 49:  Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 50:  Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51:  Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52:  Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 53:  Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 54:  Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 55:  Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7. Customer landscape                         

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56:  Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                   

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Improved standard of living increasing introduction of premium products

8.1.2 Growing culture of gifting

8.1.3 Rising popularity of blogs related to interior designing

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Rising competition increases price war and reduces profit margins

8.2.2 Highly complex inventory, supply chain, and merchandizing management

8.2.3 Long product replacement cycle

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 57:  Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

8.4.1 Increasing trend for interior designing

8.4.2 Increased demand for personalized and customized wall décor

8.4.3 Growing online demand for home decor products

9. Vendor Landscape                             

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 58:  Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 59:  Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 60:  Impact of key risks on business

10. Vendor Analysis               

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 61:  Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 62:  Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 63:  Amazon.com Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 64:  Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 65:  Amazon.com Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 66:  Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 67:  Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

Exhibit 68:  Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 69:  Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 70:  Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 71:  Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

Exhibit 72:  Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 73:  Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 74:  Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 75:  Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Franchise Concepts Inc.

Exhibit 76:  Franchise Concepts Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 77:  Franchise Concepts Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 78:  Franchise Concepts Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.

Exhibit 79:  Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 80:  Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 81:  Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Lowes Companies Inc.

Exhibit 82:  Lowes Companies Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 83:  Lowes Companies Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 84:  Lowes Companies Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Target Corp.

Exhibit 85:  Target Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 86:  Target Corp. - Product / Service

Exhibit 87:  Target Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 88:  Target Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 The Home Depot Inc.

Exhibit 89:  The Home Depot Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 90:  The Home Depot Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 91:  The Home Depot Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Walmart Inc.

Exhibit 92:  Walmart Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 93:  Walmart Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 94:  Walmart Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 95:  Walmart Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 96:  Walmart Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Wayfair Inc.

Exhibit 97:  Wayfair Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 98:  Wayfair Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 99:  Wayfair Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 100:  Wayfair Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 101:  Wayfair Inc. - Segment focus

11. Appendix                            

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 102:  Inclusions checklist

Exhibit 103:  Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 104: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research Methodology

Exhibit 105: Research Methodology

Exhibit 106: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 107: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 108: List of abbreviations

