Wall Decor Market in US to grow by USD 11.98 Bn; Home furnishing identified as parent market - Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wall Decor Market in US Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 11.98 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.43% during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the wall decor market in the US as a part of the global home furnishings market. The parent global home furnishings market covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing/marketing of furniture, home textiles, floor coverings, and decorative products. The parent market is driven by the increasing residential and commercial construction. The rising focus on infrastructure development and the construction of new residences and offices is expected to increase the sales of new furniture and furnishings. In addition, the rising demand for furniture is also aided by the increase in the number of renovation projects across key countries such as the US, China, and India. Get insights into the market parent market. Download a Free PDF Report Sample
Wall Decor Market in US 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The wall decor market in the US report covers the following areas:
Wall Decor Market in US 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Amazon.com Inc., Art.com Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Franchise Concepts Inc., Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., Lowe's Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., and Walmart Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
Technavio's research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19-related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Buy Report
Wall Decor Market in US 2022-2026: Segmentation
The wall decor market in US is segmented as below:
Product
Distribution channel
Identify potential segments to invest in over the forecast period. Download a Free Sample Report
Wall Decor Market in US 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist wall decor market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the wall decor market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the wall decor market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wall decor market vendors
