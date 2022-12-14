Wall Financial Corporation Announces Q3 Fiscal 2023 Results
VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Wall Financial Corporation (the "Company") released its operating results and financial statements for the nine months ended October 31, 2022. The Company recorded net earnings and comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of the Company for the nine months ended October 31, 2022 of $46,546,834 or $1.43 per share compared to $13,884,974 or $0.42 per share in the prior period. This increase in net earnings compared to prior period was primarily due to the sale of an investment property and improved operations at the Company's hotels.
Revenue and income from the rental apartment operations remain stable and revenues from the development operations decreased from the prior period due to the closing of 120 condominium units in the prior period.
Three months ended October 31
Nine months ended October 31
Statements of Earnings
2022
2021
2022
2021
Total revenue and other income
$ 39,879,077
$ 30,322,631
$ 113,806,249
$ 212,235,577
Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company
7,233,196
1,710,422
46,546,834
13,884,974
Earnings per share (diluted and non-diluted)
$ 0.22
$ 0.05
$ 1.43
$ 0.42
Statements of Financial Position
October 31, 2022
January 31, 2022
Total assets
$ 845,195,207
$ 874,063,426
Total non-current liabilities
$ 289,732,884
$ 277,821,380
Dividends paid
$ -
$ -
Dividends paid per share
$ -
$ -
The above unaudited financial information, including comparative information, is expressed in Canadian dollars and has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, using the same accounting policies and methods of application as described in notes 2 and 3 of the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended January 31, 2022 and 2021.
Wall Financial Corporation is a B.C. based real estate company active in the development and management of residential and commercial rental units, development and construction of residential housing for resale, and the development and management of hotel properties.
