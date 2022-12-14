U.S. markets open in 8 hours 52 minutes

Wall Financial Corporation Announces Q3 Fiscal 2023 Results

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Wall Financial Corporation (the "Company") released its operating results and financial statements for the nine months ended October 31, 2022.  The Company recorded net earnings and comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of the Company for the nine months ended October 31, 2022 of $46,546,834 or $1.43 per share compared to $13,884,974 or $0.42 per share in the prior period.  This increase in net earnings compared to prior period was primarily due to the sale of an investment property and improved operations at the Company's hotels.

Revenue and income from the rental apartment operations remain stable and revenues from the development operations decreased from the prior period due to the closing of 120 condominium units in the prior period. 




Three months ended October 31

Nine months ended October 31


Statements of Earnings


2022

2021

2022

2021



Total revenue and other income


$        39,879,077

$        30,322,631

$      113,806,249

$      212,235,577



Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company


7,233,196

1,710,422

46,546,834

13,884,974



Earnings per share (diluted and non-diluted)


$                   0.22

$                   0.05

$                   1.43

$                   0.42










Statements of Financial Position




October 31, 2022

January 31, 2022



Total assets




$      845,195,207

$      874,063,426



Total non-current liabilities




$      289,732,884

$      277,821,380



Dividends paid




$                         -

$                         -



Dividends paid per share




$                         -

$                         -


The above unaudited financial information, including comparative information, is expressed in Canadian dollars and has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, using the same accounting policies and methods of application as described in notes 2 and 3 of the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended January 31, 2022 and 2021.

Wall Financial Corporation is a B.C. based real estate company active in the development and management of residential and commercial rental units, development and construction of residential housing for resale, and the development and management of hotel properties.

SOURCE Wall Financial Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/14/c9157.html

