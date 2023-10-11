Wall Street Analysts Just Trimmed Price Targets for These 10 Stocks

In this article, we will discuss the 10 stocks whose price targets were recently trimmed by analysts. If you want to see more such stocks on the list, go directly to Wall Street Analysts Just Trimmed Price Targets for These 5 Stocks.

As financial landscapes evolve in response to economic forces and global dynamics, the delicate interplay of credit becomes an ever-more crucial orchestrator, shaping the fortunes of businesses, consumers, and entire economies. Credit is crucial for the smooth functioning of the U.S. economy, facilitating major purchases like cars and homes. Businesses also heavily rely on credit through loans, lines of credit, and equipment loans. Credit availability is essential for economic growth, and its scarcity can impede the purchasing of vehicles, homes, and equipment, hindering business inventories and overall economic expansion. Recent data from the Federal Reserve's "Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey on Bank Lending Practices" indicates tighter credit standards for both consumer and business loans, reflecting lenders' concerns about an uncertain economic outlook. According to Wells Fargo Advisors, this trend is expected to persist, further tightening credit conditions. Despite better-than-expected consumer spending, a significant portion is driven by borrowing, with credit card debt surpassing $1 trillion. However, the savings levels for most households remain below pre-pandemic levels. This suggests that consumers' ability to propel the economy forward is weakening, indicating a potential economic slowdown. Given expectations of stumbling consumer spending and tighter credit conditions, investors are advised to adopt a more defensive portfolio approach. Anticipating more equity downside from current levels, better buying opportunities are foreseen in the future.

On October 10, in response to remarks from Federal Reserve officials suggesting a potential pause in policy adjustments until year-end, both Treasuries and Asian stocks experienced notable movements. The yield on the two-year Treasury, sensitive to policy changes, witnessed its most significant drop since late August. Simultaneously, the benchmark 10-year Treasury had its strongest performance since March. Traders, interpreting these developments, increased speculation that the U.S. tightening cycle might be nearing its conclusion. Additionally, concerns surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict contributed to heightened demand for safe-haven assets. This combination of factors has created a dynamic market environment with implications for both fixed-income and equity markets. After experiencing its most significant gain in six months, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil pulled back, dropping below $86 a barrel. The surge, triggered by attacks from Hamas on Israel, led to a 4.3% increase on Monday. However, concerns escalated as Israel declared that its retaliation had just commenced, heightening the potential for increased instability in the Middle East.

Price Reaction after the Price Target Cut: +8.58 (+2.51%)

On October 9, BofA Securities analyst Sara Senatore made adjustments to the price target for Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ), revising it downward from $483.00 to $461.00. Despite the reduction in the target price, Senatore maintained a favorable buy rating for the company. This move reflects the analyst's updated evaluation of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) within the broader context of the industry. In her assessment, Senatore considered various factors influencing the company's performance, considering market dynamics and potential challenges within the pizza industry. While adjusting the price target, the analyst acknowledges the broader economic landscape and industry trends that may impact Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the foreseeable future. It's worth noting that the decision to maintain a buy rating suggests that, despite the revised price target, BofA Securities sees long-term growth potential in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

LRT Capital made the following comment about Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in its October investor letter:

“Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) is the world’s largest franchisor of pizza restaurants with over 13,800 locations in 85 countries. As for any restaurant operator, the key metric to consider for Domino’s Pizza is same-store-sales (SSS) growth. Growing same-store-sales are ultimately how a restaurant business increases earnings from its existing assets. The company continues to impress in this criterion with SSS having grown in the U.S. for 40 consecutive quarters, and an astounding 109 straight quarters internationally. Two-thirds of the company’s stores are currently abroad, and the international segment remains the company’s largest growth opportunity, as the penetration of convenient fast food remains lower abroad than in the United States. Pizza is a product with exceptionally high gross margins, one that “translates” well across different cultures, and one that literally “travels well”, not losing much of its appeal when delivered in a cardboard box. The rise of 3rd party delivery platforms such as Uber Eats, Doordash and Grubhub is challenging the pizza category as it has expanded the number of choices consumers have for convenient takeout. However, the economics of food delivery remain challenging for most restaurants and platforms alike25, while pizza delivery continues to be highly profitable. Regardless of how the “delivery wars” currently playing out end, Domino’s financial results show little impact of this increased competition, and the company continues to deliver exceptional financial performance…” (Click here to read the full text)

09. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)

Price Reaction after the Price Target Cut: +0.12 (+2.40%)

In line with a bearish outlook, analysts are lowering price targets for DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH), mirroring similar trends seen with Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), and PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). On October 9, Barclays analyst Kanna Venkateshwar made notable adjustments to the outlook for DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Venkateshwar lowered the price target on DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) from $10.00 to $5.00, concurrently sustaining an Equal Weight rating. This move reflects a recalibration of Barclays' assessment of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) potential within the context of the broader telecommunications and media industry. As of the latest available data, DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) current market price stands at $5.12, marking a 2.4% increase. The decision to maintain an Equal Weight rating by Barclays suggests that DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) is expected to perform in line with the overall market despite the revised price target.

ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy made the following comment about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) in its first quarter 2023 investor letter:

“DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) was lower for more idiosyncratic reasons. The pay-TV provider, with unique potential to become a viable fourth wireless carrier, continues to face challenges executing its wireless buildout in a higher rate environment where a leveraged balance sheet is a liability. We believe there is still value to be captured for Dish, but it is clearly taking longer to realize, and we are monitoring the stock closely.”

Price Reaction after the Price Target Cut: +4.44 (+1.16%)

On October 9, Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan revised the outlook for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), adjusting the price target while maintaining a Neutral rating. The updated target has been lowered from $400.00 to $390.00. As of the latest data, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) current market price is $385.95, indicating a marginal increase of 1.2%. Goldman Sachs' decision to maintain a Neutral rating suggests a stance of cautious optimism, indicating that the stock is expected to perform in line with market trends. This adjustment in the price target reflects Sheridan's reassessment of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) potential within the context of the dynamic and competitive landscape of the entertainment and streaming industry.

Polen Focus Growth Strategy made the following comment about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

“In 2022, some of our holdings had difficulty achieving revenue growth in line with their long-term trends because of difficult comparisons and changing COVID dynamics. Now, most of these companies have experienced a rebound in revenue growth and have also shown a newfound willingness to control their operating expenditures, yielding substantial margin expansion and earnings growth. For example, Amazon and Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) (two of our top three absolute contributors to our return in 2Q) are exercising more stringent spending discipline while revenue growth accelerates, a powerful combination for earnings growth in our view. The top absolute contributors to the Portfolio’s performance in the second quarter were Amazon, Netflix, and Microsoft. As mentioned, Amazon and Netflix are seeing their revenue growth accelerate after a difficult 2022 while keeping expense growth in check. We expect robust earnings growth for both companies in 2023 and growth rates in the mid-teens or higher well into the future.”

07. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Price Reaction after the Price Target Cut: +0.48 (+1.15%)

Similar to Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), and PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP), Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) is facing a bearish sentiment from analysts who are lowering their price targets. On October 9, 2023, Guggenheim adjusted the target for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D), reducing it from $56.00 to $49.00. Despite this target reduction, Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) current market price is $42.18, reflecting a modest increase of 1.2%. This revision in the target by Guggenheim suggests a reassessment of their outlook on Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) performance within the context of the energy industry. The timing of this adjustment is particularly relevant for investors seeking to understand market sentiments and Guggenheim's perspective on Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during this specific period.

Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund made the following comment about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

“Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) traded lower following the surprise announcement of the company’s strategic review. The company is likely to sell several business units, which will impact future earnings. As a result of earnings uncertainty, we decided to sell the stock.”

06. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Price Reaction after the Price Target Cut: +2.93 (+0.93%)

On October 9, Wells Fargo & Company took a stance on Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), adjusting its outlook by lowering the price target from $389.00 to $372.00. Despite this reduction, the current market price for Meta stands at $318.36, indicating a modest increase of 0.9%. Wells Fargo analyst Ken Gawrelski, in light of a higher spending outlook, made this adjustment while maintaining an overweight rating. The decision to uphold an overweight rating suggests that Wells Fargo anticipates Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) outperforming the broader market, even with the revised price target.

Artisan Global Value Fund made the following comment about Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

“Our best performing stocks this quarter were Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), Alphabet and Heidelberg Materials. Meta was the largest contributor to performance. Its shares have almost fully recovered from last year’s declines, rising 35% during the quarter and 138% YTD. During the quarter, the company reported earnings that showed a return to growth and healthy user engagement metrics. Most importantly, profitability appears to have stabilized and is poised to improve as significant cost reduction actions implemented over the past six months begin to have an impact. Separate from fundamental performance, there is excitement over AI’s potential to help the company’s business. While Meta’s technology prowess and massively scaled media platform certainly position the company to take advantage of AI, we believe it’s far too early to estimate any discrete tangible benefits. Overall, we view AI as one of several drivers that will contribute to Meta’s continued growth.”

