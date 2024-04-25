Wall Street Analysts Predict Over 30% Upside for These Dividend Stocks

In a market filled with uncertainty, dividend-paying stocks can provide a sense of stability and a reliable stream of income for investors. However, what if you could find dividend stocks that not only offer a steady payout but also have the potential for significant price appreciation? According to recent analyst ratings, several dividend-paying stocks could see their prices soar by over 30%. Here's a closer look at these companies and what the experts are saying.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corporation, an oil and gas exploration and production company, has caught the attention of analysts from Wells Fargo and Susquehanna. On April 24, 2024, Wells Fargo reinstated coverage on APA with an Overweight rating and a price target of $55, implying a potential upside of 70.04%. Just two days prior, Susquehanna maintained a Positive rating on the stock and raised its price target from $50 to $54, suggesting a possible 66.95% increase.

APA currently offers a dividend yield of 3.12%, with a quarterly payout of $0.25 per share. Despite the company’s shares being down 9.75% year-to-date, the recent analyst ratings indicate a bullish sentiment for the stock.

Iconic motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson has received favorable ratings from Morgan Stanley, BMO Capital, and DA Davidson. On April 23, 2024, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $50, implying a potential upside of 49.92%. BMO Capital maintained an Outperform rating and raised its price target from $45 to $50 on April 3, while DA Davidson maintained a Buy rating and increased its price target from $42 to $49 on April 11.

Harley-Davidson currently offers a dividend yield of 1.75%, with a quarterly payout of $0.1725 per share. The stock has seen a 9.27% decline year-to-date, but the recent analyst ratings suggest a potential rebound.

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Polaris, a company that designs and manufactures off-road vehicles, has received an upgrade from Longbow Research. On April 8, 2024, the firm upgraded Polaris from Neutral to Buy, announcing a price target of $120. This implies a potential upside of 43.54% from the current price.

Polaris offers a dividend yield of 3.10%, with a quarterly payout of $0.66 per share. The stock has experienced an 11.47% decline year-to-date, but the recent upgrade from Longbow Research indicates a positive outlook for the company.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Semiconductor giant Intel has received a Neutral rating from UBS, but with a raised price target. On April 1, 2024, UBS maintained its Neutral rating on the stock but increased its price target from $46 to $50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.41%.

Intel currently offers a dividend yield of 1.45%, with a quarterly payout of $0.125 per share. The company’s stock has been down 30.08% year-to-date, but the raised price target from UBS hints at a possible recovery.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Healthpeak Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on healthcare properties, has received an upgrade from B of A Securities. On April 1, 2024, the firm upgraded Healthpeak from Underperform to Buy and raised its price target from $18 to $25, implying a potential upside of 37.1%.

Healthpeak offers a dividend yield of 6.44%, with a quarterly payout of $0.30 per share. The stock has seen a modest 2.15% decline year-to-date, but the recent upgrade and raised price target from B of A Securities suggest a positive shift in sentiment.

Telecommunications giant AT&T has received a Sector Outperform rating from Scotiabank, with a raised price target. On April 25, 2024, Scotiabank maintained its Sector Outperform rating on the stock and increased its price target from $22 to $22.5, indicating a potential upside of 35.66%.

AT&T currently offers a dividend yield of 6.60%, with a quarterly payout of $0.2775 per share. The stock has experienced a slight decline of 1.10% year-to-date, but the maintained Sector Outperform rating and raised price target from Scotiabank point to a potentially promising future for the company.

