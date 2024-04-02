Wall Street Analysts See Upside Potential for 10 Stocks with Rising Price Targets

In this article, we will discuss the 10 stocks whose price targets were recently raised by analysts. If you want to see more such stocks on the list, go directly to Wall Street Analysts See Upside Potential for 5 Stocks with Rising Price Targets.

Stocks and bonds experienced losses on April 1 as expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut diminished, prompting Wall Street traders to react. The decline in bond prices was particularly notable, with Treasury yields rising across the board, including a significant increase of over 10 basis points in 10-year yields. This shift came as a surprise, driven by robust US factory data indicating the first expansion in manufacturing activity since September 2022, coupled with a rise in input costs. The unexpected expansion in manufacturing activity signaled strength in the US economy, leading to speculation that the Federal Reserve may delay or refrain from implementing interest rate cuts. Consequently, the market recalibrated its expectations, with the amount of anticipated Fed easing priced into swap contracts for the year dropping to approximately 65 basis points, which was lower than what had been anticipated by Fed policymakers. In response to these developments, both stocks and bonds faced downward pressure. Despite the S&P 500 recently achieving its fifth consecutive month of gains, equities declined as traders adjusted their positions based on the evolving economic landscape and expectations regarding Federal Reserve policy. This reaction underscores the sensitivity of financial markets to shifts in economic data and central bank signals, highlighting the importance of monitoring forthcoming updates from Fed speakers for further insights into monetary policy direction.

As investors reflect on the remarkable performance of the S&P 500 Index in the first quarter of the year, they are now turning their attention to the uncertain path ahead, contemplating whether stocks will continue their ascent or face a sudden downturn. According to Bloomberg, as the second quarter commences with the stock market reaching unprecedented highs, clues about market sentiment can be gleaned from the options market. Notably, the demand for put options, which provide a payout in the event of a minor market correction, is at its lowest level in years. This suggests that investors are less concerned about modest downward movements in stock prices. However, beneath the surface, traders are quietly hedging against extreme scenarios by acquiring tail-risk hedges. These instruments may offer little protection in the event of a slight market dip but are designed to provide substantial safeguarding if stocks experience significant volatility or a sharp downturn. The prevalence of these tail-risk hedges reflects a growing apprehension among investors about the potential for unforeseen and dramatic market events, commonly referred to as "black swan" events. This cautious approach underscores the uncertainty surrounding market dynamics and the desire among investors to shield their portfolios from potential downside risks amidst the current market environment. On the stock market front, analysts are bullish on stocks such as The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) among many others. Check out the complete article to see the details of these upward revisions in price targets.

Story continues

Wall Street Analysts See Upside Potential for 10 Stocks with Rising Price Targets

10. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)

Upside Potential: 8%

On March 28, Oppenheimer made a significant adjustment in its evaluation of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL), a company operating within the pool and leisure industry. Oppenheimer raised the price target on Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) from $407 to $436, indicating an optimistic outlook on the stock's potential upside. This adjustment reflects Oppenheimer's positive sentiment towards Pool Corp.'s prospects and performance within the industry. Following investor meetings with Pool Corp.'s CFO, Melanie Hart, after the company's well-received Investor Day, Oppenheimer maintained its Outperform rating on the shares. The firm believes that Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL), as an industry leader, is well positioned to capitalize on several key factors driving demand in the U.S. in-ground pool market. These factors include the continuous growth in the installed base of pools, the need for renovation of existing pools, and the ongoing demand for recurring pool maintenance services. During the meetings, Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) showcased its strategic investments in technology aimed at driving incremental revenue. Notably, the company highlighted advancements in its Pool360 mobile ordering platform, incorporating new digital innovations to enhance the customer experience and streamline operations. Oppenheimer views these technological initiatives as key drivers of future growth for Pool Corp. Furthermore, Oppenheimer projects that Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) will experience a return to adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growth in 2024, following a trough in 2023 after elevated growth from 2020 to 2022. This expectation underscores Oppenheimer's confidence in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) ability to navigate challenges and capitalize on opportunities within the pool and leisure industry. As a result of Oppenheimer's positive assessment and price target increase, investors reacted positively, driving Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) stock price up by 8% to $436 on March 28. This upward movement reflects market optimism regarding the company's future performance and growth prospects.

Polen U.S. SMID Company Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

“Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) is a leading distributor of swimming pools and related backyard products, and it is a company we previously owned in both US SCG and US SMID. Our decision to sell our position in 2021 was influenced by the perception that the business was overearning and valuation was stretched. After two years of patiently monitoring the business, thoroughly analyzing market conditions, and carefully considering the challenges posed by the post-COVID landscape over the past two years, we believe earnings are now bottoming and are excited to add POOL back to the Portfolio. The company boasts a remarkable performance history spanning more than two decades, including consistently high double-digit earnings growth and mid-teens cash flow return on invested capital. We do not believe the industry dynamics have meaningfully changed, only that conditions are beginning to normalize after a volatile four years.”

09. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF)

Upside Potential: 8%

On March 28, UBS analyst Joshua Chan made adjustments to UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), a company operating in the textile services industry. Chan increased the firm's price target on UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) from $184 to $186, indicating an 8% potential upside compared to the stock's current market price of $169.95 at the close of trading on March 28. Despite this price target increase, Chan maintained a Neutral rating on the shares. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) second-quarter results were below consensus expectations, according to Chan's research note. However, the company's core guidance for fiscal 2024 remained largely unchanged, indicating a potentially in-line performance for the second half of the fiscal year. Expanding on the details, UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) Q2 results, while disappointing, did not significantly alter the analyst's outlook for the company's performance going forward. Chan suggests that UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) core guidance for fiscal 2024 provides some reassurance regarding the company's prospects for the remainder of the fiscal year.

The textile services industry, in which UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) operates, encompasses a range of businesses involved in providing textiles and related services to various sectors, including healthcare, hospitality, and manufacturing. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) offers uniform rental, facility service, and other textile-based solutions to businesses across different industries. Despite the missed consensus expectations in Q2, the analysis suggests that UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) performance may stabilize in the second half of fiscal 2024, contributing to the analyst's decision to maintain a Neutral rating on the shares. This assessment reflects a cautious stance on UniFirst's short-term outlook, despite the potential upside indicated by the revised price target.

The London Company Mid Cap Strategy made the following comment about UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

“UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) – UNF experienced a challenging environment with higher costs (rental garments and one-time items), and management reduced guidance reflecting sustained cost pressures. Margins remain meaningfully compressed relative to pre-pandemic levels. On a positive note, pricing remains strong, as customers seem to understand the justification of higher cost of service. We believe UNF should be able to normalize margin over time, due to the oligopolistic nature of the industry.”

08. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Upside Potential: 9%

On March 28, Telsey Advisory analyst Joseph Feldman adjusted the outlook for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), a prominent player in the food retail industry. Feldman raised the firm's price target on The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) from $60 to $62, indicating a potential 9% upside compared to the stock's current market price of $57.18 at the close of trading on March 28. Despite this upward revision, Feldman maintained an Outperform rating on the shares. The recent discussions and meetings with The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) management team and investors have provided Telsey Advisory with greater insight into Kroger's prospects for sustainable long-term growth, Feldman explained in his research note to investors. This increased visibility and confidence in Kroger's future potential contributed to the decision to raise the price target. Furthermore, The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) is undergoing a strategic shift toward a food-first model, departing from traditional food retail practices. According to the firm's analysis, this transition is expected to open up new avenues for growth that offer significantly higher profitability than conventional food retail operations. Over time, the firm anticipates that this shift will enhance The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) overall profit profile. Expanding on the details, Kroger's move towards a food-first model entails a strategic emphasis on expanding its offerings beyond traditional grocery items. This could include initiatives such as enhancing its prepared foods selection, expanding its organic and health-focused product lines, and investing in digital innovation to improve the shopping experience. The food retail industry, within which The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) operates, encompasses a broad range of businesses involved in selling food and related products to consumers through various channels, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online platforms. Despite the challenges and competitive pressures in the food retail sector, Telsey Advisory remains optimistic about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) ability to capitalize on emerging opportunities and drive sustainable growth. This positive outlook underpins the decision to maintain an Outperform rating on Kroger's shares, reflecting the firm's confidence in the company's long-term trajectory and potential for value creation.

07. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Upside Potential: 11%

On March 28, Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott reaffirmed Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) with an Overweight rating and adjusted the price target upward from $66 to $72. This adjustment represents an 11% increase in potential upside compared to the stock's current market price of $66.32 as of April 1. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) operates in the oil and gas sector, which encompasses companies involved in exploration, production, refining, and distribution of petroleum products. McDermott's decision to maintain an Overweight rating on Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) reflects his positive outlook on the company's future performance and growth prospects. He believes that Occidental Petroleum is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities within the energy sector, despite the challenges posed by market volatility and regulatory pressures. McDermott's analysis underscores his confidence in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) ability to deliver sustainable growth and generate shareholder returns. The upward adjustment in the price target reflects his bullish outlook on the company's prospects and reinforces his recommendation for investors to overweight Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) in their portfolios.

06. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Upside Potential: 12%

On March 28, Argus, an investment research firm, revised their target price for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG), a leading player in the retail industry, from $160.00 to $175.00 while reiterating their "buy" rating on the stock. This adjustment reflects a 12% upside potential compared to the stock's current market price of $157.87 as of April 1. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) operates within the discount retail sector, serving consumers with a wide range of everyday products at affordable prices. This sector encompasses companies that focus on offering value-oriented merchandise to budget-conscious shoppers. Argus's decision to raise the target price and maintain a "buy" rating on Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) indicates their positive outlook on the company's future performance and growth prospects within the retail industry. Argus's bullish stance on Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) underscores their confidence in the company's ability to deliver sustainable growth and generate shareholder value over the long term. The upward adjustment in the target price reflects their positive assessment of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) fundamentals and future prospects, making it an attractive investment opportunity for investors seeking exposure to the retail sector.

Artisan Value Fund stated the following regarding Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

“Our biggest full-year detractors included energy holdings Schlumberger and EOG and 2023 purchases Baxter International and Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Dollar General, a discount retail chain in the US, has dealt with a few struggles. The retailer had previously benefited from COVID stimulus checks, reflected in the bump it experienced in revenues and margins. However, the effects have worn off, and its core consumer has been hurt by inflation, stiffer economic conditions, lower tax refunds and reduced SNAP benefits. Margins are also under pressure due to labor costs, shrink and markdowns. Some of the issues are likely self-inflicted. After years of focusing on store growth to drive the top line, store standards have suffered. Addressing store standards is needed to turn around flagging traffic, comps and customer satisfaction. On the positive side, discount retail due to its trade-down feature tends to be a defensive business during economic slowdowns. Dollar General has a strong market position and faces less competition than other discounters due to its largely rural footprint. The business’s value proposition is everyday low prices, a convenient format and proximity. The company has leverage due to capital expenditures, but interest coverage of ~9X is strong. From a valuation perspective, the froth from the pandemic, when it traded in the low- to mid-twenties, is gone. So, we aren’t paying for margin upside or store growth. Those would be bonuses. If the company can continue to grow revenues, generate cash flow and buy back stock, we still see a path to success.”

Click to continue reading and see Wall Street Analysts See Upside Potential for 5 Stocks with Rising Price Targets.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure. None. Wall Street Analysts See Upside Potential for 10 Stocks with Rising Price Targets is originally published on Insider Monkey.