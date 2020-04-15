Wall Street’s Biggest-Ever China Bet Rides on These Bankers

(Bloomberg) --

UBS Group AG’s David Chin wants to double the size of his China investment-bank team. Morgan Stanley’s Wei Sun Christianson plans to build a brokerage business from scratch. And Todd Leland at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees “infinite growth” in asset management.

For the executives leading Wall Street’s charge into China, the race is officially on to tap one of the biggest opportunities in global finance. Though largely overshadowed by the Covid-19 crisis, China scrapped foreign ownership limits on April 1, allowing firms to run their own money management units and investment banks for the first time.

The numbers are staggering: China boasts a $45 trillion financial services market, with as much as $30 trillion in fund assets to be managed within three years, according to Oliver Wyman estimates.

The enormous potential comes with a slate full of challenges for the Goldman Sachs of the world. For years, the banks have tried to crack the few parts of the Chinese market open to them or gain influence via minority stakes in local firms, making only modest headway. A litany of regulations and entrenched Chinese banks have largely thwarted them, while a clash of strategies at their joint ventures stifled growth. Tougher competition looms, with China considering a merger of its two largest brokerages to fend off the global giants, people familiar with the matter said.

With so much at stake, the global banks remain undaunted and are poised to step up investments. Here’s a sampling of some of the key players in investment banking and money management leading the next push in China, and their strategies to win a bigger slice of the prized market.

MORGAN STANLEY: Lessons Learned

Morgan Stanley is regrouping in China. After it failed to win management control of its first joint venture formed in 1995, the bank shifted to a smaller firm in 2010 to rebuild from within. The firm overhauled the management of Morgan Stanley Huaxin Securities Co., installing U.S. bank staff in the majority of key roles. It’s now ready to exploit the latest market opening, said Christianson.

“Over the past few years we have carefully invested in bringing in the right people and building up our processes,” said Christianson, 63, who joined Morgan Stanley in 1998 and now leads the China business from her native Beijing. “As we transition to a majority controlled operation, we want to be certain that we can deliver Morgan Stanley standards to the local market place.”

Morgan Stanley won approval last month to take 51% of its securities joint venture, and wants to eventually own 100%. As a first step, the bank will apply for additional licenses to broaden its products and invest in new businesses, Christianson said. Over time, the firm plans to build out an onshore brokerage and market-making capability as China’s securities industry is expected to become more institutionalized. The bank will also expand its asset management partnership and ultimately take control.

The securities firm is betting on increased business from private placements and corporate restructurings, while it expects a focus on the technology sector will win equity mandates on the Nasdaq-style tech board that launched last year in Shanghai.

GOLDMAN: China’s Profound Shift

For James Paradise, co-president of Goldman Sachs in Asia Pacific ex-Japan, China’s slowing economy and its push to lower debt makes it easier for foreign banks to expand. The government wants them to pick up the slack from what it considers “overburdened” Chinese lenders.

Beijing is saying: “We’re slowing, we need financial markets to provide a conduit for capital to come onshore,” Paradise said in an interview. “China is shifting from a bank-financed model to a market-financed model. This is for real this time.”

For Goldman, that means time to ramp up. The New York-based bank last month won approval to increase its joint venture stake to 51% and will eventually get to 100%, giving it a footprint in China that resembles operations elsewhere.

Though the talent search won’t be easy -- given the need to balance local and international staffing -- Goldman plans to double its head count to 600, said co-president Leland. He sees particular growth in asset management, where Goldman is just getting started.

