Wall Street Darling Haley Draws Fire From Republican Rivals at Debate

(Bloomberg) -- Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley emerged as the top target of her rivals during the fourth Republican presidential debate, defending her growing base of Wall Street donors and her foreign policy stances.

Haley, who has been surging in polls and attracted new interest from big-dollar donors in recent weeks, drew pointed attacks straight out of the gate from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Ohio entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

“Look, we will take support from anybody we can take support from, but I have been a conservative fighter all my life,” Haley said Wednesday on the stage in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Haley shot back that DeSantis was “mad because those Wall Street donors used to support him and now they support me.”

Ramaswamy criticized Haley for taking money from LinkedIn Corp. co-founder Reid Hoffman, who donated $250,000 to a super political action committee backing her. Hoffman has historically donated to Democratic candidates but said he sees Haley as a potential alternative to Donald Trump, the GOP frontrunner.

Ramaswamy criticized Haley’s ties to BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink, who he termed “the king of the woke industrial complex.”

“To say that doesn’t affect her is false,” Ramaswamy added.

Wednesday’s debate saw just four candidates take the stage — Haley, DeSantis, Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie — as the field of potential challengers to Trump shrinks and the former president extends his lead against his remaining rivals. Time is running short, with Iowa — the first state on the nominating calendar — less than six weeks away.

DeSantis faced questions about his electability as he struggles to right a struggling campaign that saw him enter the race as a potential viable alternative to Trump before sliding in the polls.

“I’m sick of hearing about these polls,” DeSantis said, noting that he had won reelection to the governor’s mansion in Tallahassee in 2022 — even as Republicans in other races across the country underperformed.

“They said there was gonna be a big red wave,” he continued, “The one place it didn’t crash and burn was in the state of Florida.”

Attacks on Trump

Trump, who is leading by wide margins in state and national polls, skipped the debate as he has prior forums this cycle, opting to host a fundraiser in Florida.

A Monmouth University poll released Wednesday showed a majority of Trump’s supporters want his rivals to drop out as the former president’s opponents struggle to coalesce around a single candidate.

Fifty-three percent of Republican voters named Trump as their pick for a nominee, up from 26% a year ago. President Joe Biden has also increasingly treated Trump as the de facto nominee, focusing his attacks on the frontrunner.

Still, the race for runner-up has higher stakes this cycle, with Trump, 77, facing a number of legal cases that threaten to pull him from the campaign trail.

DeSantis, 45, was asked if he believed Trump is mentally fit to serve.

“The idea that we’re going to put someone out there that’s almost 80 — and there’s going to be no effects from that — we all know that that’s not true,” he replied.

“I think we need to have somebody younger,” he added, saying he did not believe Trump would be able to get elected.

Christie, who has made denying Trump the nomination the centerpiece of his bid, criticized DeSantis, saying he had failed to address the question about Trump’s fitness.

“He’s afraid to answer,” he said.

Foreign Policy

Exchanges on foreign policy, including support for Israel and Russia’s war in Ukraine, dominated the first thirty minutes of the debate and drew most heated rhetoric.

Ramaswamy challenged Haley’s knowledge of global affairs, saying the former UN ambassador was wrong to characterize the deadly Oct. 7 Hamas incursion into Israel an attack on the US.

“I mean, if you can’t tell the difference between Israel and the US is on a map, I can have my three-year-old son show you the difference,” he said.

Ramaswamy who has also been skeptical of providing continued US aid to Ukraine, also criticized Haley’s support for Kyiv, saying she was in lockstep with President Joe Biden.

“These people want to send your sons and daughters to go die in Ukraine,” he said. “Neither of them could even name for you the provinces that they actually want to protect.”

Christie came to Haley’s defense, saying Ramaswamy was wrong to insult her intelligence.

“I’ve known her for 12 years, which is longer than he’s even started to vote in the Republican primary,” Christie said of Ramaswamy. “This is a smart, accomplished woman you should stop insulting.”

Economic Policy

The candidates criticized Biden and the Federal Reserve, lobbing shots on an issue that is a liability for the president. Polls show voters are skeptical of Biden’s handling of the economy and worried about high prices.

“We’re going to get the inflation down, we’re going to get the interest rates down,” DeSantis said, touting his proposals to increase domestic energy production.

Haley said the Fed’s policies hurt Americans by making home ownership unattainable for many young people.

“That used to be the American dream, and now it’s out of reach,” she said.

--With assistance from Stephanie Lai, Hadriana Lowenkron, Christian Hall and Skylar Woodhouse.

