U.S. markets open in 2 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,836.25
    +2.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,963.00
    +27.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,814.00
    +5.50 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,741.70
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.84
    +0.34 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.00
    -4.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    19.08
    -0.04 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0225
    -0.0045 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.79
    +0.26 (+0.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1943
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4390
    -0.4030 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,149.57
    +386.48 (+1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.76
    -3.26 (-0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,137.10
    +111.63 (+1.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,107.65
    -315.82 (-1.20%)
     

Earnings estimates barely budge despite growing recession concerns: Morning Brief

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·5 min read

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Today's newsletter is by Emily McCormick, a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter.

After the Federal Reserve’s most aggressive rate hike since 1994, Wall Street was quick to pencil in increased risks of a recession — but analysts left corporate profit estimates largely intact.

Once those estimates are revised downward, some markets observers argue, it could spark further volatility in the ongoing bear market.

Consensus Wall Street analysts shaved down their second-quarter bottom-up earnings per share estimate for the S&P 500 by just 1.1% between March 31 and June 30, according to data from FactSet published Friday. The current estimated year-over-year earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 stands at 4.1% for the second quarter, which if realized, would be the slowest since the fourth quarter of 2020.

The size of that downward revision is much smaller than the reductions seen during typical quarters in recent history: Over the past five years, earnings estimates have been brought down by 2.4%, on average, during a quarter. And over the past 10 and 15 years, these decreases have averaged 3.3% and 4.7%, respectively.

Furthermore, analysts actually raised their earnings estimates for the second half of this year. FactSet noted that the bottom-up earnings per share estimate for the third quarter of 2022 rose by 0.4% between the ends of March and June and was left unchanged for the fourth quarter.

“So far, the ongoing bear market is the first of the millennium to feature rising earnings estimates," Jason Pride, Glenmede’s chief investment officer for private wealth, wrote in a note Tuesday. "In each of the other three, the peak-to-trough decline in the S&P 500 could be attributed to a mix of falling earnings estimates and falling valuation multiples (e.g. price-to-earnings ratios) that are applied to those estimates."

People sit outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People sit outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The stock selloff of 2022 so far has been driven primarily by valuation pressure as the Federal Reserve has hiked rates and inflation has remained elevated, rather than by a weakening in estimated or actual earnings.

We’ve discussed this issue in the Morning Brief about a month ago. Since then, the outlook for the economy has markedly changed, with firms from Goldman Sachs to Citi calling for a greater likelihood of a near-term recession, purchasing managers’ indices deteriorating, and consumer sentiment sinking as inflation has held up. Crude oil prices have also slid as the recession trade ramped — which may weigh on the profits of energy companies that had seen some of the most marked upward earnings revisions earlier this year.

What hasn’t yet changed has been the consensus outlook on how S&P 500 companies profits will in aggregate be affected by a souring backdrop. And once these estimates begin to reflect those economic concerns, that could make the case for stocks to take another leg lower, Pride argued.

“As the macroeconomic environment becomes more challenging, earnings estimates may face negative revisions,” Pride said. “As a result, the ongoing bear market may have further room to fall as cheapening valuations begin to share the reins with earnings in pushing risk assets lower, justifying an underweight risk posture.”

Pride isn’t the only one to suggest as much. BlackRock strategists in June held calls to buy the dip as the S&P 500 tumbled into a bear market, asserting, in part, that there could be more downside for stocks since investors hadn’t fully appreciated the negative impact inflation would have on corporate profit margins and earnings. Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin recently argued similarly.

“Consensus profit margin forecasts have further to fall which will likely lead to downward EPS revisions whether or not the economy falls into recession,” Kostin said in a note published Friday. “Assuming no change in expected revenues, the margin compression we model would reduce the median stock’s expected 2023 EPS growth from +10% to 0%.”

Chris Wolfe, chief investment officer at First Republic Private Wealth Management, also sees the case for earnings estimates to be brought in. However, he suggested such a move was perhaps “not overly bearish” for stocks that are already off to their worst start in 52 years.

“I think we need some meaningful downward adjustments in analysts' earnings estimates," Wolfe told Yahoo Finance Live on Friday. “They're just sky high, and it does not comport well with the economic data that seems to be coming out, because we're slowing down. Now, that's not overly bearish, because, remember, prices have already done a lot of the adjusting. We just need some capitulation in analyst and corporate expectations. They're just way too high.”

What to Watch Today

Economic calendar

  • 7:00 a.m. ET: MBA Mortgage Applications, week ended July 1 (0.7% during prior week)

  • 9:45 a.m. ET: S&P Global U.S. Services PMI, June final (51.6 expected, 51.6 during prior month

  • 9:45 a.m. ET: S&P Global U.S. Composite PMI, June final (51.2 expected, 51.6 during prior month)

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: ISM Services Index, June (54.0 expected, 55.9 during prior month)

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: JOLTS job openings, May (10.9 million expected, 11.4 million during prior month)

  • 2:00 p.m. ET: FOMC Meeting Minutes

Earnings

Pre-market

  • No notable reports scheduled for release.

Post-market

  • No notable reports scheduled for release.

Yahoo Finance Highlights

Jobs report, China tariffs, NATO expansion: 3 things to watch in D.C. this week

Only one thing will send gas prices back below $4 a gallon, analyst says

Travel spending slowing as consumers see 'a no-win situation,' analyst says

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • US Futures, Bonds Swing as Recession Fears Linger: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stock-index futures and Treasuries fluctuated between gains and losses amid concern over a global economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontAmerican Factories Are Making Stuff Again as CEOs Take Production Out of ChinaUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaContracts on

  • Oil Steadies Near $100 After Growth Worries Stoke Mammoth Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied around $100 a barrel, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. arguing that a plunge driven by fears a recession will hurt demand was overdone.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontAmerican Factories Are Making Stuff Again as CEOs Take Production Out of ChinaUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking

  • Don't be duped by doomsayers, JPMorgan says — the S&P 500 will rebound to 4,900. Here are 3 stocks it's using to bet on a bounce

    Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.

  • Travel spending slowing as consumers see 'a no-win situation,' analyst says

    After more than two years of decreased traffic to dining, travel, and retail locations due to the pandemic, U.S. consumers are back on the go — but at a slower pace.

  • Dow Wobbles Ahead of Fed Minutes and Jobs Data—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Minutes from the June meeting of the Fed and JOLTs job openings will give investors their latest chance to revise expectations of monetary policy.

  • Watch Today’s Fed Minutes for Clues on Another Big Rate Hike

    Minutes from the Fed's June 14-15 meeting follow a decision to lift rates by 0.75 percentage point, the biggest increase in about 30 years.

  • Laid-off Tesla workers file emergency plea, allege small severance pay

    Two laid-off Tesla workers filed an emergency motion on Tuesday to stop the electric car maker for allegedly seeking separation agreements for far less severance than legally required. As part of Tesla's ongoing layoffs, it has been asking employees to agree to release it of all claims, in exchange for a severance of just one or two weeks' pay and benefits, the motion filed with a Texas court alleges. This is a small portion of the actual severance of 60 days of pay and benefits that the employees would be entitled to under a labor law - the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, it added.

  • Alibaba Earnings Turnaround Hopes Revived After Shares Rise 60%

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Wall Street’s biggest brokerages have reiterated their bullish calls for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., suggesting more gains may be in store after the e-commerce giant surged from a mid-March low.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontAmerican Factories Are Making Stuff Again as CEOs Take Production Out o

  • Pound and euro ‘unbuyable’, says French bank - live updates

    HMRC is ‘hiding the true cost of National Insurance raid’ – here’s what you’ll really pay Households could survive rates of 5pc, says Bank of England FTSE 100 jumps 1.6pc as markets rebound from sell-off Ben Marlow: GlaxoSmithKline's break-up will be a huge test for post-Brexit Britain Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Oil from U.S. reserves sent overseas as gasoline prices stay high

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -More than 5 million barrels of oil that were part of a historic U.S. emergency reserves release to lower domestic fuel prices were exported to Europe and Asia last month, according to data and sources, even as U.S. gasoline and diesel prices hit record highs. The export of crude and fuel is blunting the impact of the moves by U.S. President Joe Biden to lower record pump prices. Biden on Saturday renewed a call for gasoline suppliers to cut their prices, drawing criticism from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

  • Down More Than 50%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Now that we’re into the second half of 2022, with the Independence Day holiday behind us, we can take stock of the changes that the last six months have brought. And those changes have been dramatic. As this year got started, the S&P 500 was coming off of a 27% annual gain. Today, the index is down 20%, putting it into a bear market. The losses have been broad-based, and have left many otherwise sound equities languishing at low prices. It’s a circumstance that has a lot of unhappy investors won

  • Wall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It's Already Here

    (Bloomberg) -- The recession calls are getting louder on Wall Street, but for many of the households and businesses who make up the world economy the downturn is already here.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontAmerican Factories Are Making Stuff Again as CEOs Take Production Out of ChinaUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Sel

  • WA’s deadline for no more fossil fuel impossible if Snake River dams breached, study says

    Deadline approaching for public comment on study to breach dams.

  • Climate response will 'change the world over the next 75 years,' Columbia business school dean says

    Columbia Business School Dean Costis Maglaras is tasked with preparing business school students for the world's biggest challenge: climate change.

  • Teachers Have 2 Hours a Week to Teach Social Studies, Prepare Informed Citizens

    The founders of the United States were intentionally building a nation based on the ideals of the Enlightenment, a movement centered on individual happiness, knowledge and reason. This new approach to defining a country – rather than basing it on language, ethnicity or geographic proximity – meant the new United States would have to educate […]

  • Crypto.com and Cronos (CRO) Are Next to Get Hit with Rumors

    Today, Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek addressed liquidity issue rumors. The crypto rumor mill continues to cause damage as the crypto winter rolls on.

  • Mistakes plague identification of migrants who died in Texas truck

    A week after 53 migrants died in a sweltering trailer in San Antonio, Texas, some of their nationalities are still unclear, highlighting the challenges that officials from at least four different countries face in identifying the victims of the deadliest U.S. human smuggling tragedy on record. The governments of Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras say they have already identified at least 49 migrants who were in the truck. It had conclusively identified 20 Mexicans, 10 Guatemalans and five Hondurans as of Tuesday, according to spokesperson Tom Peine, who added the medical examiner's identification criteria is often more stringent than that of other governments.

  • Far more adults don't want children than previously thought

    The study found that child-free people were just as satisfied with their lives as those with kids. Aleksandr Faustov/EyeEm via Getty Images Fertility rates in the United States have plunged to record lows, and this could be related to the fact that more people are choosing not to have children. But just how many “child-free” adults there are has been tricky for researchers to pin down. National fertility data provided by the U.S. Census and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lump togethe

  • Video captures gunshots and chaos at Illinois Fourth of July parade

    A gunman opened fire at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing several people and wounding dozens.

  • U.S.-Stock Funds Fell 16.3% in Second-Quarter Rout

    Quarterly Monitor: The average stock fund is now down 21.3% for the year to date. International-stock funds haven’t been much better.