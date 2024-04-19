Wall Street Fires Up Deals for Preferred Shares With Fed on Hold

Tasos Vossos
4 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- Fading hopes that the Federal Reserve will soon cut rates are prompting US banks to re-evaluate the cost of their preferred stocks, potentially sparking a rush of deals for the crucial source of capital.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In the past week, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sold $2.25 billion of new preferred shares — hybrid instruments used by banks to bolster their balance sheets — to replace an existing series while Citigroup Inc. announced the repayment of $1.25 billion in older issues. Similarly, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set to redeem four series of its preferred stock by May following a new issue.

These moves are firing up the US market for bank capital after months of muted activity. Where expectations of swift policy easing previously convinced lenders that the cost of preferred shares with floating-rates would come down, creating a better opportunity to replace them later, the narrative of higher-for-longer is now prompting them to take action.

“What we see lately is capitulation. In this higher-for-longer environment, some banks got tired of paying these high coupons,” said Douglas Baker, head of preferred securities at Nuveen Services LLC. “Inflation could just as easily grind higher and issuers don’t want to look at the rear-view mirror and say we ‘shoulda, coulda.’”

US banks currently have more than $25 billion’s worth of preferred shares with floating dividends that are costing them at least 100 basis points more than the fixed rates that have been locked in through new deals so far this year.

Used to raise Additional Tier 1 capital, preferred stocks are usually issued with a set coupon for at least five years when they are not callable before transitioning to a variable dividend, when the issuer can also choose to repay them, typically on a quarterly basis.

Timing the repayment partly comes down to the modeling of an expected path of interest rates once a preferred enters its floating period and comparing it to the cost of a new series at a fixed coupon. The underlying rate — typically the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, or SOFR — is influenced by Fed policy, which is why shifting expectations of cuts are making such a difference.

This means that at the end of last year, when traders were pricing in more than six cuts by the Fed for 2024, it would’ve been cheaper over the long term for Goldman Sachs to keep its preferred stock issue outstanding, rather than replacing it immediately. Now that traders anticipate fewer than two cuts, the math has changed.

“Banks have left preferreds outstanding with 8% or 9% coupons as a drop in interest rates would bring these coupons down,” said Robert Smalley, a financials credit desk analyst at UBS Securities LLC. “Now it’s clear that rates are not coming down quickly and demand for new issues is robust so they’re moving to refinance them.”

A representative at JPMorgan Chase declined to comment. Bloomberg News has reached out to Goldman Sachs and Citigroup for comment.

Basel Endgame

The changing rates backdrop is adding fuel to a market that initially seemed set for a quiet year.

Banks were not only expecting rates to come down faster but also waited to see the extent of pending changes in banking regulations — known as the Basel Endgame — and their impact on capital requirements. Fed chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony in March that more onerous proposals would be scaled back has since alleviated some concerns.

While preferred shares in the US have been in relatively short supply this year, the issuance of AT1 bonds — Europe’s equivalent with a more established tradition of being called at the first opportunity — has boomed, with sales in the first three months at the highest since 2019, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

To be sure, the expected path of rates is only one of many indicators that banks look at when deciding to redeem a preferred series. The spread over the underlying rate as well as lenders’ capital adequacy also play a role, meaning that no two call decisions can be exactly the same.

Still, the ground is set for faster supply of preferred shares, albeit to replace existing issues, keeping the market’s size broadly stable. A further drop in the risk premium that banks have to pay over the underlying rate could even bring back smaller lenders that have been sidelined since the regional banking crisis of early 2023.

“The combination of the changed rates curve and a better capital planning environment for the banks is driving issuance for now, said Spencer Phua, senior desk analyst at Piper Sandler Credit Trading. “If spreads continue to rally, we should see some mid-sized regionals issue as well.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix upgraded and downgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

    Netflix upgraded and downgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

  • Why Redfin Stock Was Plummeting This Week

    Real estate brokers could really use the lift that lower interest rates will provide. However, it doesn't seem like they'll get that anytime soon.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in April

    AT&T, TSMC, and Palo Alto Networks could head higher throughout the rest of the year.

  • Israel Hits Back at Iran With Limited Drone Strike on Air Base

    (Bloomberg) -- Israel reportedly struck back at Iran on Friday morning, hitting a military site in a drone operation that was limited in scale and seemed to cause little damage.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Reported to Have Launched Retaliatory Strike on IranRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingOil Erases Advance After Iranian Media Downplays Israel’s AttackIranian state media confirmed an attac

  • US sanctions fundraisers for extremist West Bank settlers who commit violence against Palestinians

    The Biden administration on Friday imposed sanctions on two entities accused of fundraising for extremist Israeli-occupied West Bank settlers who have harassed and attacked Palestinians, as well as the founder of an organization whose members regularly assault Palestinians. The Treasury Department announcement comes as the West Bank has seen some of its worst violence perpetrated by extremist settlers against Palestinians since the war in nearby Gaza began. There is also friction between President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose far-right government has reacted angrily to previous sanctions imposed against West Bank settlers.

  • China slaps anti-dumping levy on import of a US chemical amid rising trade tensions

    China on Friday slapped a levy on imports of an acid from the United States widely used in food, feed, pesticides and medical fields, amid heightened tensions with Washington over bilateral trade. From Saturday, imports of propionic acid from the United States will be subject to a levy of 43.5%, the Ministry Of Commerce said in a statement, after a July investigation found the Chinese domestic propionic acid industry was "materially damaged."

  • Higher oil prices, shipping disruptions create a double-edged sword for retailers

    Higher freight costs and lower consumer buying power could hit retailers in the coming months.

  • Where Will Palantir's Soaring Stock Be in 10 Years?

    Could this software company become the next big artificial intelligence giant?

  • Investors pull money from cash to pay tax bills, sell US stocks - BofA

    Cash equivalent funds saw a $160 billion tax-related outflow in the week to Wednesday, according to a Bank of America's weekly report that cites fund flows and asset allocation from data provider EPFR, while U.S. stocks suffered their second week of outflows. Tuesday was the U.S. Treasury's annual tax filing deadline. Investors remain concerned over lofty valuations as markets push back expectations for rate cuts from the Federal Reserve to later in the year.

  • Shipping industry urges UN to protect vessels after Iran seizure

    Merchant ships and seafarers are increasingly in peril at sea as attacks escalate in the Middle East and the United Nations must do more to protect supply chains, the industry said in a letter released on Friday. Tensions have soared across the Middle East since the start of Israel's campaign in Gaza in October, with Israel or its ally the United States clashing repeatedly with Iranian-aligned groups in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen. In a letter sent on Thursday to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the world's leading shipping industry associations said Iran's seizure on April 13 of the MSC Aries container ship 50 nautical miles off the United Arab Emirates coast "once again highlighted the intolerable situation where shipping has become a target".