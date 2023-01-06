U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

Wall Street FIRES, PreIPO® HIRES

·2 min read

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PreIPO® owner of a suite of proprietary platforms; including: PreIPO Exchange®, PreIPO.com™, and PreIPO Intelli™, announced today that it is hiring 500 experienced brokers in the wake of mass firings in the Financial & Tech industries. The hiring spree comes after several companies have cut jobs in an effort to streamline their operations and reduce costs in the wake of a tough market.

PreIPO.com™ (PRNewsfoto/PreIPO Corp)
PreIPO.com™ (PRNewsfoto/PreIPO Corp)

PREIPO® is hiring 500 experienced brokers in the wake of mass firings in the financial tech industries.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to bring on board such a talented group of professionals," said CEO and Executive Chairman, David Grzan. "Their experience and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to disrupt the financial industry."

PreIPO® is committed to foster a culture of innovation and excellence, and the addition of these 500 brokers is a testament to that commitment. The company is excited to see what the future holds with this talented group of professionals on board.

To apply visit: https://www.preipo.com/careers

About PreIPO Corporation™

PreIPO® is a financial technology company specializing in actively participating in private market securities transactions for qualified investors, sellers, issuers, and financial institutions through its vertically integrated ecosystem of 'licensable while-labeled' SaaS offerings designed especially for broker/dealers. As a pioneer in digitally distributed financial systems, PreIPO® is deploying its proprietary PreIPO-as-a-Service Platform™. We are also pleased to offer PreIPO INTELLI™, this program will condense hours and days of internal research into easily digestible and actionable insights for qualified investors. Visit our website www.preipo.com.

CONTACT: Alexa Majdalawi, mc@preipo.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wall-street-fires-preipo-hires-301715687.html

SOURCE PreIPO Corp

