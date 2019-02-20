Wall Street Hawk Is Found Bloodied Ahead of FOMC: Taking Stock

(Bloomberg) -- An actual hawk to be clear, and on the actual street in downtown Manhattan.

This was not an analyst pounding the table for higher rates who found himself in a fight on Tuesday that required medical attention. But for the superstitious among us looking to position the equity portfolio ahead of the FOMC minutes at 2 p.m. ET today, there is a foreboding tinge to the pseudo-viral news that was passed around late Tuesday.

Equity futures are flat to higher, following most of the worldwide indices in anticipation of the only real market moving catalyst later today. Fed Funds futures continue to price out further and further delays to any potential rate hike, with July and September expectations falling by half in February alone (well after the FOMC decision). And Fed Funds futures from Feb 1 to today have now completely removed the chances of a June hike. MKM Chief Economist Michael Darda wrote yesterday that given inflation expectations are still below the 2018 averages, and with risk spreads off the highs, the Fed is still "more likely to ease policy than continue to tighten it."

The "I-Word"

The doldrums in major news flow, while the market lies in wait for further direction (though its been a more gradual "melt-up" since late January), may only serve to amp up the reaction to the few catalysts we have on the calendar, and they have the potential to be some doozies -- especially today.

Ahead of the FOMC minutes, the "I-word" is back --yup, the dreaded inversion. Strategists like BMO’s Jon Hill recently discussed the prospects that the 2-10 year treasury yield spread may continue to narrow after a brief reprieve in late December. He wrote that the "groundwork" for the inversion could be established should the minutes suggest the FOMC is inclined to raise without economic improvement and/or recessionary risks are on the rise.

Taking that fixed income component, in conjunction with the SPX up against overbought levels (the RSI crossed over 70 Tuesday afternoon for the first time since August), the Fed should have its hands full satisfying market participants’ hopes and dreams. And perhaps in a bad omen for the rates normalization crowd, that hawk that was found injured and bloodied on Wall Street may be a sign the doves are a force to be reckoned with.

That bump up against 70 is increasingly being ascribed to “FOMO,” or "panic buying." With gains now outpacing 11% year-to-date, its hard to argue with the opportunity cost of not being involved in the SPX. Nomura macro strategists last week discussed the risk, however, that markets would be “forced to correct excessively dovish expectations” when it comes face to face with the minutes later today.

The Consumers Are Alright

We saw a little bit of the Fed anticipation trickle into the picture Tuesday, which may reverse if the above is true. Treasuries rallied while the dollar index had its worst day since January. It’s possible some of the action came as investors tried to get ahead of the minutes that may continue to demonstrate a dovish tilt while also likely discussing a balance sheet strategy shift.

The effect was nearly all equity sectors in the green, as lower yields and a weaker dollar gave a lift to multi-nationals, yield-sensitives and commodity-exposed stocks, including gold names that tend to rise with a risk-off environment. Walmart did the rest of the heavy lifting, assuaging consumer concerns, while demonstrating that it is moving "from profitless to profitable growth," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote.

Black Currency

The dollar coming off from recent highs couldn’t come at a better time for the smattering of oil players that dominate the few corporate earnings of note this week. The industry is suffering, but at worst, it provides management teams an opportunity to deflect any weaker- than-expected results with optimism for oil prices (WTI sits at levels not seen since November and has risen for 5 straight days through Tuesday, helped by USD weakness and supply disruptions in Venezuela, Nigeria). The dollar’s climb hadn’t helped since January, and had made it to the front of market consciousness, with some European investors telling Citi equity strategists that they were beginning to become skeptical that the greenback could continue its climb.

