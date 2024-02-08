Wall Street hits all-time high as S&P 500 reaches 5,000

Jensen Huang, co-founder of Nvidia, last month - Lam Yik Fei/Bloomberg

America’s S&P 500 stock market index hit 5,000 for the first time on Thursday, after a string of strong earnings reports and excitement about artificial intelligence (AI) continued to boost American share prices.

More than half of the S&P 500 companies have now reported their quarterly earnings, with 81pc surpassing expectations, compared with a long-term average of 67pc, according to data from LSEG.

Shares of Disney rose 11.5pc today after the media giant’s profits beat predictions. It announced a $3bn share buyback plan and said it would boost its dividend by 50pc.

Meanwhile, strong performances from technology companies have continued to drive up the S&P, as investors look to AI-focussed companies in the search for higher returns.

Chipmaker Nvidia, a key supplier of AI chips, has risen 44.6pc since the start of the year. Its quarterly results will be announced on February 21.

Shares in Facebook-owner Meta are up 35.7pc since the start of the year, mostly since February 1, when it announced record revenues, sending profits soaring by 200pc.

Last month, Microsoft became the second-ever company to exceed a $3trn (£2.4 trillion) valuation after its focus on artificial intelligence (AI) drove an investor rally. A week ago, it revealed that revenue rose by 18pc in the final three months of 2023 to mark a fifth straight record quarter, while profits surged by 33pc. Its shares are up 11.7pc since the start of the year.

Solita Marcelli at UBS Global Wealth Management told Bloomberg: “Our base case remains for a soft landing for the US economy, with the S&P 500 ending the year around current levels.

“However, recent economic data have highlighted the potential for a period of continued stronger growth, tame inflation, and swifter monetary easing. In this event, we believe the S&P 500 has the potential to rise to around 5,300 this year.”

The S&P 500 index reached 5,000.40 in the final moments of trading but closed at 4997.91, an increase of 0.06pc on the previous day.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.