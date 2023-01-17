U.S. markets closed

Wall Street Horizon, a TMX Group Company, Closes the Market

·1 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Barry L. Star, Chief Executive Officer, Wall Street Horizon, a TMX Company, and his team joined Michelle Tran, President, TMX Datalinx to close the market and celebrate the acquisition of Wall Street Horizon by TMX on November 7, 2022.

As an established provider of high-quality corporate event data for institutional traders and investors, Wall Street Horizon provides Datalinx with the depth and breadth of data needed for corporate events. Covering 9,000 publicly traded companies worldwide, the company offers an ever-expanding set of forward-looking and historical corporate event datasets, including earnings dates, dividend dates, and a wide variety of investor-related conferences.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/17/c8275.html

