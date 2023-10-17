Wall Street Journal Reports That MBA Job Offers Are ‘In Short Supply’

MBA job search schedules

From The Wall Street Journal: Companies are dialing back or delaying hiring of MBAs this fall, a sharp turn from the supercharged recruiting seasons of years past.

Career officers and students at Yale University, Columbia University and Northwestern University say businesses are spending less time on campus than in recent years to hire second-year MBA candidates, or holding off on job offers. That has students thinking about their Plan B if top-tier companies aren’t making offers. EY, Amazon and Boston Consulting Group are rethinking hiring strategy, or saying they will make moves when next year’s business picture becomes clearer, the companies and campus officials say.

Any drop-off in corporate demand for MBAs is startling for students who applied to graduate school in 2021 and 2022 during a white-collar hiring spree with swelling salaries to match. Since then, the three main sectors that hire MBAs at top schools have hit turbulence. Tech giants made big job cuts, consulting firms put start dates on hold and deal making slowed in finance.

USC MBA student alleges injury during required trapeze lesson

From Anaheim, California: A former USC business student is suing the university, alleging she was badly injured while performing a trapeze exercise required of her as an elective while working toward her MBA.

Jill Johnson’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit also names as a defendant the Santa Monica Trapeze School LLC. The complaint alleges premises liability, negligence and negligent hiring, retention, training and supervision. Johnson seeks unspecified damages in the suit filed Oct. 10.

A USC spokeswoman issued a statement Monday regarding the lawsuit, which read, “We are aware of the lawsuit and will review it in detail.”

According to the suit, Johnson was a student at USC Marshall School of Business, working to obtain an MBA. She was required to take a number of elective units and enrolled in a course, “Fostering Creativity,” in which the professor, as part of the course curriculum, scheduled a group lesson at trapeze school, the suit alleges.

“The goal of this lesson was to help students find their edge and overcome their fears,” the suit states.

Announced: The top 50 bestselling case authors in 2022-2023

From London: The Case Centre reveals its list of bestselling case authors for the 2022/23 academic year.

The 2022/23 list of bestselling case authors is abuzz with change, as ten new faces make their entrance. Among these, the spotlight shines particularly bright on Arpita Agnihotri of Penn State Harrisburg and Saurabh Bhattacharya of Newcastle University Business School who are the highest new entries at number 12 (joint).

At the top of the list, we find the late, great Debapratim Purkayastha of ICFAI Business School (IBS), holding firm to first place for an astounding eighth consecutive year. His enduring influence remains an inspiration to all.

Well established case schools feature prominently with eight authors from Harvard Business School, six from INSEAD and five from the International Institute for Management Development (IMD).

But it’s not just about the heavyweights; the 2022/23 list also welcomes six schools who are making their debut: ESMT Berlin, HKU Business School, Hult EF Corporate Education, Imperial College Business School, Newcastle University Business School, and Penn State Harrisburg.

