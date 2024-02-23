Wall Street is more fired up than ever about how high Nvidia stock can go

AndreyKrav/iStock, Michael M. Santiago/Getty, Tyler Le/BI

Nvidia is feeling the love from Wall Street after it announced blockbuster fourth-quarter earnings.

The semiconductor company beat analyst estimates and offered a strong outlook for its AI chips.

Detailed below is a complete rundown of the Wall Street analysts that boosted their Nvidia stock price target, and by how much.

Nvidia stock soared as much as 16% on Thursday after it reported solid fourth-quarter earnings and a robust sales outlook. But Wall Street is in agreement that the stock can go even higher.

A large number of Wall Street analysts boosted their price targets for Nvidia after the report — some even into four-digit territory — as it becomes increasingly clear that the chipmaker's monstrous earnings growth will likely have staying power as it gears up for new product releases later this year.

Here were the key results from Nvidia's earnings report.

Revenue: $22.1 billion, vs. analyst estimates of $20.4 billion

Data Center revenue: $18.4 billion, vs. analyst estimates of $17.2 billion

Adjusted earnings per share: $5.16, vs. analyst estimates of $4.64

Gross margins: 76.7%, vs. analyst estimates of 75.4%

Q1 revenue: $24 billion, vs. analyst estimates of $21.9 billion

"Accelerated computing and generative AI have hit the tipping point," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said. "Demand is surging worldwide across companies, industries and nations."

The impressive earnings results and the confidence from Huang during the earnings call ultimately gave Wall Street confidence to boost its outlook for the company.

Following all of the increased stock-price projections, here are the most bullish forecasts on Wall Street, ranked in increasing order of upside from current levels, as of 10:40 a.m. ET on Thursday:

12. Morgan Stanley

Price target: $795

Prior price target: $750

Upside: 2%

11. Citi

Price target: $820

Prior price target: $575

Upside: 5%

10 (tie). Wedbush

Price target: $850

Prior price target: $800

Upside: 9%

Analyst comment: "Guidance, in turn, implies solid growth off the higher number again fueled by the velocity of NVDA's datacenter business," Wedbush said.

Story continues

10 (tie). Susquehanna

Price target: $850

Prior price target: $625

Upside: 9%

10 (tie). Craig-Hallum

Price target: $850

Prior price target: $700

Upside: 9%

10 (tie). Oppenheimer

Price target: $850

Prior price target: $650

Upside: 9%

10 (tie). Itau BBA Securities

Price target: $850

Prior price target: $640

Upside: 9%

10 (tie). Mizuho

Price target: $850

Prior price target: $8225

Upside: 9%

10 (tie). Fubon Securities

Price target: $850

Prior price target: $680

Upside: 9%

10 (tie). Needham

Price target: $850

Prior price target: $600

Upside: 9%

10 (tie). JPMorgan

Price target: $850

Prior price target: $650

Upside: 9%

10 (tie). Argus Research

Price target: $850

Prior price target: $600

Upside: 9%

9. Goldman Sachs

Price target: $875

Prior price target: $800

Upside: 15%

Analyst comment: "This company's aggressive spending posture, in our view, indicates not only management's confidence in the long-term opportunity set, but also Nvidia's ability to attract top engineering talent," Goldman Sachs said.

8. HSBC

Price target: $880

Prior price target: $835

Upside: 13%

7. Bank of America

Price target: $925

Prior price target: $800

Upside: 22%

Analyst comment: "Perhaps the most important new datapoint in NVDA's earnings call was that AI inference contributed nearly 40% of AI computing mix in FY24/CY23. AI inference is correlated with revenue bearing AI which is supposed to be more competitive, as opposed to AI training which NVDA already dominates," Bank of America said.

6 (tie). KGI Securities

Price target: $950

Prior price target: $840

Upside: 22%

6 (tie). BNP Paribas

Price target: $950

Prior price target: $780

Upside: 22%

6 (tie). Haitong International

Price target: $950

Prior price target: N/A

Upside: 22%

5 (tie). Benchmark Co.

Price target: $1,000

Prior price target: $625

Upside: 28%

5 (tie). Bernstein

Price target: $1,000

Prior price target: $700

Upside: 28%

4 (tie). WestPark Capital

Price target: $1,050

Prior price target: $810

Upside: 35%

4 (tie). Baird

Price target: $1,050

Prior price target: $750

Upside: 35%

3. KeyBanc Capital Markets

Price target: $1,100

Prior price target: $740

Upside: 41%

2. Loop Capital Markets

Price target: $1,200

Prior price target: N/A

Potential upside: 54%

1. Rosenblatt Securities

Price target: $1,400

Prior price target: $1,100

Potential upside: 80%

Read the original article on Business Insider