Wall Street MWBE Leader Stands in Support of Candidacy of Lisa D. Cook as Federal Reserve Governor

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suzanne Shank, President and CEO of Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC, issued the following statement today in support of Dr. Lisa D. Cook’s nomination to the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System:



“I applaud President Biden’s nomination of Dr. Lisa D. Cook to serve on the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Dr. Cook has the perfect mix of being an accomplished macroeconomist as well as an international authority on banking systems, economic growth, markets and global finance to serve in this role.

“In addition to being one of our nation’s most experienced economists, Dr. Cook would become the first Black woman to serve on the Federal Reserve Board, ensuring a greater diversity of opinions on the board which is critical for mitigating the risks of groupthink that hinders economic policy making and inclusive growth. Among her many accomplishments, Dr. Cook is a tenured professor at Michigan State University and serves on the Board of Directors of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis and the Board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago . Dr. Cook has held senior positions across the federal government, including the US Department of Treasury and the White House Council of Economic Advisers. Dr. Cook is the first British Marshall Scholar from Spelman College where she received her bachelor’s degree, earned a second bachelor’s degree from Oxford University and a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley. Dr. Cook’s vast experience and impressive qualifications in banking and finance will help ensure the country’s financial system delivers for all stakeholders.

“I enthusiastically endorse Dr. Cook’s nomination and would urge the Senate to move swiftly to confirm this exceptionally worthy candidate.”

