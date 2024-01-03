(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street sees another challenging year for energy stocks as analysts expect abundant oil supplies will keep heightened geopolitical tensions from spurring a significant rally in crude prices.

It’s a gloomy outlook for investors in energy, which was the second-worst performer of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500 Index in 2023. Now analysts anticipate that the industry’s fourth quarter earnings growth, broadly speaking, will be the weakest of the group, Bloomberg Intelligence data show.

On Wednesday, Mizuho Securities downgraded eight oil and gas producers and slashed price targets on a raft of others, a sign that Wall Street is unlikely to be swayed by bursts of strength in energy shares and oil prices. Both surged Wednesday amid tensions in the Mideast and a production halt in Libya.

“There will be up-and-down days,” said Mizuho’s Nitin Kumar, adding that global oil production is expected to keep the market well supplied this year. “Forget the noise, stick to the fundamentals and you’ll end up on the right side of things.”

Mizuho sees oil prices trading “sideways” through 2024. JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts anticipate limited upside for crude given “ample physical supply.”

Wednesday underscored that geopolitical concerns will be a major risk. But the overarching sense is that rising crude production from non-OPEC+ nations could outstrip global demand.

“There’s not much of an oil story” to support the sector, said VettaFi head of energy research Stacey Morris. “Oil has been meandering around” and is range-bound around $70 a barrel, she said.

Bearish technical patterns for the stocks are also dimming optimism for the sector.

Charting the ratio of the S&P 500 Energy Index over the S&P 500 Index reveals a head and shoulders formation, which is a bearish technical signal for energy shares that points to further underperformance, according to BI.

Another negative from a technical perspective is that the ratio formed what’s known as a “death cross,” with its 50-day moving average trading below its 200-day, BI senior technical strategist Anthony Feld and director of equity strategy Gina Martin Adams wrote Tuesday.

It all puts added focus on earnings reports for the fourth quarter, which kick off for the sector around mid-January. Wall Street analysts expect the energy industry’s earnings to shrink 28% relative to a year earlier, when crude prices were higher on average, data compiled by BI show.

