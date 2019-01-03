Wall Street Slashes Apple Price Targets After Sales Forecast Cut

(Bloomberg) -- Analysts on Wall Street lowered their share price targets for Apple Inc. after the technology titan cut its revenue outlook for the first time in almost two decades.

At least four firms reduced their share price forecasts for the iPhone maker by more than 15 percent after Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said Wednesday that the company expects sales of about $84 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 29, down from earlier estimates of $89 billion to $93 billion. The new estimate would mean Apple is reporting a holiday quarter slowdown for the first time since Cook became CEO in 2011.

KeyBank Capital Markets was less optimistic after the forecast cut, noting that the company is facing large risks around its pricing for iPhones and monetization of the App Store. Others including Royal Bank of Canada remained bullish on the stock, noting that it is getting closer to attractive valuations and that non-iPhone businesses such as Apple Watches, AirPods and services like Apple Music are still growing strongly.

Apple shares plunged by as much as 8.5 percent post-market, while Asian suppliers including Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. followed with declines on Thursday.

Here’s what analysts are saying about the results:

RBC, Amit Daryanani

“While this is clearly disappointing, investors were bracing for a disappointing print.”

The stock is getting closer to trough valuation support as its trading below 10 times forward earnings and could see downside support around $120, Daryanani said in a report. In addition, the services business continued to “outperform expectations” and “wearables also posted very strong growth.”

Daryanani has an outperform rating on the stock and lowered its price target to $185 to $220.

BITG, Walter Piecyk

“0% revenue growth is our new expectation for fiscal 2019, but we believe Apple can return to revenue growth in the June quarter.”

“The huge miss in iPhone was offset by upside to other segments.”

Piecyk kept a buy rating on the stock but trimmed his price target to $197 from $235. He cut the fiscal year’s earnings per share estimate by $1.30 to $12.34 but maintained that the share repurchase program could help achieve EPS growth of 4 percent. He estimated that Apple would buy back 503 million shares this calendar year.

KeyBank, Andy Hargreaves

“Aggressive price increases and limited functional differentiation in new models are driving elongated holding periods and trade down activity across several geographies. We see little to change this in the medium term, which suggests a likelihood for soft iPhone results to persist.”

“We continue to see significant risks to iPhone demand and services revenue growth, which would likely need to become more fully factored into the multiple to prompt a more positive rating.”

Hargreaves kept a sector weight rating on the stock with no price target and lowered his 2019 revenue estimate to $269 billion from $277 billion. He said expected software and services revenue of around $10.8 billion was below estimates and reflected the “lower-than-expected App Store monetization due to limited new games in China and broader market saturation.”

Separately, semiconductor analysts John Vinh and Michael Lin lowered estimates on Apple suppliers including Broadcom Inc., Qorvo Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc. and Cirrus Logic Inc.

Loup Ventures, Gene Munster

“This challenging quarter accelerates the change in mindset from iPhone product cycles to Apple as a service.”

“We don’t see any sustainable shifts in market share, so iPhone owners will remain in the ecosystem, and eventually upgrade.”

“Tough quarters will come and the team needs to rise to the occasion,” he wrote in a note. “Cook’s commentary on investor expectations, Apple’s talent, and its ability to innovate are spot on -- a battle cry for the company and a sign of strong leadership.”

Morgan Stanley, Katy Huberty

“While we view the after hours trading price of $146/share as an attractive entry point long-term in light of our believe that new Services and Wearables can deliver more consistent EPS growth long-term,, we see shares as range bound until investors get more visibility into the March quarter on January 29th when Apple plans to report December quarter earnings.”

