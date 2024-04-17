Wall Street Takes New Role as Matchmaker to Private Credit

Ellen Schneider and Kat Hidalgo
5 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- Banks have found another way to fight back after private lenders have grabbed ever larger pieces of the lucrative business of financing leveraged buyouts.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are among Wall Street giants that served as matchmakers on recent transactions between smaller companies looking for loans and private lenders eager to provide financing. Their pitch to direct lenders boils down to this: we can use our vast network of corporate clients to help you find issuers that want financing, and take them through all the paperwork involved in getting a private loan, for a fee.

It’s the latest step that big banks have taken to reclaim business their leveraged lending desks have lost. Historically the biggest buyouts would be funded with junk bonds as well as leveraged loans that were arranged by big banks then syndicated to a wide array of investors. Leveraged finance and related businesses generated about a third of Wall Street’s investment banking fees.

But private lenders have been taking more of that business, forcing banks to consider other ways to get involved. In addition to advising direct lenders and smaller companies, firms including Wells Fargo & Co. and Barclays Plc have established formal partnerships with private credit firms to get a foothold in the market. In addition to setting aside a chunk of its own balance sheet to originate private credit deals, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has also been looking for partners.

“What we bring is an enormous and deep origination machine, and when the broadly syndicated market doesn’t make sense for certain borrowers we can pivot,” said John McAuley, the head of debt capital markets at Citigroup.

Read more: JPMorgan, Citi Are Copying From the Private-Credit Playbook

Direct lenders are clamoring for opportunities to loan money as the pace of buyouts slows. Private credit funds are sitting on a record $430 billion of uninvested capital they raised over five years of exponential growth, according to a recent survey by Barclays.

Private credit funds have long had relationships with private equity firms and can find opportunities to lend to companies that have been bought out. But banks may have relationships with other privately held companies, such as family owned businesses, that are less well known to direct lenders.

“That’s where banks can create value,” said Kipp deVeer, head of credit at Ares Management Corp., one of the largest players in the $1.7 trillion private credit market.

Banks can be a one-stop shop for firms looking to raise capital of any kind. Ares-backed Press Ganey enlisted Barclays to help it find lenders willing to offer it $1 billion of low-ranking preferred equity to take out more-expensive junior debt. Goldman Sachs is advising Blackstone Inc.-backed Encore Group USA on placing at least $500 million of preferred equity.

Citigroup has also capitalized on its existing leveraged finance relationships, privately placing $275 million of first lien notes for Pitney Bowes Inc., according to people with direct knowledge of the transaction who couldn’t be identified as details are confidential. The bank was able to place a $516 million first lien term loan in the private market as part of a debt package for Gannett Co., according to the same people.

Read More: Wall Street Reclaims $16 Billion of Deals Lost to Private Credit

For banks that have faced tougher capital restrictions following the 2008 global financial crisis, advising borrowers instead of lending to them is a way to cut risk, by keeping loans off their books.

At the same time, fees from partnering with direct lenders can earn Wall Street lenders extra revenue as they endure a deal drought that’s lasted more than a year as high rates deter new buyouts. That’s left leveraged bankers to arrange repricings and refinancings that typically pay lower fees.

Advisory work can also allow banks making a loan to collect fees from both the issuer and the direct lender. Even the large direct lenders will occasionally split fees with the banks that brought them the deal, according to people with knowledge of the market. They’re sometimes willing to share anywhere from 25 to 75 basis points with the banks, according to people with direct knowledge of the deals.

Marc Chowrimootoo, managing director and portfolio manager for private credit at Hayfin Capital Management LLP, is less willing to cede deal origination to banks — and the fees that come with it, he said.

His firm has brought banks into lending groups on its own deals, “but this is a very different dynamic to paying a fee and outsourcing your deal origination,” he said.

Despite the recent deals, advisory work remains something of a cottage industry on Wall Street. Neither Citigroup or Goldman Sachs has plans to hire a group devoted to private-credit advice. At Citigroup, leveraged finance bankers Scott Slavik and Justin Tichauer are adding it to their remit. Goldman’s bankers who advise small and mid-sized clients can also offer private-credit loans, according to Vivek Bantwal, co-head of the global financing group within Goldman Sachs’s investment-banking division.

“Its under the same tent, we don’t need to scale up to do it,” Bantwal said.

(Adds item to table of related stories, a previous version corrected title in 5th paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Why Bitcoin's 'Monetary Maximalists' Oppose 'JPEG Enjoyers' (and Why They're Wrong)

    While the Bitcoin network is limited in its storage capacity, the threshold for confirming transactions of any kind whether monetary or any arbitrary data from things like Ordinals inscriptions and meme coins is actually quite limited within each block. Or did Satoshi Nakamoto have an intended purpose for his creation, which should be accounted for when deciding who can use Bitcoin and how? As the saying goes, “Bitcoin is for enemies,” and we are finding out just how true that is.

  • Treasuries Rise After Selloff Fueled by Fed Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A relative sense of calm returned to global financial markets, with bonds rebounding after a selloff driven by bets the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Red Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Dea

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Ahead of Q1 Earnings?

    Amazon stock has started strong in 2024, and now the tech giant's share value is approaching record high of 2021.

  • Is AI Chip Leader Arm Stock A Buy After Diving Below A Key Support Level?

    AI chip stock Arm Holdings surged more than 152% past a recent buy point. Following that advance, is Arm stock a buy in today's stock market?

  • Huge News for Tesla Stock Investors

    Tesla is slashing roughly 14,000 jobs worldwide.

  • 1 Amazing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not Nvidia)

    Analysts are bullish on the growth potential of Advanced Micro Devices' new AI chip, the MI300X.

  • United Airlines jumps as results overcome Boeing impact

    (Reuters) -United Airlines shares rose 10% in morning trade on Wednesday, driven by an upbeat profit forecast for the second quarter and strong first-quarter results despite a $200 million hit over planemaker Boeing's safety crisis. The carrier's forecast signaled strength in travel demand as corporate spending improved, lifting shares of rival Delta Air Lines and American Airlines by about 3% and 4%, respectively. "United delivered Q1 results that cleared dramatically lowered expectations in the wake of the Boeing 737 MAX-9 grounding in January," Third Bridge analyst Peter McNally said in a note.

  • Opinion: These Will Be the 4 Largest Companies by 2035

    These four stocks will be the cream of the crop by 2035.

  • I Waited to Take My First RMD Until April 1st. Will This Affect My Second Year's RMD?

    Unlike most personal finance questions, the answer to this one is short and simple: yes, waiting until April 1st to take your first RMD will affect the amount of your second year’s RMD. The IRS rules on required minimum distributions – RMDs – demand that anyone turning 73 in 2024 withdraw a certain minimum amount […] The post I Waited to Take My First RMD Until April 1st. Will This Affect My Second Year's RMD? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • Here's How Much $1,000 In Bitcoin Will Be Worth In 2025 If Raoul Pal's Prediction Is Correct

    Raoul Pal has an extensive background in financial markets. He has served as head of European hedge fund sales for equities at Goldman Sachs and a portfolio manager at a hedge fund. More recently, he started his own crypto hedge fund, investment research firm and financial knowledge platform. His opinion on crypto is valued around the world, and he is constantly sending out market insights to his 1 million followers on X. Pal considered many factors to arrive at his prediction that Bitcoin will