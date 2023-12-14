Wall Street Traders Go All-In on Great Monetary Pivot of 2024

(Bloomberg) -- After clashing in recent years, Wall Street traders and the Federal Reserve are – for once – broadly in sync: The great monetary pivot is near as central bankers engineer a once-unthinkable soft landing in the world’s largest economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

That’s the big-picture takeaway after the Fed gave its clearest signal yet that its historic policy tightening campaign is over by projecting more aggressive interest-rate cuts in 2024 – in the process igniting one of the biggest post-meeting rallies in recent memory.

Virtually no corner of financial markets was left out of Wednesday’s cross-asset advance: Global shares spiked higher. Front-end Treasuries posted their best day since March. World currencies surged against the dollar and corporate bonds rallied.

In their exuberance, traders largely declared victory for Jerome Powell’s bid to secure a disinflationary trajectory in a still-expanding business cycle – adding fresh ammo to recent advances in safe and risky assets alike.

“This is a massive paradigm shift on Wall Street, with the most aggressive rate-hiking cycle in decades coming to an end,” said Adam Sarhan, founder of 50 Park Investments. “The Fed is no longer dealing with inflation as public enemy No. 1.”

Of course, there’s no guarantee that Wednesday’s rally will last. Markets have piled into rate-cut wagers numerous times over the past two years, only to be caught flat-footed when the Fed didn’t change tack.

Officials unanimously agreed to leave the target range for the benchmark federal funds rate at 5.25% to 5.5%, and Powell said officials are prepared to hike again if inflation picks up.

It’s not hard to imagine a couple of unexpected inflation or jobs prints over the coming months prompting traders to reverse course. And yet there were few on Wall Street bothered by such concerns Wednesday afternoon.

Story continues

Powell’s remarks have “basically added fuel to the fire,” former New York Fed President and Bloomberg Opinion contributor William Dudley said on Bloomberg TV. “Powell talks about the long lags of monetary policy, but financial conditions are much, much more accommodative than they were just a few months ago.”

Read More: Powell Cut Plan Will Fuel 2024 Stock, Bond Gains: MLIV Pulse

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed to a record, while the S&P 500 advanced 1.4% on Wednesday. The percentage of members in the gauge now trading above their 50-day moving averages stands at roughly 89%, the most since July. Meanwhile, the Russell 2000 index of small caps surged more than 3.5%, the most in a month. Further afield, Latin American equities gained the most since early August.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dropped below 4% for the first time since August on Thursday in Asia, while the rate on 2-year notes slid five basis points — extending its plunge of more than 30 basis points in the previous session. On Wednesday, front-end Treasuries posted their best day since the height of the regional bank crisis in March.

“We’re having a party today,” said Kathy Jones, Charles Schwab’s chief fixed-income strategist. “In my 2024 outlook I was pretty positive on fixed income for next year. I was thinking we’d get to 4% on the 10-year, three cuts from the Fed, maybe 3.5 with a recession, and here we sit and we haven’t started the year.”

Every group-of-10 currency advanced versus the dollar on Wednesday too, with the gains continuing in Asia on Thursday. The Hungarian forint and South African rand — currencies often seen as proxies for risk appetite in emerging markets — surged.

ETFs tracking investment-grade corporate debt, junk bonds and commodities also advanced.

In all, Wednesday marked the best Fed day across assets in almost 15 years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Markets around the world will quickly have a slew of further opportunities to bet on potential monetary pivots, with European Central Bank and Bank of England meetings on Thursday. And with the Fed’s quarterly projections showing the central bank expects to lower rates by an arguably modest 75 basis points next year, the debate may now become: Have traders gone too far, too fast?

DoubleLine Capital’s Jeffrey Gundlach doesn’t think so, saying Wednesday on CNBC that he expects yields on 10-year Treasuries to fall to into the low 3% range by next year.

“We’re going to see the yield curve de-inverting,” Gundlach said. “We will still have bonds rallying. We’ve broken down the trend lines and there’s a lot of room below it.”

--With assistance from Emily Graffeo, Katie Greifeld, Lu Wang, Michael Mackenzie and Elena Popina.

(Update with Treasuries and currency trading in Asia on Thursday.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.