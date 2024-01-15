Wall Street tycoon threatens to sue German publisher over articles about his wife

Bill Ackman is threatening to sue Axel Springer over stories published by Business Insider - Richard Drew/AP

US hedge fund tycoon Bill Ackman has threatened to sue Axel Springer as a plagiarism row at the German publishing giant intensifies.

The billionaire has said he will file a formal complaint against Axel Springer after Business Insider published stories accusing his wife, Neri Oxman, of copying large passages of her dissertation from Wikipedia and other academics.

In a post on Twitter, Mr Ackman added: “By complaint I mean lawsuit, to be clear.”

The legal threat marks an escalation of a public row between Axel Springer and Mr Ackman, who has attacked the publisher over what he described as “false claims and defamation”.

Ms Oxman, a high-profile American-Israeli academic, has admitted that she had failed to properly credit sources in part of her dissertation and apologised for the errors.

Nevertheless, Mr Ackman has questioned the motivations and processes behind Business Insider’s reporting.

Axel Springer, which also owns Politico as well as the Bild and Die Welt newspapers, last week launched an investigation into the stories amid concerns they could be viewed as anti-Semitic.

In a note to staff on Sunday, Barbara Peng, chief executive of Business Insider, said the review had found “no unfair bias or personal, political, and/or religious motivation in the pursuit of the stories”.

She added: “The process we went through to report, edit, and review the stories was sound, as was the timing … The stories are accurate and the facts well documented.”

A spokesman for Axel Springer declined to comment on the legal threat, but said: “We stand by Business Insider and its newsroom.”

The findings have failed to placate Mr Ackman, who said the company had “tripled down on their false claims and defamation”.

He added: “I would not rely on the self-adjudicated claims of Business Insider and/or Axel Springer to get an understanding of the truth.”

The stories about Ms Oxman came after Mr Ackman, who is chief executive of Pershing Square Capital Management, led calls to oust Harvard President Claudine Gay over accusations of plagiarism.

After Ms Gay stepped down earlier this month she conceded that “some material duplicated other scholars’ language, without proper attribution” but denied claiming credit for other people’s work.

In a series of lengthy posts on social media, the tycoon said his wife was given only 90 minutes to respond to the allegations against her.

He has also tried to involve private equity firm KKR, Axel Springer’s biggest shareholder, in the row. In one post, he wrote: “How can KKR be the ultimate controlling shareholder of a totally unethical and sleazy media company?”

KKR has been approached for comment.

The row has created a headache for Berlin-based Axel Springer, which has an explicitly pro-Israel stance in its reporting. Employees in Germany are required to sign a mission statement asserting support for Israel’s right to exist.

While staff at Politico and Business Insider are not required to sign such a declaration, Axel Springer chief executive Mathias Döpfner has said he expects all staff to adhere to the company’s values.

