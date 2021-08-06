U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,424.50
    +3.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,020.00
    +77.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,120.50
    -47.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,247.10
    +14.40 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.90
    +0.81 (+1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.30
    -20.60 (-1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.85
    -0.44 (-1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1783
    -0.0054 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    +0.0560 (+4.60%)
     

  • Vix

    16.99
    -0.98 (-5.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3906
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0810
    +0.3280 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,786.19
    +3,294.95 (+8.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,001.40
    +25.51 (+2.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.91
    +5.48 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
JUST IN:

Economy adds back 943,000 payrolls, unemployment rate falls to 5.4%

U.S. employers added back more jobs than expected last month

WallachBeth Capital Announces the Completion of an Underwritten Public Offering of 1,100,000 Units for ABVC BioPharma, Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WallachBeth Capital, a leading provider of capital markets and institutional execution services, announced the completion of an underwritten public offering of 1,100,000 units for ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: Common stock – ABVC) at an offering price of $6.25 per unit for total gross proceeds of $6.875 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses and before any exercise of the underwriters' overallotment option.

Each Unit consists of one share of common stock, one Series A warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price equal to $6.30 per share, exercisable until the fifth anniversary of the issuance date, and one Series B warrant to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $10.00 per share, exercisable until the fifth anniversary of the issuance date. The Series B warrant can be exercised via cashless exercise upon the earlier of 15 days from the warrant issuance date or the time when $10 million of volume is traded in the common shares, in accordance with the terms thereof. The shares of Common Stock and Warrants comprising the Units are immediately separable and will be issued separately in the offering.

ABVC BioPharma has also granted us, as Representative of the underwriters, a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 165,000 shares of common stock at a price of $6.23 and/or Series A Warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 165,000 shares of common stock at a price of $0.01 and Series B Warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 165,000 common shares at a price of $0.01, in any combinations thereof to cover over-allotments, if any. Further, ABVC has issued us warrants to purchase up to a total of 5% of the shares of common stock sold in the offering at an exercise price equal to 100% of the per unit offering price of the Units. The warrants are not exercisable for six (6) months after the effective date of the registration statement.

ABVC's common shares began trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market on August 3, 2021, under the ticker symbol "ABVC".

WallachBeth Capital, LLC acted as sole book running manager for the offering.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on utilizing its licensed technology to conduct proof-of-concept trials through Phase II of the clinical development process at world-famous research institutions (such as Stanford University, University of California at San Francisco, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center). The company has an active pipeline of six drugs and one medical device (ABV-1701/Vitargus®) under development.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-1 (No. 333-255112) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on August 2, 2021 and an effective registration statement on Form S-1MEF (No. 333-258404). A final prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering was filed with the SEC and may be obtained via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from WallachBeth Capital, LLC, via email at cap-mkts@wallachbeth.com

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

About WallachBeth Capital LLC
WallachBeth Capital offers a robust range of capital markets and investment banking services to the healthcare community, connecting corporate clients with leading institutions, creating value for both issuers and investors. The firm's experience includes initial public offerings, follow-on issues, PIPE offerings, and private transactions. WallachBeth Capital is a leading provider of institutional execution services, offering clients a full spectrum of solutions to help them navigate increasingly complex markets. The firm's website is located at www.wallachbeth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For example, statements regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, and assumptions and predictions about future product demand, supply, manufacturing, costs, marketing and pricing factors are all forward-looking statements. These statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "potential(ly)," "continue," "forecast," "predict," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. The Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to it on the date hereof, but the Company cannot provide assurances that these assumptions and expectations will prove to have been correct or that the Company will take any action that the Company may presently be planning. However, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or experience may differ materially from those expected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, regulatory policies, available cash, research results, competition from other similar businesses, and market and general economic factors. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wallachbeth-capital-announces-the-completion-of-an-underwritten-public-offering-of-1-100-000-units-for-abvc-biopharma-inc-301349794.html

SOURCE WallachBeth Capital LLC

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Why Fiverr's Stock Dropped 24.8% Today

    Management said the relatively weak results are the result of more normal business activity and less remote work, which is hurting the freelance market. This is a short-term hit to Fiverr, and it makes sense the stock is down big given the fact the company has a market cap of $6.3 billion and expects revenue of just $280 million to $288 million this year.

  • Why GE's Long-Term Future Still Looks Bright

    The fact that GE Power was the star segment in General Electric's (NYSE: GE) second quarter is meaningful. It speaks volumes for CEO Larry Culp's impact on the company since Oct. 2018. By now, most investors, and certainly GE's management, know that the market keys off of GE's free cash flow (FCF) performance.

  • Here's Why ChargePoint Holdings Stock Plummeted 31.9% Last Month

    Shares of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) sank 31.9% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. ChargePoint Holdings' announcement and completion of a secondary share offering also appears to have spooked investors. ChargePoint Holdings announced on July 14 that its underwritten secondary public offering of 12 million shares by certain stockholders would be priced at $23.50 per share.

  • Why Shares of Sundial Growers Soared on Thursday

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were up by more than 5% on Thursday. The cannabis stock was the fourth-most-traded stock on the Robinhood Top 100 list on Thursday. Sundial, a favorite meme stock, has been notoriously volatile.

  • Robinhood tanks 27% after shareholders file to sell

    Robinhood (HOOD) shares tanked 27% to close the session at $50.27 after several wild sessions.

  • 2 Beaten-Down High-Risk, High-Return Growth Stocks to Consider Buying Right Now

    Folks that are accustomed to investing in growth stocks are no strangers to the volatile stock price fluctuations that often accompany these companies. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) are two examples of high-risk, high-reward growth stocks that are experiencing some big price moves at the moment. The stock price for online multiplayer video game competition platform Skillz is down 27% in the last month as investors worry about the company's aggressive spending to acquire customers.

  • Why Microvision Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were soaring today after the company released its second-quarter results late yesterday. The company reported quarterly revenue of $0.75 million, an increase of 27% from the year-ago quarter and slightly higher than Wall Street's consensus revenue estimate of $0.7 million. "With a large market and significant growth ahead of us, we see great opportunity for further value creation with our focus on strategic sales," Microvision CEO Sumit Sharma said on the company's investor call.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks for Robinhood Traders to Buy Now

    Robinhood has inspired a generation of young investors to jump into the stock market and start saving for the future. For context, the average Robinhood user is 31 years old, meaning they have roughly three decades before retirement. Palantir was designed to solve this problem.

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • DraftKings Earnings Top, Guidance Raised, But User Growth Falls Short

    DraftKings beat views for adjusted loss with revenue soaring 320%. But user growth fell short. DKNG stock rose early Friday.

  • Novavax data shows four-fold jump in antibody levels via booster shots

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Novavax's latest earnings report as well as the company's latest vaccine research.&nbsp;

  • This May Be Chevron's Biggest Move in Years, and Nobody's Talking About It

    Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is profiting from the global economic and travel recovery. CEO Michael Wirth described this business unit as reflecting Chevron's "higher returns, lower carbon" strategy, and said that "... the dedication of resources in a new organization will accelerate growth in multiple business lines that we expect to be part of a lower carbon energy system."

  • Carvana soar past Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains why Carvana stock's after hours pop on Thursday afternoon.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest CEO and founder Cathie Wood doesn't like standing still. This week, she added to her positions in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Robinhood may seem to be a quintessential Wood stock, as the online trading platform has been disrupting the retail investing game with its zero-commission transactions and its mission to level the playing field for small investors.

  • Zynga Stock Is Plunging. After Earnings. ‘Basically, They’re Just Playing Less.’

    The second-quarter profit was a surprise at mobile-videogame company Zynga, but shares are falling because fewer people are playing.

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. As we enter into a new month this year, it is only […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Double (or More), Say Analysts

    The second quarter earnings season is starting to wind down, and data shows that – after more than 90% of S&P listed companies have reported – we’re looking at 60% earnings growth for Q2. Tech giants like Apple and Facebook, and major banks like JPM, have shown double-digit year-over-year earnings growth. It’s clear, at least from this metric, that we’re seeing the post-pandemic economic take-off. But are we? Other data shows that second quarter GDP growth – the usual proxy for overall economic

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Eyes Jobs Report With Several Earnings Movers; Apple, Microsoft Trade Bullishly

    The Nasdaq led a solid rally before Friday's jobs report. Carvana and Cloudflare moved late. Apple and Microsoft are in focus.