U.S. markets close in 4 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,673.62
    -70.90 (-1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,489.11
    -437.83 (-1.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,781.94
    -291.37 (-2.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,722.82
    -29.70 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.41
    +2.96 (+3.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.50
    -11.30 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    20.36
    -0.30 (-1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9780
    -0.0015 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8730
    +0.0470 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1118
    -0.0050 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.1510
    +0.0830 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,647.47
    -418.86 (-2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.99
    -7.04 (-1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,998.59
    +1.32 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

WallachBeth Capital Announces Pricing of Bone Biologics $5,100,000 Underwritten Public Offering

·3 min read

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WallachBeth Capital LLC, a leading provider of capital markets and institutional execution services, announced today that Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG), a developer of orthobiologic products for spine fusion, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,777,778 units at an offering price of $1.35 per unit, for total gross proceeds of $5,100,000 before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.

Each unit consists of: (i) one share of common stock; (ii) one Series A warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price equal to $1.62 per share; (iii) one Series B warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price equal to $1.35 per share; and (iv) one Series C warrant, to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price equal to $2.16 per share. The Series C warrant can be exercised via cashless exercise upon the earlier of 15 days from the warrant issuance date or the time when $10 million of volume is traded in the common shares. The shares of common stock and the warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately, but will be purchased together in this offering. The warrants expire five years from the date of issuance. In addition, Bone Biologics has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 566,666 additional shares of common stock and/or 566,666 additional warrants, or any combination thereof, to cover over-allotments in this offering, if any. The offering is expected to close on or about October 11, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

WallachBeth Capital, LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-1 (No. 333-267588) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on October 6, 2022. A final prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and may be obtained, when available, via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from WallachBeth Capital, LLC, via email at cap-mkts@wallachbeth.com.

About Bone Biologics:

Bone Biologics was founded to pursue regenerative medicine for bone. The Company is undertaking groundbreaking work with select strategic partners, that build on the preclinical research of the Nell-1 protein. Bone Biologics is currently focusing its development efforts for its bone graft substitute product on bone regeneration in spinal fusion procedures, while additionally having rights to trauma and osteoporosis applications. For more information, please visit www.bonebiologics.com.

About WallachBeth Capital LLC

WallachBeth Capital offers a robust range of capital markets and investment banking services to the healthcare community, connecting corporate clients with leading institutions, creating value for both issuers and investors. The firm's experience includes initial public offerings, follow-on issues, PIPE offerings, and private transactions. WallachBeth Capital is a leading provider of institutional execution services, offering clients a full spectrum of solutions to help them navigate increasingly complex markets. The firm's website is located at www.wallachbeth.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wallachbeth-capital-announces-pricing-of-bone-biologics-5-100-000-underwritten-public-offering-301643742.html

SOURCE WallachBeth Capital LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Petro-Victory Energy Corp Announces US$1.7M Financing

    Petro-Victory Energy Corp. ("Petro-Victory" or the "Company") (TSXV: VRY) announces US$1.7M financing.

  • Stock futures plunge on hotter than expected September jobs report

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how stock futures are trading after September jobs report data is released.

  • AMD stock plunges on preliminary Q3 results

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for AMD after issuing preliminary third-quarter results.

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Everyone knows that you should buy low and sell high if you want to turn a profit in the markets. The trick is finding the bottom, to know when to buy. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, sees the market bottom hitting in the next couple of weeks, making the end of October the right time for investors to buy in. Referring to some recent predictions by market technician Larry Williams, Cramer says, “The bear market is more or less… toast and, even if the current rally s

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Buy in October and Hold Forever

    Even if the economy falls into a deep recession, these cash-generating companies are going to be fine.

  • AMD Stock Is Hitting Lows. Here's When to Buy.

    AMD stock is hitting 52-week lows as it reports disappointing preliminary revenue results. Here's when to buy the chipmaker's shares.

  • Stocks tumble as investors digest September job gains

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Are These 3 Companies Next for Short Squeezes?

    GameStop's (NYSE: GME) unprecedented rally last year, which was largely driven by a massive short squeeze, caused some investors to seek out other heavily shorted stocks to buy into in hopes of netting similar gains. Today, I'll take a look at three heavily shorted stocks -- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY), Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) -- and see if they could be short-squeeze candidates.

  • These 2 Stocks Make Up 52% of Warren Buffett's $325 Billion Portfolio

    Few people command the attention of Wall Street professionals and everyday investors quite like billionaire Warren Buffett. Since taking the reins of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has created more than $615 billion in value for shareholders and generated an aggregate return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. In other words, there's plenty of reason for Wall Street and investors to pay attention to what Buffett is buying, selling, and holding.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Carnival a Buy?

    Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), the world's biggest cruise operator, is an example. Considering this extreme drop, it may be tempting to pick up a few Carnival shares. Carnival had it rough during the early days of the pandemic.

  • Here's Why Dividend Cuts Are a Risk for Mortgage REITs

    The past two years have been downright awful for mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs). First, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the mortgage-backed securities market to freeze, triggering a wave of margin calls. The margin calls caused every mortgage REIT to sell parts of its portfolio at fire-sale prices to raise capital.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Tesla, NIO, Li Auto, XPeng and Nikola

    Tesla, NIO, Li Auto, XPeng and Nikola are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • Dow Jones Plunges 500 Points On Jobs Report; AMD Stock Tumbles On Revenue Warning

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 500 points Friday on the September jobs report. AMD lost 8% after a third-quarter revenue warning.

  • Investors in 3M (NYSE:MMM) have unfortunately lost 40% over the last five years

    For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But in any portfolio...

  • Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rallied This Week

    Shares of large-cap oil and gas companies, including Warren Buffett holdings Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), along with shale pure-play Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), were up strongly on the week, rising 12.4%, 14.7%, and 20.1%, respectively, through Thursday. After oil stocks fell in September on mounting recession worries, OPEC+ surprised the markets this week with a larger-than-expected coordinated production cut. On Wednesday, members of OPEC+ agreed to a 2 million barrel-per-day production cut, which was larger than expected and in defiance of U.S. calls to continue producing amid global inflation challenges.

  • 5 Stocks To Avoid Like The Plague When The Recession Starts

    Many S&P 500 investors are convinced a recession is on the way. And if it is, you'll want to know which stocks to avoid.

  • Will Altria Stock Go Up in Smoke?

    Dividend investors concerned about the long-term viability of Altria's traditional tobacco business can find global answers.

  • 11 Best Long-Term Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 11 best long-term stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Long-Term Stocks To Buy Now. The current market situation is not ideal for short-term investors and day traders. As of October 5, the S&P […]

  • DraftKings stock jumps on potential deal with ESPN

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for DraftKings after reports surface that the sports betting company is working towards closing a deal with ESPN.

  • Two Stocks Beat Tesla By A Mile For Your $10,000 Investment

    Most S&P 500 investors consider Tesla stock to be the ultimate investment. But it turns out you could do better — much better.