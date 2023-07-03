Wallbox Up 25%, Insider Buyers Are Up 37%

Insiders who bought Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The company's market value increased by US$125m as a result of the stock's 25% gain over the same period. As a result, their original purchase of €20m worth of stock is now worth €27m.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Wallbox Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Director Francisco Jose Riberas de Mera bought US$20m worth of shares at a price of US$2.58 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$3.54. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Wallbox insiders own 33% of the company, currently worth about US$203m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Wallbox Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Wallbox. That's what I like to see! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Wallbox and we suggest you have a look.

