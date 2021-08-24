U.S. markets open in 9 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,482.75
    +7.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,349.00
    +68.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,325.00
    +20.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,211.80
    +5.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.80
    +0.16 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.40
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    -0.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    -0.0050 (-0.40%)
     

  • Vix

    17.15
    -1.41 (-7.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3720
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7600
    +0.0800 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,255.93
    -920.82 (-1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,248.67
    -14.77 (-1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.02
    +21.12 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,769.04
    +274.80 (+1.00%)
     

Wallbox Names Diego Diaz And Pol Soler To Post-Merger Combined Company Board Of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BARCELONA, Spain and WESTBURY, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wallbox, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, today announced the appointment of energy and mobility veteran Diego Diaz and automotive industry expert Pol Soler to the Wallbox Board of Directors upon completion of Wallbox's business combination with Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II ("Kensington") (NYSE: KCAC), which is expected in the third quarter of 2021.

Wallbox Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II)
Wallbox Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II)

Diego Diaz is currently the Global Head of Ventures & Technology at Iberdrola. In this role, he leads the organization's venture capital program, Iberdrola Ventures, which invests in smart energy solutions worldwide. Diaz plays a significant role in managing the relationship between Wallbox and Iberdrola -- including Iberdrola's plan to purchase the first 1,000 Wallbox SuperNova chargers -- and has served as an observer for Wallbox's Board of Directors since 2019, when Iberdrola made its first investment in Wallbox. Ahead of Wallbox's plans to go public, Diaz will now transition to a member of the Board of Directors.

"I am honored to up level my role within the company and serve on its board of directors," said Diaz. "In the months ahead, we hope to continue strengthening Wallbox's relationship with Iberdrola and provide our industry knowledge to help the company continue to innovate and expand."

Pol Soler is the CEO of Quadis, a leading car dealership network in Southern Europe representing over 30 OEMs. An investor in local and international startups in the transportation space, Soler was an early investor in Wallbox and has been a member of the board since 2016. He brings over fifteen years of experience in the automotive and transportation industries at Quadis, the most recent eight as the company's CEO. With hands-on experience working with over 30 OEM brands and a unique understanding of car dealerships -- one of the largest distribution channels for residential EV chargers -- Soler's expertise will help Wallbox deepen its presence in these markets and continue its expansion worldwide.

Soler added, "The future of the automotive industry is electric -- and Wallbox is leading the charge. As demand for residential EV charging options continues to grow, I am grateful for the opportunity to draw upon my experience in managing businesses and dealerships within the automotive industry to help Wallbox drive this adoption, enhance its global presence and bring about the next wave of transportation worldwide."

Through these appointments, Wallbox's Board of Directors following the business combination with Kensington now includes Enric Asunción, Anders Pettersson, Francisco Riberas, Diego Diaz and Pol Soler.

"The addition of these two industry veterans to our Board of Directors speaks to Wallbox's commitment to our corporate mission of uniting the automotive and clean energy sectors through our technology," said Enric Asunción, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wallbox. "Both Diaz and Soler bring significant experience in the key sectors in which we operate, as well as a strong familiarity with our company -- and their expertise will help Wallbox to remain at the forefront of innovation in the EV charging industry."

Justin Mirro, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kensington, added, "Diaz and Soler each bring unique work experiences and a deep expertise in the automotive and energy sector to the table. Their familiarity with Wallbox, its partners and investors ensures they are aligned with Wallbox's mission and growth plans, and I look forward to their contributions to the combined company's board."

Transaction with Kensington
In June, Wallbox and Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II ("Kensington") (NYSE: KCAC) announced a business combination that is expected to result in Wallbox becoming a publicly traded company on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "WBX". For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

About Wallbox
Wallbox is a global company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy in the electric vehicle industry. Wallbox creates smart charging systems that combine innovative technology with outstanding design and manage the communication between vehicle, grid, building and charger. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 60 countries.

Founded in 2015, with headquarters in Barcelona, Wallbox's mission is to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles today to make more sustainable use of energy tomorrow. The company employs over 500 people in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

About Kensington
Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: KCAC) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with a business in the automotive and automotive-related sector. The company is sponsored by Kensington Capital Partners ("KCP") and the management team of Justin Mirro, Bob Remenar, Simon Boag and Dan Huber. The company is also supported by a board of independent directors including Tom LaSorda, Nicole Nason, Anders Pettersson, Mitch Quain, Don Runkle and Matt Simoncini. The Kensington team has completed over 70 automotive transactions and has over 300 years of combined experience leading some of the largest automotive companies in the world.

For additional information, please visit www.autospac.com.

Additional Information
This communication is being made in respect of the proposed transaction involving Wallbox Chargers, S.L. ("Wallbox"), Wallbox B.V. and Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II ("Kensington"). This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. In connection with the proposed transaction, Wallbox B.V. will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") a registration statement on Form F-4 that will include a proxy statement of Kensington in connection with Kensington's solicitation of proxies for the vote by Kensington's shareholders with respect to the proposed transaction and other matters as may be described in the registration statement. Wallbox and Kensington also plan to file other documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction and a proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed to holders of shares of Kensington's Class A ordinary shares. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION, INVESTORS ARE URGED TO READ THE FORM F-4 AND THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS CAREFULLY IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. The proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other filings containing information about Wallbox and Kensington will be available without charge at the SEC's Internet site (www.sec.gov). Copies of the proxy statement/prospectus can also be obtained, when available, without charge, from Wallbox's website at www.wallbox.com. Copies of the proxy statement/prospectus can be obtained, when available, without charge, from Kensington's website at www.autospac.com.

Participants in the Solicitations
Wallbox, Wallbox B.V., Kensington and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees may, under SEC rules, be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Kensington's shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. You can find more information about Kensington's directors and executive officers in Kensington's final prospectus dated February 25, 2021 and filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021. Additional information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus when it becomes available. Shareholders, potential investors and other interested persons should read the proxy statement/prospectus carefully when it becomes available before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from the sources indicated above.

No Offer or Solicitation
This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of section 10 of the Securities Act, or an exemption therefrom.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding Kensington's proposed business combination with Wallbox, Kensington's ability to consummate the transaction, the development and performance of Wallbox's products (including the timeframe for development of such products), the benefits of the transaction and the combined company's future financial performance, as well as the combined company's strategy, future operations, estimated financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "are designed to," "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Wallbox disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. Wallbox cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of either Kensington or Wallbox. In addition, Wallbox cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to the following uncertainties and risk factors that could affect Wallbox's and Kensington's future performance and cause results to differ from the forward-looking statements herein: Wallbox's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of Wallbox to grow and manage growth profitably following the business combination; risks relating to the outcome and timing of the Company's development of its charging and energy management technology and related manufacturing processes; intense competition in the electric vehicle charging space; risks related to health pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic; the possibility that Wallbox may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; the possibility that the expected timeframe for, and other expectations regarding the development and performance of, Wallbox products will differ from current assumptions; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the business combination; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Kensington or Wallbox, the combined company or others following the announcement of the business combination; the inability to complete the business combination due to the failure to obtain approval of the shareholders of Kensington or to satisfy other conditions to closing; changes to the proposed structure of the business combination that may be required or appropriate as a result of applicable laws or regulations; the ability to meet stock exchange listing standards following the consummation of the business combination; the risk that the business combination disrupts current plans and operations of Kensington or Wallbox as a result of the announcement and consummation of the business combination; costs related to the business combination; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and underlying assumptions with respect to shareholder redemptions. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could different materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in Kensington's periodic filings with the SEC, and the proxy statement/prospectus of Wallbox B.V. in the registration statement on Form F-4 filed with the SEC. Kensington's and Wallbox B.V.'s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Contacts:

For Wallbox

Investors
ICR, Inc.
investors@wallbox.com

Media
ICR, Inc.
WallboxPR@icrinc.com

For Kensington
Dan Huber
dan@kensington-cap.com
703-674-6514

Related Links:
www.wallbox.com
www.autospac.com

(PRNewsfoto/Kensington Capital Acquisition )
(PRNewsfoto/Kensington Capital Acquisition )
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wallbox-names-diego-diaz-and-pol-soler-to-post-merger-combined-company-board-of-directors-301361171.html

SOURCE Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II

Recommended Stories

  • Why Canoo, Romeo Power, and Velodyne Lidar Are Surging Today

    One, Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR), was rising on new developments in an activist shareholder's battle with company management; Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), by contrast, were up sharply on no apparent news -- but they (and Velodyne) may have been undergoing short squeezes. Canoo was up by about 26.7%. Romeo Power was up by about 16.1%.

  • These 2 Stocks Just Soared After Hours Monday

    Enthusiasm about the potential success of COVID-19 vaccination efforts and economic strength helped market participants lift major market indexes substantially. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all were higher, with the Nasdaq finishing at a record and the S&P falling short by just a fraction of a point. Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) and Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) were both up by double-digit percentages late Monday, and below, we'll go into the details.

  • Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is doubling down on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, is a trail-blazing investor on Wall Street, who […]

  • Why Amazon, Nvidia, and Salesforce Stocks Popped Today

    Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were up 2%, 2%, and 5%, respectively, as investors rotated back into high-quality growth stocks. Barron's highlighted Amazon's attractive growth prospects -- in e-commerce, cloud computing, digital advertising, logistics, and healthcare -- in a bullish report on Friday. "Growth at Amazon Web Services is accelerating, and revenue from the unit could hit an annualized $100 billion by 2023," Savitz and Cherney said.

  • Warren Buffett Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is often referred to as the “Sage of Omaha” due to his incredibly successful […]

  • Chip shortage to worsen, Trillium pops 180% after Pfizer buyout, Coinbase reassures on stablecoins

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf

  • Vaxart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shift From Loss To Profit

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • 8 Companies Keep Making Much More Money Than Anyone Imagined

    S&P 500 profits are gushing in faster than expected. But some are making a habit out of blowing away profit expectations.

  • The Nasdaq Is Record-Bound, and These 2 Stocks Are Leading the Way

    The stock market carried forward its upward momentum into the new week on Monday, and investors tracking the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) saw outsize gains. The Nasdaq was up 1.5% as of 12:15 p.m. EDT, reaching all-time record levels in the process. Plenty of stocks have benefited from the big bull run in the Nasdaq since March 2020, but today a couple of companies that many investors have neglected to notice came to the forefront.

  • Semiconductors ‘under appreciated’, good long-term investment: expert

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down today’s market action and outlook with Francisco Bido, F/M Integrated Alpha Investments Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei Zhang

    In this article, we will discuss 10 best stocks to invest in according to Chinese billionaire Lei Zhang based on Q1 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zhang’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei […]

  • 15 Best Reopening Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 best reopening stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the reopening stocks and go directly to the 5 Best Reopening Stocks to Buy Now. The coronavirus pandemic hammered the global economy, especially sectors like travel, restaurants and cinemas. However, as […]

  • JD.com Surges After Sales Beat Allays Tech Crackdown Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc.’s shares soared as much as 10.5% after the e-commerce giant reported revenue that beat estimates, defying a crackdown on the Chinese internet sector that has depressed growth across the industry. The e-commerce giant’s shares gained by the most in almost a month in Hong Kong after it posted a better-than-expected 26% rise in revenue to 253.8 billion yuan ($39.1 billion) for the three months ended June. Star fund manager Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management, which ha

  • My friend is worth $10 million. As his bookkeeper, I’m asked to record illegitimate expenses. Could I be prosecuted?

    My friend has a high net worth — well over $10 million — and could easily afford these personal expenses. “I did what I was told” does not hold much sway for professionals who know the difference between illegitimate and legitimate expenses. You have blurred the boundaries between employer and friend, bookkeeping and tax dodging, and personal responsibility and professional obligation.

  • Dow Jones Up 273 Points While Nasdaq Leads Upside As Two Chip Stocks Score Breakouts

    The Dow Jones traded higher in today's stock market, while the S&P 500 also held onto gains. The Nasdaq led on the upside.

  • Here's Why Snowflake Stock Is Making Gains Today

    The data technology specialist's share price was up roughly 3.7% as of 2:30 p.m. EDT on Monday. After suffering volatile dips in last week's trading, growth-dependent technology stocks enjoyed strong recovery momentum on Monday, and Snowflake's share price is also getting a boost thanks to favorable coverage from analysts. Rosenblatt's Blair Abernethy published a note on Snowflake on Monday morning, maintaining a buy rating on the stock and hiking the firm's one-year price target from $265 to $295 per share.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Warren Buffett became Berkshire Hathaway's CEO all the way back in 1965, a time when the company was valued at roughly $19 per share. Today, Berkshire's class A shares trade at roughly $429,700 per share, and the company's returns across Buffett's tenure are even more impressive if you take dividend payments into account. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified three dividend-paying stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio: Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ); Mastercard (NYSE: MA); and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • Estimating Paysafe's (NYSE:PSFE) Value After the Latest Dip

    The stock is now below the initial listing price and important psychological support of US$10. We will be examining the latest earnings results and gauging the intrinsic value through a discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation.

  • Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Lumen Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:LUMN ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date occurs...