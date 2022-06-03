U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

Wallcovering Market Size in the US to Grow by USD 9.21 billion | Increasing Trend for Interior Designing to Drive Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wallcovering market growth in the US will be driven by factors such as the increasing trend for interior designing. The increasing number of working women is also leading to a rise in interest in interior designs. Online platforms play a major role in generating interest and motivating consumers to invest in interior designs. Independent bloggers and designers partner with popular e-commerce players and top-quality websites that showcase and familiarize customers with the latest trends and products.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wallcovering Market in the US by End-user and Product Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
The wallcovering market size in the US is expected to grow by USD 9.21 billion from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period.

Request Latest Sample Report to learn about additional highlights related to the wallcovering market dynamics in the US and their impact.

Wallcovering Market in the US 2022-2026: Scope

The wallcovering market in the US report covers the following areas:

Wallcovering Market in the US 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The wallcovering market in the US is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality and prices to compete in the market.

Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., BRADLEY USA LLC, Brewster Home Fashions, F. Schumacher and Co., Koch Industries Inc., Koroseal Interior Products LLC, The Sherwin-Williams Co., Wallquest Inc., and York Wallcoverings Inc. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj - The company offers wallcovering product ranges which are WallStar, WallWise and Wall Liners.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - The company offers wallcovering through its subsidiary company Benjamin Moore and co.

  • BRADLEY USA LLC - The company offers wallcovering products such as 100 Things Grey Wallcovering, 125-4 Ivory Cobalt Wallcovering, 1515 Blue Sapphire Wallcovering, and 411 Coral Blush Turquoise Wallcovering.

  • Brewster Home Fashions - The company offers wallcovering products under brands, collections, new patterns, colors, product type, styles, and themes.

  • F. Schumacher and Co. - The company offers wallcovering products such as Two Blues 5006071, Dove 5006070, Fuchsia and Jet 5006076, and Primary 5008410.

Learn about additional highlights related to key vendors and vendor offerings by Downloading our Sample Report

Wallcovering Market in the US 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Product type

Wallcovering Market in the US 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist the wallcovering market growth in the US during the next five years

  • Estimation of the wallcovering market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the wallcovering market in the US

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the wallcovering market vendors in Us,

Wallcovering Market In The US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 9.21 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.29

Regional analysis

US

Performing market contribution

US at 100%

Key consumer countries

US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., BRADLEY USA LLC, Brewster Home Fashions, F. Schumacher and Co., Koch Industries Inc., Koroseal Interior Products LLC, The Sherwin-Williams Co., Wallquest Inc., and York Wallcoverings Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

***1. Executive Summary 

***2. Market Landscape 

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*Exhibit 01: Parent market

**2.2: Market Characteristics

**2.3 Value chain analysis

*Exhibit 02: Value chain analysis : Home furnishings

*2.3.1 Input

*2.3.2 Inbound logistics

*2.3.3 Operations

*2.3.4 Outbound logistics

*2.3.5 Marketing and sales

*2.3.6 Service

*2.3.7 Support activities

*2.3.8 Innovation

***3. Market Sizing 

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 04: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2020

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

*3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

*3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

*Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis 

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 08: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5 Market Segmentation by End-user 

**5.1 Market segments

*The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Residential

  • Commercial

*Exhibit 09: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by End-user

*Exhibit 10: Comparison by End-user

**5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 11: Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 12: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 13: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 14: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

*Exhibit 15: Market opportunity by End-user

***6 Market Segmentation by Product type 

**6.1 Market segments

*The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Wall panel

  • Tiles

  • Metallic wall covering

*Exhibit 16: Product type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**6.2 Comparison by Product type

*Exhibit 17: Comparison by Product type

**6.3 Wall panel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 18: Wall panel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 19: Wall panel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.4 Tiles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 20: Tiles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 21: Tiles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.5 Metallic wall covering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 22: Metallic wall covering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 23: Metallic wall covering - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.6 Market opportunity by Product type

*Exhibit 24: Market opportunity by Product type

***7 Customer landscape 

**7.1 Overview

*Exhibit 25: Customer landscape

***8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends 

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Increasing trend for interior designing

*8.1.2 Growth in non-woven and paper-based wallpapers

*8.1.3 Increasing demand for digitally printed solutions

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Highly complex inventory, supply chain, and merchandising management

*8.2.2 Strong competition from the paints segment

*8.2.3 Recent changes in the macro-environment are expected to negatively impact customer

*Exhibit 26: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Availability of personalized and customized wall decor products

*8.3.2 Rebounding residential construction activity

*8.3.3 Recovery in wall panel sales aided by higher awareness

***9. Vendor Landscape 

**9.1  Competitive scenario

**9.2  Vendor landscape

*Exhibit 27: Vendor Landscape

**9.3  Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 28: Landscape disruption

**9.4  Industry risks

*Exhibit 29: Industry risks

***10.  Vendor Analysis 

**10.1  Vendors covered

*Exhibit 30: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 31: Market positioning of vendors

**10.3 Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj

*Exhibit 32: Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj - Overview

*Exhibit 33: Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj - Business segments

*Exhibit 34: Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj - Key news

*Exhibit 35: Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj - Key offerings

*Exhibit 36: Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj - Segment focus

**10.4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

*Exhibit 37: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 38: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 39: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 40: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Segment focus

**10.5 BRADLEY USA LLC

*Exhibit 41: BRADLEY USA LLC - Overview

*Exhibit 42: BRADLEY USA LLC - Product and service

*Exhibit 43: BRADLEY USA LLC - Key offerings

**10.6 Brewster Home Fashions

*Exhibit 44: Brewster Home Fashions - Overview

*Exhibit 45: Brewster Home Fashions - Product and service

*Exhibit 46: Brewster Home Fashions - Key offerings

*10.7 F. Schumacher and Co.

  *Exhibit 47: F. Schumacher and Co. - Overview

  *Exhibit 48: F. Schumacher and Co. - Product and service

  *Exhibit 49: F. Schumacher and Co. - Key offerings

**10.8 Koch Industries Inc.

*Exhibit 50: Koch Industries Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 51: Koch Industries Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 52: Koch Industries Inc. - Key news

*Exhibit 53: Koch Industries Inc. - Key offerings

**10.9 Koroseal Interior Products LLC

*Exhibit 54: Koroseal Interior Products LLC - Overview

*Exhibit 55: Koroseal Interior Products LLC - Product and service

*Exhibit 56: Koroseal Interior Products LLC - Key offerings

**10.10 The Sherwin-Williams Co.

*Exhibit 57: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Overview

*Exhibit 58: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Business segments

*Exhibit 59: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Key news

*Exhibit 60: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 61: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Segment focus

**10.11 Wallquest Inc.

*Exhibit 62: Wallquest Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 63: Wallquest Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 64: Wallquest Inc. - Key offerings

**10.12 York Wallcoverings Inc.

*Exhibit 65: York Wallcoverings Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 66: York Wallcoverings Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 67: York Wallcoverings Inc. - Key offerings

***11. Appendix 

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2 Objectives

*11.1.3 Notes and caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 68: Currency conversion rates for US$

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 69: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 70: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

*Exhibit 71: Information sources

