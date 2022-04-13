U.S. markets open in 7 hours 52 minutes

Wallcovering Market in the US to Grow by USD 9.21 billion | Residential End-user Segment to Have Highest Market Share Growth | Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wallcovering Market in the US Facts at a Glance-

Attractive Opportunities in Wallcovering Market in the US by End-user and Product Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., BRADLEY USA LLC, Brewster Home Fashions, F. Schumacher and Co., Koch Industries Inc., Koroseal Interior Products LLC, The Sherwin-Williams Co., Wallquest Inc., and York Wallcoverings Inc. among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape;

  • Segments: End-user (residential and commercial) and product type (wall panel, tiles, and metallic wall covering).

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Wallcovering Market in the US is expected to grow by USD 9.21 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.44%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Market Segmentation

The wallcovering market in the US is segmented by end-user (residential and commercial) and product type (wall panel, tiles, and metallic wall covering). The residential end-user segment will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of the residential construction industry and the increase in disposable income are expected to drive the demand for wallcovering products, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

By product type, the market is segmented into wall panel, tiles, and metallic wall covering.

Vendor Insights-

The wallcovering market in the US is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality and prices to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

  • Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj - The company offers wallcovering product ranges which are WallStar, WallWise, and Wall Liners.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - The company offers wallcovering through its subsidiary company Benjamin Moore and co.

  • BRADLEY USA LLC - The company offers wallcovering products such as 100 Things Grey Wallcovering, 125-4 Ivory Cobalt Wallcovering, 1515 Blue Sapphire Wallcovering, and 411 Coral Blush Turquoise Wallcovering.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Latest Drivers & Trends in the Market-

  • Wallcovering Market in the US Driver:

Interior designing and related products are characterized by contemporary styles and designs. Modern designs have significant growth potential. The growing number of working women and their participation in household decision-making has also significantly increased interest in interior design. In addition, online platforms play a major role in encouraging consumers to invest in interior designs. Independent bloggers and designers partner with popular e-commerce players and websites that showcase the latest trends and products.

  • Wallcovering Market in the US Trend:

Online retailers play a key role in providing personalized services to customers. Customers can choose their products based on their customization requirements. For example, Amazon's exclusive customization service in the wall decor space is known as Amazon Prints. These factors will further enhance the growth of the wallcovering market in the US during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Hybrid Mattress Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Outdoor Cushions Market in the US Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Wallcovering Market Scope in the US

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 9.21 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.29

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., BRADLEY USA LLC, Brewster Home Fashions, F. Schumacher and Co., Koch Industries Inc., Koroseal Interior Products LLC, The Sherwin-Williams Co., Wallquest Inc., and York Wallcoverings Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 02: Value chain analysis : Home furnishings

2.3.1 Input

2.3.2 Inbound logistics

2.3.3 Operations

2.3.4 Outbound logistics

2.3.5 Marketing and sales

2.3.6 Service

2.3.7 Support activities

2.3.8 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 08: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Residential

  • Commercial

Exhibit 09: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 10: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 15: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Product type

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Wall panel

  • Tiles

  • Metallic wall covering

Exhibit 16: Product type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product type

Exhibit 17: Comparison by Product type

6.3 Wall panel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 18: Wall panel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 19: Wall panel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Tiles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 20: Tiles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 21: Tiles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Metallic wall covering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Metallic wall covering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Metallic wall covering - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product type

Exhibit 24: Market opportunity by Product type

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 25: Customer landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing trend for interior designing

8.1.2 Growth in non-woven and paper-based wallpapers

8.1.3 Increasing demand for digitally printed solutions

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Highly complex inventory, supply chain, and merchandising management

8.2.2 Strong competition from the paints segment

8.2.3 Recent changes in the macro-environment are expected to negatively impact customer

Exhibit 26: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Availability of personalized and customized wall decor products

8.3.2 Rebounding residential construction activity

8.3.3 Recovery in wall panel sales aided by higher awareness

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 27: Vendor Landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 28: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 29: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 30: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 31: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj

Exhibit 32: Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj - Overview

Exhibit 33: Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj - Business segments

Exhibit 34: Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj - Key news

Exhibit 35: Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj - Key offerings

Exhibit 36: Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj - Segment focus

10.4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Exhibit 37: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 38: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 39: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 40: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 BRADLEY USA LLC

Exhibit 41: BRADLEY USA LLC - Overview

Exhibit 42: BRADLEY USA LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 43: BRADLEY USA LLC - Key offerings

10.6 Brewster Home Fashions

Exhibit 44: Brewster Home Fashions - Overview

Exhibit 45: Brewster Home Fashions - Product and service

Exhibit 46: Brewster Home Fashions - Key offerings

10.7 F. Schumacher and Co.

Exhibit 47: F. Schumacher and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 48: F. Schumacher and Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 49: F. Schumacher and Co. - Key offerings

10.8 Koch Industries Inc.

Exhibit 50: Koch Industries Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 51: Koch Industries Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 52: Koch Industries Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 53: Koch Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Koroseal Interior Products LLC

Exhibit 54: Koroseal Interior Products LLC - Overview

Exhibit 55: Koroseal Interior Products LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 56: Koroseal Interior Products LLC - Key offerings

10.10 The Sherwin-Williams Co.

Exhibit 57: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Overview

Exhibit 58: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 59: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Key news

Exhibit 60: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 61: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Segment focus

10.11 Wallquest Inc.

Exhibit 62: Wallquest Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 63: Wallquest Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 64: Wallquest Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 York Wallcoverings Inc.

Exhibit 65: York Wallcoverings Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 66: York Wallcoverings Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 67: York Wallcoverings Inc. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 68: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 69: Research Methodology

Exhibit 70: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 71: Information sources

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wallcovering-market-in-the-us-to-grow-by-usd-9-21-billion--residential-end-user-segment-to-have-highest-market-share-growth--technavio-301522592.html

SOURCE Technavio

