Wallex Bank to Present in the Inaugural AIBC UAE Summit in Dubai
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / An exciting, one-of-a-kind, global event is about to happen in the emirate of Dubai.
The AIBC UAE, which will take place from the 25th to 26th of May 2021, will be held at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City that will bring key persons and brands together from the converging sectors of AI, blockchain, IoT, and Quantum Tech, to discuss and shape the future of emerging tech.
With a quick-to-sell-out floor, it is all-go at the AIBC expo as some of the world's best in the business are set to lay out the products, services, and solutions shaping the future of the industry.
Among them is Wallex Bank, well placed to display and present what it has to offer in the financial realm among fellow game-changers themselves and the world at large. The highly anticipated exhibition will be available to all users around the world presenting a virtual booth stand where users can ask questions and give inquiries.
The business environment created by Dubai's local government has allowed for a blossoming incubator of innovation and emerging technology - an idea further encapsulated after the emirate adopted the moniker "Silicon Oasis" in a tech-heavy borough of the city. AIBC UAE has been warmly welcomed to the region, with the Dubai government themselves sponsoring the event in a strong show of support.
The hybrid event will see industry giants in two complementary supershows, AIBC Dubai and AGS Dubai, taking place under one roof. Conference topics with quality content were carefully carved out to interest everyone from expert tech leaders to CTOs and developers. To leverage the crossover potential for investors in the emirate business hub, a virtual expo will unite exhibitors for both brands across one floor - bringing the best in the business to a first-class meeting point. Mr. Simone Mazzuca, the visionary founder of Wallex Bank, is among the select group to take the floor, which includes the likes of Roger Ver, Justin Sun, Brock Pierce, Dr. Marwan Alzarouni, and Prof. Scott Stornetta, the co-inventor of the blockchain.
The AIBC is one of the leading events on a worldwide scale for emerging technologies that aim to gather together an elite selection of delegates, policymakers, and thought leaders from across the globe. Such international support and interest have helped propel AIBC Summit to become a favorite on the world circuit for emerging tech conferences and expos.
During the Expo, Wallex Bank will be also presenting the full Wallex Group consisting of; Wallex; Bank, Trust, Custody, Card, Fund, Exchange, Pay, Escrow, Crowd, and Chainshare. Wallex Bank will also follow with extensions of the EURST Stablecoin, XBT Banker, bitcoincierge, TOKFISH, and Titan Estate Bank.
Receiving a banking Crypto and Insurance license issued by the Comoros International Banking Authority, Wallex Bank is a newly launched digital banking platform that is already setting new standards within the traditional and digital finance ecosystem, offering asset and digital asset banking and insurance services on the global arena. All eligible clients will be provided the large range of services which include dealing with depositary transactions, multicurrency account management, and investment solution services.
Bridging into the digital eco-space, Wallex Bank also operates within cryptocurrency exchange which enables the security of opening of crypto accounts, storage of cryptocurrencies, accepting crypto deposits issuance of security tokens and cryptocurrencies, as well as ensuring liquidity and insurance on all crypto deposit matters.
This luxury, progressive location in the UAE is fast becoming a major hub for large-scale events. With vaccination roll-outs moving fast, and connections to all major tech hubs in the industry, Dubai is an ideal meeting point for Europe and Asia to come together.
