Wally Kennedy: Iced tea franchise coming to Webb City

Feb. 9—Site preparation has begun for a new iced tea franchise, HTeaO, at the southwest corner of Eighth and Madison streets in Webb City.

This stretch of Madison Street has been on fire of late in terms of new construction. A new $1.75 million Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen is nearing completion across the street from the HTeaO property and is expected to open by the end of the month. A new Whataburger restaurant also is under construction farther north on the strip.

HTeaO serves premium tea, water, coffee and related products. It features 24 handcrafted flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea. The company, at last count, had 68 locations in five states. More than 425 franchise licenses have been awarded. Most of them are in Texas, the outline of which is featured prominently in its logo, and Oklahoma, and adjoining states. According to the company's website, the Webb City location will be the second in Missouri after one in Raymore.

The company recently inked a deal with actor Cole Hauser, of "Yellowstone" fame, to promote a West Texas coffee blend known as Free Rein Coffee.

HTeaO got its start with Gary and Kim Hutchens in 2009 at Amarillo, Texas. For years, they sold flavored iced teas in their burger restaurant, Buns Over Texas. Drive-thru growth in tea sales would lead to stores dedicated to flavored teas. The brand was established in 2018.

The two-lot property on which HTeaO is building was on the market for approximately $799,000.

Opening

RightWay Auto Sales, a used-car dealership that provides financing for all levels of credit, could be opening next week, a store spokeswoman said.

RightWay has set up shop in the former King Palace Buffet property at 1401 S. Range Line Road. The process to refurbish the building started a year ago.

The owner of the business, Doug White, has said this will be his fifth RightWay. His other shops are in the Kansas City area.

RightWay Auto Sales sells used vehicles to people regardless of their credit or financial situation, according to the company's website. There are about 52 dealerships with an inventory of approximately 2,500 vehicles. Most of the dealerships are in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Ohio.

The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Traverse City, Michigan.

Relocating

Schuber Mitchell Homes, a leading builder of homes in Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas, has relocated its offices to the former Innovative Objects building at 2340 S. Range Line Road.

The company had occupied two storefronts at 3319 N. Range Line Road.

The three-story building was constructed in 2014 with some high-tech features. Innovative Objects failed with a high-profile bankruptcy.

A $1.24 million building permit was issued by the city last summer to make commercial improvements to the building, which is located near McAlister's Deli.

Schuber Mitchell was founded after the 2011 tornado to create housing in the Joplin area.

Coming soon

Joplin's restaurant market has become more and more diverse over the years with new types of foods that reflect cultural influences.

It's about to get more diverse. A new Asian restaurant is coming to South Range Line Road. Details to come.

