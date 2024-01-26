Wally Kennedy: Wingstop plans Wednesday opening in Joplin

Jan. 26—Mark your calendar. Joplin's newest restaurant, Wingstop, is set to open Wednesday if all goes as planned over the next few days.

Wingstop, which advertises itself as "The Wing Experts," is located in a shopping center at the northeast corner of East 15th Street and South Range Line Road. Construction of the restaurant has been underway for the past month or so.

The restaurant opening and employee training is being directed by Kelly Heafner, who hails from Charlotte, North Carolina. She has been a new-store opener for Wingstop for the past four years. She said the Joplin restaurant is part of a franchise that is based in Dallas. The Joplin restaurant — the 45th for that franchise — will be the second in the state. The first was in St. Joseph. The nearest Wingstop is in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Heafner said the restaurant will employ about 40 people.

"We are always hiring, but we have had no struggle at all getting applications," she said. "We did not have to try."

Wingstop is a casual fast-food restaurant. As its name suggests, it specializes in chicken wings that come in 12 flavors. It also offers chicken tenders and sandwiches, Cajun fried corn and french fries. The menu features some homemade dips and a cheesy jalapeno sauce.

There are more than 1,400 restaurants in the chain, including international locations. It was founded in 1994 at Garland, Texas. A publicly traded company, it is headquartered in Addison, Texas, according to its website.

Wingstop hours are from 11 a.m. to midnight daily.

The first chicken-wing restaurant in Joplin was Hackett Hot Wings. It opened in 2003. Noted for its Memphis-style wings, it has become a major draw for downtown Joplin. There are now four or five other restaurants in Joplin that specialize in hot wings, and at least 15 other restaurants feature hot wings on their menus.

By the way, there's another chicken restaurant looking at Joplin. Details to come.

Relocating

The Good Day Farm Dispensary, located in a storefront in the Professional Center at 2401 E. 32nd St., will be relocating — at some point in the future — to the southwest corner of East 20th Street and South Range Line Road, where the company plans to construct a building.

The city recently issued a permit for the construction of a $3.5 million commercial building. Last year, the property was rezoned from low-traffic commercial C-1 to high-intensity commercial C-3. Years ago, this corner was the site of a Sinclair service station. It most recently was home to the Big Nickel.

A Good Day Farm spokeswoman said an opening date has not been set. The dispensary offers both medical and recreational cannabis. The dispensary is one of about a half-dozen operating in Joplin since the legalization of marijuana in Missouri in 2022.

Store hours are from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Relocated

4-State Teacher Resources has relocated from a storefront in Chase Colton Plaza on North Range Line Road to a storefront in the Professional Center, 2401 E. 32nd St.

The business, owned by April Anderson, a preschool teacher for 25 years, opened in early 2023 to offer teachers, principals and other school administrators the supplies they need for their classrooms, including educational materials, bulletin boards and decorations. The supplies also are useful to parents who homeschool their children or want to help supplement their child's learning at home.

Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The new store is close to The Big Biscuit, a new breakfast restaurant that is expected to open in short order. Expect a huge boost in foot traffic.

Contact Wally Kennedy at wkennedy@joplinglobe.com.