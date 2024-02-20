Walmart acquires Vizio in $2 billion merger, retailer says

Vizio televisions are displayed at a store.

Walmart said it's going to acquire Vizio Holding Corp, the makers of Vizio TV, for $2.3 billion, according to press release.

The retail giant announced the acquisition of Vizio and its SmartCast Operating System, OS, on Tuesday.

"There is a lot to be excited about with this acquisition,” said Seth Dallaire, Walmart's executive vice president and chief revenue officer, in a statement. “We believe Vizio’s customer-centric operating system provides great viewing experiences at attractive price points."

The press release states that Vizio's Board of Directors and stockholders approve of the transaction, but the company still has 45 days to back out of it. The termination is subject to the terms and conditions of the merger agreement.

How much is the deal between Walmart and Vizio worth?

Walmart is paying $11.50 per share in cash, which equates to about a $2.3 billion merger, according to the statement.

The deal is not subject to any financing condition and Walmart says it will use "cash and/or debt" to acquire the company.

What is Vizio?

Vizio is an Orange County, California-based entertainment company that specializes in TVs and smart TVs.

"Our mission at Vizio Holding Corp. is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home," Vizio said in the statement.

The Walmart logo is displayed on a store in Springfield, Illinois.

More about Walmart

The company employs around 2.1 million people around the world and sees around 255 million customers every week online and in person.

In its 2024 fiscal year, the company earned around $648 billion.

