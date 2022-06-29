U.S. markets open in 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,822.00
    -3.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,947.00
    +14.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,645.50
    -28.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,737.00
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.36
    +1.60 (+1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.80
    +10.60 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    20.99
    +0.11 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0524
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1450
    -0.0610 (-1.90%)
     

  • Vix

    28.62
    +1.67 (+6.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2165
    -0.0020 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4600
    +0.3320 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,037.23
    -984.04 (-4.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.11
    -17.95 (-3.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,323.33
    -0.08 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,804.60
    -244.87 (-0.91%)
     

Walmart is acquiring Memomi, an AR startup powering virtual try-on for eyewear

Sarah Perez
·2 min read

Walmart is expanding its array of virtual try-on services for shoppers with today's news that it's planning to acquire Memomi, an AR optical tech company and current Walmart partner offering virtual try-on experience for eyewear. Deal terms were not disclosed, but Memomi has enabled digital measurements for all Walmart and Sam's Club customers since 2019, the retailer said.

This partnership had spanned more than 2,800 Walmart Vision Centers and 550 Sam's Clubs. The technology also powers the optical e-commerce experience on SamsClub.com.

Although Memomi's website touts how its technology can be used across product categories beyond optical -- including beauty, fashion, accessories, footwear, and more -- Walmart declined to speak to its future plans for the service in these areas. Instead, the retailer told us it was only focused on leveraging Memomi's capabilities in virtual optical try-on.

However, Walmart has been investing in a number of new technologies in the virtual try-on space, including with its recent launch of an AI-powered virtual clothing try-on feature, powered by its acquisition of Zeekit. Last week, it also launched an AR feature that lets users see furniture and other home decor items appear in their own space.

With the addition of Memomi, the retailer says the interest was both in the tech and the team. Co-founders Salvador Nissi Vilcovsky and Ofer Saban will be joining Walmart as will other members of the team when the deal officially closes in the coming weeks, following regulatory approval. Though the founders' new official titles are not yet available, the Memomi team will be joining the Walmart Global Tech team, we're told.

Walmart described the deal as the "next step" in offering personalized and affordable access to optical care online, which suggests the company aims to further take on competitors like 1-800 Contacts as well as online brands like Warby Parker with the acquisition. By bringing its technology partner in-house, it can also work more closely with the team on future development and integrations, even if those remain limited to online optical.

"Customers are looking for access to care digitally, in their homes, and purchasing eyeglasses is no different,” said David Reitnauer, Vice President, Specialty Services, Walmart Health & Wellness, in a statement. "This acquisition supports our Health & Wellness mission to provide accessible care
to the communities we serve."

"We’re excited to welcome the Memomi team to Walmart and add their capabilities to our leading virtual reality technology that is transforming the retail experience for our customers and members," added Cheryl Ainoa, Senior Vice President, New Businesses & Emerging Tech, Walmart Global Tech.

 

Recommended Stories

  • Shop Circle wants to keep Shopify merchants from going ‘round and ‘round finding apps they need

    E-commerce marketplaces, like giants Amazon and Shopify, support millions of merchants, which is helping the industry reach that valuation. Behind some of Shopify merchants’ tech stack is London-based Shop Circle, a technology company that acquires and grows e-commerce software. Shop Circle is streamlining those efforts by creating a one-stop shop for what it considers to be the “best-of-the-best” apps, aimed at reducing all that searching, thus increasing the speed at which merchants can get up and running.

  • Cue the fireworks! Walmart just dropped its epic 4th of July sale — save up to 60%!

    The site is exploding with massive markdowns on Beats, Samsung, Shark, Ninja, Drew Barrymore, the Pioneer Woman and more!

  • A Major Crypto Exchange Abandons Ethereum: Is the World’s Computer Falling Behind?

    By ditching Ethereum for Cosmos, dYdX has sparked claims that it has chosen sovereignty over security.

  • Taking Another Look at ON Semiconductor's Charts

    A sell side firm likes ON Semiconductor ahead of their quarterly results. In this daily bar chart of ON, below, we can see several dips towards $50 since January. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line was steady from February but turned lower from the middle of June signaling a shift to more aggressive selling.

  • We Tried Sony's Inzone Gaming Headsets & Monitors That are Made for the PS5

    Yes, the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation brand is made and run by Sony. But now, Sony's introducing a new gaming accessory brand called Inzone. And the initial lineup launches today and looks pretty strong with two monitors and three gaming headsets.

  • HTC looks to the metaverse for answers

    It was another signpost in a dramatically changing mobile market that had left the electronics giant behind. HTC tends to be lumped into that conversation, though the Taiwanese manufacture has -- in spite of everything -- continued to press on, even after Google acquired around half of the company’s phone talent and IP in 2017. HTC’s mobile division has spent the last several years searching for the right angle to recapture some of that magic.

  • The iPhone Turns 15 Today. Here’s How It Changed Us.

    On June 29, 2007, the first iPhone went on sale. Improvements over the last decade and a half—including sharper cameras and longer battery life—made it hard to put down this popular pocket computer.

  • Velodyne Shares Pop Post Multi-Year Agreement With Mobile Robotics Leader

    Velodyne Lidar, Inc (NASDAQ: VLDR) forged a multi-year deal for its lidar sensors with Boston Dynamics, the global leader in mobile robotics. Boston Dynamics chose Velodyne's sensors to provide perception and navigation capabilities for its highly mobile robots. Velodyne's lidar sensor solutions enable mobile robots to operate autonomously and safely. They provide real-time 3D perception data for localization, mapping, object classification, and object tracking. Velodyne's power-efficient sensor

  • You'll never have to look at ugly power cords again, thanks to this brilliant $24 Amazon find

    This genius invention has over 30,000 shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.

  • The Morning After: Google tries keeping political campaign emails out of Gmail spam

    Airbnb is banning party houses permanently, Facebook and Instagram are blocking posts about mailing abortion pills, NASA takes a step towards putting humans back on the Moon.

  • EVgo, GM partner on fast-charging capability for electric vehicles

    The new service enables EVgo GM customers to start a fast-charging session without the need to open a mobile app or swipe an RFID or credit card.

  • The Morning After: Valve warns you, again, against modifying your Steam Deck

    Apple's entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 may have slower SSD speeds than the M1 model, LG buys its way into the EV charging business, Valve warns you, again, against modifying your Steam Deck.

  • Taiwan central bank says it is working on digital currency, unclear on timetable

    Taiwan's central bank is still working on its digital currency and while it's unclear when the scheme could roll out to the public it will push ahead with it, governor Yang Chin-long said on Wednesday. Taiwan's central bank has been working on a pilot for a government-run digital currency for the past two years, to allow people to use a digital wallet and make payments without using a debit or credit card. Speaking at a forum on digital currencies, Yang said they have been simulating the use of the central bank digital currency, or CBDC, in a closed loop environment.

  • These 4 Streaming Services Offer Free Trials

    Streaming services can be less expensive than cable, while offering up more relevant content. YouTube TV's base plan gives you access to more than 85 channels, unlimited DVR space, and six accounts to share with your household. Once your free trial ends, the cost of YouTube is $64.99 a month.

  • Top Tech Stocks for July 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have slightly outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Google Hangouts is shutting down this fall

    Hangouts holdouts will have to finally say goodbye to Google’s most resilient chat app later this year.

  • Sony’s new gaming brand merges the best of its PlayStation and consumer gear

    This summer, Sony is launching a new line of console and PC gaming called Inzone. Here are some initial impressions of the new H3 and H9 headsets and the new 27inch M9 monitor.

  • Sony Takes a Leap Into PC Gaming Gear With New Inzone Brand

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. is launching a new gaming gear brand called Inzone, trotting out headphones and displays for the PC to try and expand its reach beyond the PlayStation.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetTesla Lays Off About 200 Autopilot Workers, Most of Them HourlyNATO Expansion Moves Ahead With Finland, S

  • Bowers & Wilkins debuts a redesigned version of its Px7 headphones

    Bowers & Wilkins revealed an updated version of its Px7 headphones with improved audio, better noise canceling and an updated design.

  • WORX Landroid robot lawn mower just got a big $138 discount

    If you’ve ever seen a robot lawn mower before, you probably dreamed of getting one but decided against it because they’re priced well out of reach for many people. You’re in luck today, however, because Amazon is offering a crazy deal on the popular WORX WR147 Landroid M robot lawn mower that drops this top-rated … The post WORX Landroid robot lawn mower just got a big $138 discount appeared first on BGR.