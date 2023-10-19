Walmart, Aldi lowering Thanksgiving dinner prices for holiday season

As the holiday season approaches, two major grocery chains have announced they are reducing prices to help customers deal with inflation.

On Wednesday, Walmart announced it will be "removing inflation," offering Thanksgiving meals at lower prices than in 2022, according a press release. The supermarket giant will offer two Thanksgiving meal options this year: one with ingredients for customers who like to cook from scratch, and one for customers who prefer more ready-to-bake options.

Walmart's Thanksgiving meal basket includes main dishes and sides options from national brands, including turkey for under $1 a pound, ham, stuffing and pumpkin pie. Theses baskets can be purchased through Walmart's website or app for pickup or delivery.

These holiday prices don't just apply to Thanksgiving: Walmart's deals begin Nov. 1 and are valid through Dec. 26, 2023.

Aldi has also turned its focus toward holiday prices, announcing Wednesday that it will reduce the price on over 70 items around the store by up to 50%.

The price reductions include seasonal items like gravy, potatoes, green beans, cranberries and pumpkin pie, according to a press release, but also includes kitchen staples like butter and flour.

Aldi's price reductions will begin Nov. 1 and last through the end of the year.

Cost of inflation

USA TODAY has reported that annual inflation has fallen this year since hitting a 40-year high of 9.1% in June 2022.

Bu- tit was reported at 3.7% in September, well above the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

Consumer price increases stayed high in September, and there was a small rise in gasoline and food costs.

