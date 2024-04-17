Walmart-Backed Ibotta, Holders Raise $577 Million in IPO Priced Above Range

Amy Or
2 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- Ibotta Inc., a digital marketing software firm that counts Walmart Inc. as a backer, and a group of shareholders raised about $577.3 million in an initial public offering priced above a marketed range.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Denver-based company, which helps brands deliver mobile promotions through rewards and rebates, and the shareholders sold 6.56 million shares for $88 each, according to terms of the deal seen by Bloomberg News.

At that price, Ibotta would have a market value of $2.67 billion, based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Including stock options and restricted share units, its fully diluted value would be closer to $3 billion.

Ibotta, which had marketed the shares for $76 to $84 each, increased the size of the offering on Tuesday from about 5.6 million, according to its filings.

With the upsize, more than 4 million shares in the IPO were to be sold by current shareholders including Chief Executive Officer Bryan Leach and an arm of Koch Industries Inc., the filings show. The company offered 2.5 million of newly issued shares.

Ibotta handles promotions for more than 2,400 brands, such as Coca-Cola, Whirlpool and Hallmark, its filings show. It had net income of $38 million on revenue of $320 million last year, compared with a net loss of $55 million on revenue of $211 million the previous year, according to the filings.

In 2019, Ibotta was valued at $1 billion in a series D funding round led by Koch Disruptive Technologies, a Koch Industries investment arm. Koch remains one of Ibotta’s largest investors and will own about 15% of the company’s Class A shares after the offering, the filings show.

Clark Jermoluk Founders Fund 1 LLC is set to own about 19% of the Class A shares once the company is public. Walmart, which has the right to buy more than 3.5 million shares, will have at least 8.2% of the Class A stock.

Ibotta founder and CEO Leach owns all of the company’s Class B shares, and will have 71% of the voting power after the offering, according to the filings.

The IPO is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. Ibotta shares are expected to begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol IBTA.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Fed to cut US rates 'at some point,' but no hurry, Mester says

    Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on Wednesday she expects price pressures to ease further this year, allowing the Fed to reduce borrowing costs, but only when it is "pretty confident" inflation is heading sustainably to its 2% goal. "At some point, as we get more confidence, we will start to normalize policy back to a less restrictive stance, but we don't have to do that in a hurry," Mester said. Inflation so far this year has run higher than expected, she said, with the personal consumption expenditures price index running at 2.5%, and core PCE - which the Fed uses to gauge where inflation is heading - at near 3% over the last six months on an annualized basis.

  • You Won't Believe What Palantir CEO Alex Karp Said

    The CEO is not shy about making provocative statements.

  • Bank of America CEO: The Federal Reserve is winning the war on inflation

    Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan weighs in on the fight against inflation and another solid quarter of consumer spending.

  • Google lays off employees, shifts some roles abroad amid cost cuts

    The Google spokesperson said the layoffs are not company-wide and that affected employees will be able to apply for internal roles, but did not specify the number of employees impacted nor the teams involved. The layoffs follow a slew of job cuts across Google, and the tech and media industry this year, adding to fears that layoffs may continue as companies grapple with economic uncertainty. Employees across several of Google' teams in its real estate and finance departments have been affected, according to a Business Insider report on Wednesday.

  • Tesla asks shareholders to reinstate Musk's $56 billion pay package, approve move to Texas

    Tesla (TSLA) filed its proxy statement ahead of the EV maker's June 13 shareholder meeting with two big requests: that shareholders vote to move Tesla’s state of incorporation to Texas and that they ratify CEO Elon Musk’s 2018 pay package that a Delaware judge rescinded earlier this year.

  • Bill Gates Is Raking In Over $1.26 Million Per Day In Dividend Income. Here Are The 5 Stocks Paying Him The Most

    Bill Gates, the eighth richest person in the world, has a well-documented affinity for dividend income. This investment preference is clearly reflected in the staggering $463.2 million his portfolio is expected to pay him this year. Gates's investment strategy, rooted in picking companies with strong dividend yields, showcases his commitment to steady, long-term income streams. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust’s most recent 13F filing reveals that a significant portion of this income is

  • 1 Ridiculously Undervalued Growth Stock Down 87% to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Investors rarely get a chance to buy growth stocks at such depressed valuations.

  • Here's How Much $1,000 In Bitcoin Will Be Worth In 2025 If Raoul Pal's Prediction Is Correct

    Raoul Pal has an extensive background in financial markets. He has served as head of European hedge fund sales for equities at Goldman Sachs and a portfolio manager at a hedge fund. More recently, he started his own crypto hedge fund, investment research firm and financial knowledge platform. His opinion on crypto is valued around the world, and he is constantly sending out market insights to his 1 million followers on X. Pal considered many factors to arrive at his prediction that Bitcoin will

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Has a Whopping 62% of His Portfolio in 1 Stock

    You can invest along with Carl Icahn with this stock.

  • Nvidia Unveils New Buy Point, AI Deal With Google. But Worries Linger.

    With strong demand and AI partnerships with Google in hand, Nvidia stock shows resilience and etches a potential breakout.