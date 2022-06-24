Walmart Canada announces two executive leadership changes

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Walmart Canada is pleased to announce two senior executive leadership changes to support its journey to perform and transform and where talent continues to be a critical component of this journey.

AnnMarie Mercer has been named Chief People Officer and will join the Canadian Leadership team. In addition, Rob Nicol, Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs, has been appointed to the Canadian Leadership Team. (CNW Group/Walmart Canada Corp.)

Effective immediately, AnnMarie Mercer has been named Chief People Officer and will join the Canadian Leadership team. In addition, Rob Nicol, Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs, has been appointed to the Canadian Leadership Team.

Last month, the retailer announced a series of other leadership changes .

"This announcement speaks to our bench strength of talent," said Horacio Barbeito, President and CEO, Walmart Canada. "It's a very exciting time for Walmart Canada and through AnnMarie and Rob's dynamic leadership, I'm confident we will continue to build upon our transformational journey for both our associates and customers."

AnnMarie Mercer is Walmart Canada's new Chief People Officer leading human resources for one of Canada's largest employers with over 100,000 associates supporting more than 400 stores, distribution centres and fleet hubs nationwide and a growing e-commerce business.

AnnMarie joined Walmart Canada in 2015 and has been instrumental in charting the retailer's path forward on strategic initiatives driving the talent agenda, organizational design and future ways of working. Her ability to translate strategy into action and collaborate across the organization. AnnMarie is known as a developer of talent, motivating others to strive to their full potential, capitalizing on their unique capabilities and demonstrating how their actions translate to our 'bigger picture'. AnnMarie's strengths will position Walmart Canada well in the next phase of its transformational journey, ensuring it continues to be associate-centred.

Prior to joining Walmart, AnnMarie held several senior leadership roles in both human resources and communications leading major corporate and global initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions around the world, driving the talent agenda forward.

Story continues

Rob Nicol is Walmart Canada's Vice President Communications and Corporate Affairs overseeing environmental social governance, government affairs, corporate events, translation, and internal and external communications.

Rob joined Walmart Canada in 2017. In his five years at Walmart, Rob has led the complete transformation of the Corporate Affairs team. Through his leadership, the team has strengthened Walmart Canada's external reputation as a regenerative business, fostered positive and strategic relationships with government and helped position Walmart Canada as a top place to work through a more proactive approach to telling the Walmart Canada story.

Rob has extensive expertise and senior corporate affairs experience spanning sectors and government including, a leading consulting firm, 407 ETR and Canadian Tire Corporation. He has also served as Director of Communications to a Premier of Ontario as well as a Prime Minister of Canada.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $500 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Walmart Canada Corp.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/24/c6815.html