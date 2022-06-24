U.S. markets open in 3 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,833.75
    +34.00 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,918.00
    +246.00 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,863.75
    +126.25 (+1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,729.50
    +17.70 (+1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.55
    +1.28 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.70
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    20.89
    -0.15 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0551
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.66
    -0.29 (-1.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2294
    +0.0033 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1590
    +0.2260 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,830.93
    +69.36 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    449.61
    +17.39 (+4.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,117.60
    +97.15 (+1.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

Walmart Canada announces two executive leadership changes

·3 min read

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Walmart Canada is pleased to announce two senior executive leadership changes to support its journey to perform and transform and where talent continues to be a critical component of this journey.

AnnMarie Mercer has been named Chief People Officer and will join the Canadian Leadership team. In addition, Rob Nicol, Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs, has been appointed to the Canadian Leadership Team. (CNW Group/Walmart Canada Corp.)
AnnMarie Mercer has been named Chief People Officer and will join the Canadian Leadership team. In addition, Rob Nicol, Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs, has been appointed to the Canadian Leadership Team. (CNW Group/Walmart Canada Corp.)

Effective immediately, AnnMarie Mercer has been named Chief People Officer and will join the Canadian Leadership team.  In addition, Rob Nicol, Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs, has been appointed to the Canadian Leadership Team.

Last month, the retailer announced a series of other leadership changes.

"This announcement speaks to our bench strength of talent," said Horacio Barbeito, President and CEO, Walmart Canada. "It's a very exciting time for Walmart Canada and through AnnMarie and Rob's dynamic leadership, I'm confident we will continue to build upon our transformational journey for both our associates and customers."

AnnMarie Mercer is Walmart Canada's new Chief People Officer leading human resources for one of Canada's largest employers with over 100,000 associates supporting more than 400 stores, distribution centres and fleet hubs nationwide and a growing e-commerce business.

AnnMarie joined Walmart Canada in 2015 and has been instrumental in charting the retailer's path forward on strategic initiatives driving the talent agenda, organizational design and future ways of working. Her ability to translate strategy into action and collaborate across the organization. AnnMarie is known as a developer of talent, motivating others to strive to their full potential, capitalizing on their unique capabilities and demonstrating how their actions translate to our 'bigger picture'. AnnMarie's strengths will position Walmart Canada well in the next phase of its transformational journey, ensuring it continues to be associate-centred.

Prior to joining Walmart, AnnMarie held several senior leadership roles in both human resources and communications leading major corporate and global initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions around the world, driving the talent agenda forward.

Rob Nicol is Walmart Canada's Vice President Communications and Corporate Affairs overseeing environmental social governance, government affairs, corporate events, translation, and internal and external communications.

Rob joined Walmart Canada in 2017. In his five years at Walmart, Rob has led the complete transformation of the Corporate Affairs team. Through his leadership, the team has strengthened Walmart Canada's external reputation as a regenerative business, fostered positive and strategic relationships with government and helped position Walmart Canada as a top place to work through a more proactive approach to telling the Walmart Canada story.

Rob has extensive expertise and senior corporate affairs experience spanning sectors and government including, a leading consulting firm, 407 ETR and Canadian Tire Corporation.  He has also served as Director of Communications to a Premier of Ontario as well as a Prime Minister of Canada.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $500 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Walmart Canada Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/24/c6815.html

Recommended Stories

  • Bausch Health Announces 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholder Results, Updates to its Board of Directors

    Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") today announced the results of its 2022 annual meeting of shareholders and certain other updates with respect to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board").

  • What’s the latest on Huntington National Bank’s Kevin Jones?

    Kevin Jones announced last week he is retiring as president of Huntington National Bank’s Southern Ohio and Kentucky region, effective July 1. Here's what you need to know.

  • These 16 stocks could show ‘fundamental resiliency’ in tough times

    Amid a more precarious economic backdrop, analysts at Macquarie think that stocks including Visa Inc., Planet Fitness Inc., Trade Desk Inc., and lotto operator International Game Technology PLC could demonstrate "fundamental resiliency."

  • Colliers recruits former CBRE team for Los Angeles occupier and agency team

    A team of former CBRE members will be responsible for identifying and utilizing best practices, enhancing quality control and creating scalability for their clients.

  • Starbucks Likely to Tap Board Director to Fill Top Job as Schultz Exit Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp.’s hunt for a new chief executive officer has no shortage of complications: The coffee giant’s crucial China business is sputtering and its US stores are grappling with unionization efforts, potential turnoffs for plum candidates. The company lacks natural internal successors after the departure last year of two C-suite leaders.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ R

  • NEVADA KING ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF SHAREHOLDER MEETING AND WELCOMES WILLIAM HAYDEN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

    Nevada King Gold Corp. (TSX-V: NKG) (OTCQX: NKGFF) ("Nevada King" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its meeting of Shareholders (the "Shareholders") held on June 21, 2022, Shareholders approved the re-election of incumbent directors Paul Matysek, Collin Kettell and Craig Roberts. In addition, William Hayden was elected to the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company.

  • Cipher Pharmaceuticals Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Thanks Director Dr. John Mull

    Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: CPH) ("Cipher" or the "Company") today announced that it held its annual and special meeting of shareholders earlier today and that all matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in the Company's management information circular dated May 13, 2022 were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the meeting. In particular, shareholders approved the election of all director nominees, the re-approval of Ernst & Young L

  • Holiday group TUI's CEO to step down

    The company named finance chief Sebastian Ebel as Joussen's successor and said it would propose naming the incoming CEO as chairman of the board. "When the pandemic in spring 2020 turned us into a company without a business virtually overnight, all our attention was focused on one goal: rescuing TUI," Joussen said. "Now that the existential crisis has been mastered, the time is right for a change at the top of TUI."

  • BlackBerry Investors Reject Executive-Pay Plan After Stock Slide

    (Bloomberg) -- Shareholders of BlackBerry Ltd. rebuked the board and major shareholder Prem Watsa, rejecting the company’s executive compensation plan and voting in large numbers against Watsa’s re-election as a director. Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022The World’s B

  • KKR Greater China head steps down to take adviser role - sources

    Paul Yang, partner and head of Greater China at KKR & Co, has recently stepped down to take an adviser role with the private equity firm, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters. Yang, a Taiwan native, was previously the president and chief executive of China Development Financial Corp, a Taiwanese merchant banking group. Yang, who joined KKR in 2017, has in the past worked at a number of financial institutions including DBS Bank where he was head of private equity and mezzanine finance, Goldman Sachs and General Atlantic, according to KKR's website.

  • Citigroup creates new Asia leadership structure - memo

    Citigroup Inc has created a new regional leadership structure for its Asian business, according to a memo seen by Reuters. Tim Monger has been appointed as the head of the bank's North and East Asian business 'cluster', while Amol Gupte will lead South Asia and ASEAN, the memo said. Both will report to Citi's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Peter Babej.

  • Here's Why We Think AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Is Well Worth Watching

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Comcast, Alabama Power, Vulcan leaders named to Regions board of directors

    Three individuals have been appointed to the board of directors of Regions Financial Corp. and its subsidiary, Regions Bank.

  • Mars CEO Grant Reid to Retire, Hand Reins to Pet-Care Unit Chief

    When Mars Inc. CEO Grant Reid retires this year, the head of Mars’s global pet-care business, Poul Weihrauch, will assume leadership of the family-owned food giant.

  • Boohoo appoints The Trainline’s McCabe CFO following profits slide

    He has been non-executive director at the fast fashion retailer since 2020

  • Openly gay in the boardroom: Why so few LGBTQ executives lead America's largest companies

    Despite the flashy rainbow-colored celebrations companies put on each year during Pride Month, few openly gay leaders serve on corporate boards.

  • Epsilon Energy replaces CEO, CFO in leadership shuffle

    Epsilon Energy Ltd. said Jason Stabell will become the company's new chief executive and Andrew Williamson will take over as finance chief on July 1 in a leadership transition.

  • B2Gold Announces Voting Results from its 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting

    B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. A total of 812,572,340 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 76.59% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares.

  • Not One But Two Interim Deans To Lead Weatherhead

    Associate Dean for Finance J.B. Silvers (left) and Morgan Stanley Managing Director Andrew Medvedev will become interim deans on Sept. 1 for three-year terms. Photo by Roger Roger Mastroianni Case Western Reserve University took ... The post Not One But Two Interim Deans To Lead Weatherhead appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Newsom for president?

    There is some speculation that California Gov. Gavin Newsom might run for president.