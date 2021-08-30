U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

Walmart Canada’s annual campaign for the Canadian Red Cross sets new record

Canadian Red Cross / Croix-Rouge canadienne
·3 min read

Funds will support disaster relief and preparedness

OTTAWA, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross is pleased to announce its annual fundraising campaign with Walmart Canada has raised more than $5 million, setting a new record and making this the largest point of sale campaign in the organization’s history.

The total includes more than $4.2 million contributed through a combination of Walmart customer donations and employee initiatives, in addition to $820,000 through Walmart corporate match dollars. The funds will support disaster relief and preparedness efforts across the country.

Since 2003, Walmart Canada associates and customers have helped raise more than $59 million for Red Cross disaster preparedness and relief. With this support, when disasters happen, the Canadian Red Cross is ready to assist with pre-positioned supplies and trained volunteers.

This summer, the Canadian Red Cross has been responding to a busy wildfire season in many parts of the country. This funding will address emerging needs and help the Red Cross to carry out its mandate to assist those who are impacted by disasters and emergencies, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thanks to the generous support from Walmart Canada, its customers and associates, the funds raised will help the Canadian Red Cross to assist people in need, as well as build resilient communities across Canada,” said Janet Johnson, vice president, Philanthropy, Canadian Red Cross. “We are grateful to everyone who supported the work of the Red Cross through this campaign. Your collective effort will make a big difference in the lives of people from coast to coast who experience a disaster or emergency.”

“We’re amazed and inspired by the overwhelming generosity of our customers and associates who helped make this year’s campaign our best ever,” said Nabeela Ixtabalan, executive vice president, People and Corporate Affairs for Walmart Canada. “Walmart Canada remains committed to the Canadian Red Cross and the incredible work they do, providing urgently needed relief items during disasters and to ensure our communities get the help they need when they need it the most.”

Disasters are unpredictable, can strike quickly without warning and can impact anyone. Being prepared in the event of a disaster or emergency can make a big difference in protecting you, your family and your home. As the largest corporate supporter of the Red Cross, Walmart Canada enables the Red Cross to be prepared to address the needs of Canadians. For tips and advice on what to do before, during, and after a disaster, please visit www.redcross.ca/ready.

About the Canadian Red Cross
Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – which is made up of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 192 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies – the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to helping people and communities in Canada and around the world in times of need and supporting them in strengthening their resilience.

About Walmart Canada
Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving more than 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada’s flagship online store, www.walmart.ca, is visited by 900,000 customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada’s largest employers and is ranked one of the country’s top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada’s most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $500 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca, facebook.com/walmartcanada and twitter.com/walmartcanada

Media Contacts:

Canadian Red Cross
English: 1-877-599-9602
French: 1-888-418-9111

Felicia Fefer, Corporate Affairs, Walmart Canada, Felicia.Fefer@walmart.com


