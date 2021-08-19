U.S. markets close in 1 hour 41 minutes

Walmart Canada breaks ground on new distribution centre in New Brunswick

·4 min read

New facility will provide fresh and frozen groceries to 43 stores in Atlantic Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Walmart Canada broke ground Thursday on its first distribution centre in Atlantic Canada – a brand new, 223,000-square-foot facility in Moncton, New Brunswick, which is slated to open in fall 2022.

From left to right, Walmart Canada Executive Vice President, Transformation Officer John Bayliss, New Brunswick Economic Development Minister Arlene Dunn, Walmart Canada President and CEO Horacio Barbeito, Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold, New Brunswick Local Government Minister Daniel Allain and Walmart Canada Chief Merchandising Officer Kieran Shanahan. (CNW Group/Walmart Canada Corp.)
From left to right, Walmart Canada Executive Vice President, Transformation Officer John Bayliss, New Brunswick Economic Development Minister Arlene Dunn, Walmart Canada President and CEO Horacio Barbeito, Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold, New Brunswick Local Government Minister Daniel Allain and Walmart Canada Chief Merchandising Officer Kieran Shanahan. (CNW Group/Walmart Canada Corp.)

The new distribution centre, to be located at 135 Frenette Ave., will provide fresh and frozen groceries to 43 Walmart stores in Atlantic Canada. The next-generation facility will benefit our East Coast customers by bringing products closer to them. Customers will see better product availability and quicker service whether they choose to shop in-store or online through Walmart.ca.

This project will strengthen the local economy, creating more than 200 jobs in Moncton and surrounding communities, including more than 100 jobs inside the distribution centre. The distribution centre, which sits on nearly 19 acres of land, will emphasize environmental sustainability by reducing long-haul truck deliveries and removing millions of kilometres from the supply chain each year. The company plans to invest over $56 million in the project, part of a $3.5 billion investment into all aspects of the business over five years.

Quotes
"We are thrilled to be making investments for growth in New Brunswick because we believe there's a bright future for Walmart Canada in Atlantic Canada," said Horacio Barbeito, President and CEO of Walmart Canada. "This is an exciting time at Walmart Canada as our new distribution centre will be a game-changer for our customers, associates and suppliers in Atlantic Canada. We're proud to work with local contractors and suppliers to develop a world-class supply chain that puts our customers first while protecting the planet."

"I am very pleased by the strong vote of confidence Walmart has given our province by choosing to build their distribution centre in Moncton," said New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs. "We are reinventing New Brunswick as a stronger, more resilient and more self-sufficient province, and developments like this one are helping us reach that goal."

"We are thrilled to welcome Walmart to one of Moncton's Industrial Parks," said Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold. "This is another great addition that will bring jobs to the City and contribute to the three-year streak of record-breaking land sales and development for Moncton Industrial Development. Walmart Canada is another client that has demonstrated their confidence in our city as the hub for business expansion in Atlantic Canada."

"ADL is pleased to see investment in Atlantic Canada," said Chad Mann, CEO of Amalgamated Dairies Limited. "Access to this type of distribution capacity should open up more opportunities for local suppliers."

Job opportunities
Walmart Canada will be hiring more than 100 associates to fill roles in the new distribution centre. The company is also working with local contractors from Moncton and surrounding communities to build this world-class facility. Individuals interested in applying for positions at the distribution centre can visit https://careers.walmart.ca/.

Supporting local
Walmart Canada is proud to work with more than 2,200 Canadian suppliers. From the biggest brands to local small businesses, Walmart helps move Canada's economy forward by creating jobs and strengthening communities. Over the last 12 months, Walmart Canada has purchased more than $400 million worth of products from over 69 suppliers based in Atlantic Canada in support of local economies, including 22 located in New Brunswick.

Environmental impact
Walmart's ambition is to become a regenerative company. The retailer takes environmental sustainability very seriously. Here are some ways the new facility prioritizes the environment:

  • Reduces long-haul distances for truck deliveries by moving our products closer to stores

  • Energy Star white reflective roof

  • Energy efficient LED lighting with integrated motion sensors and intelligent controls

  • Incorporating natural refrigerants

  • Waste heat generated from the refrigeration system will be reclaimed and used to supply underfloor heating systems

  • Efficient and longer-lasting lithium-ion electric material handling equipment

Key project details

  • 223,000-square-foot distribution centre to sit on nearly 19 acres of land

  • Providing fresh and frozen groceries to 43 Walmart Canada stores in Atlantic Canada

  • Reducing long-haul truck deliveries to promote environmental sustainability

  • Creating more than 200 jobs in Moncton and surrounding areas

  • Hiring more than 100 associates to fill roles inside the distribution centre

  • Working with local suppliers, partners and contractors

  • Investing more than $56 million in the local economy

  • One of three distribution centres currently under construction, including:

About Walmart Canada
Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 900,000 customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $500 million to Canadian charities.

Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold. (CNW Group/Walmart Canada Corp.)
Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold. (CNW Group/Walmart Canada Corp.)
Walmart Canada President and CEO Horacio Barbeito. (CNW Group/Walmart Canada Corp.)
Walmart Canada President and CEO Horacio Barbeito. (CNW Group/Walmart Canada Corp.)
From left to right, Walmart Canada Executive Vice President, Transformation Officer John Bayliss, New Brunswick Economic Development Minister Arlene Dunn, Walmart Canada President and CEO Horacio Barbeito, Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold, New Brunswick Local Government Minister Daniel Allain, Moncton Councillor at Large Greg Turner, Walmart Canada Chief Merchandising Officer Kieran Shanahan, New Brunswick Finance Minister Ernie Steeves and New Brunswick Social Development Minister Bruce Fitch. (CNW Group/Walmart Canada Corp.)
From left to right, Walmart Canada Executive Vice President, Transformation Officer John Bayliss, New Brunswick Economic Development Minister Arlene Dunn, Walmart Canada President and CEO Horacio Barbeito, Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold, New Brunswick Local Government Minister Daniel Allain, Moncton Councillor at Large Greg Turner, Walmart Canada Chief Merchandising Officer Kieran Shanahan, New Brunswick Finance Minister Ernie Steeves and New Brunswick Social Development Minister Bruce Fitch. (CNW Group/Walmart Canada Corp.)
Walmart Logo (CNW Group/Walmart Canada Corp.)
Walmart Logo (CNW Group/Walmart Canada Corp.)

