Walmart Canada helps Canadians live better with one-stop health shop this flu season

Customers can get their flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines

Invited to join Wellness Day on Oct. 22

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Walmart Canada is prioritizing the health and well-being of Canadians with its one-stop health shop by enhancing access to affordable healthcare and merchandise assortment to help customers save money and live better.

The majority of Canadians live within 10 minutes of one of Walmart's more than 400 stores, which serve more than 1 million customers daily.

In anticipation of a strong flu season, Walmart Pharmacies are ready to do their 'immunity service' and help Canadians fight the flu. With Walmart's digital scheduler, customers can book an appointment at one of more than 400 pharmacies from coast-to-coast to get their shot for a fast and efficient visit. Customers can also easily book their COVID-19 boosters, too.

"A very important part of our mission is our "live better" promise," said Alex Hurd, Vice President, Health Services at Walmart Canada. "Walmart is a destination for all your healthcare needs to protect yourself, your family, your workplace and your community. We're proud of our role in helping Canadians live better, stay well and live healthier lives."

Wellness Day

Walmart Canada is also hosting its fall Wellness Day on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time. In partnership with Diabetes Canada, the retailer will be providing free type 2 diabetes screening and consultations, including blood sugar and blood pressure screenings at all Walmart Pharmacies (excluding Accès pharma Quebec pharmacies). At Vision Centres (in select locations), Walmart opticians will be providing self-assessments for general eye health and diabetic retinopathy and assisting with scheduling routine eye exams as needed.

To stay well, customers can also leverage Walmart's merchandise offering of nutritious fresh food options to fitness apparel, sporting equipment, smart technology, which all help promote good health.

Walmart healthcare facts

With 60 per cent of all households in Canada living within a 10-minute drive of a Walmart store, Walmart pharmacists and opticians can be some of the most accessible healthcare providers, offering expert advice and compassion on healthcare issues.

Walmart's 1,400 certified pharmacists and affiliated pharmacists to Accès pharma are available seven days a week to help Canadians get the professional advice they need. Many Walmart pharmacists are Certified Diabetes Educators who have completed extra education in diabetes management.

Walmart Pharmacies have administered more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccines to date.

Walmart Vision Centre teams have provided more than 92,000 free eyeglasses frame adjustments and repairs since the program launched in November 2021.

Walmart Canada announced 11 new in-store medical clinics this year, bringing their total to 80 clinics across the country.

Walmart Canada is also looking to expand its team of healthcare professionals. Interested individuals can apply here.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca, is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart is one of Canada's largest employers, a top diversity employer and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada has made a commitment to regeneration – focusing on equitable opportunity, sustainability, community, ethics and integrity. Since 1994, Walmart Canada has raised over $500 million to support communities across Canada. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

