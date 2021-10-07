U.S. markets open in 3 hours 13 minutes

Walmart Canada Makes Largest Commitment to Purchase Beef Sourced from Certified Sustainable Farms and Ranches In Canada

·3 min read

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Walmart Canada will purchase the largest known quantity of beef from certified sustainable Canadian farms and ranches ever sourced by a single retailer.

Beef purchased through this commitment will support the environmental, social and economic sustainability of Canadian farmers and ranchers whose operations are certified through a third-party audited system, in accordance with sustainability standards set by the Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (CRSB).

This is the largest public commitment made by a single retailer to date: 1.5 million pounds of beef sourced from CRSB Certified sustainable farms and ranches will be purchased by Walmart Canada over the next calendar year.

A milestone moment, this commitment contributes to advancing beef sustainability in Canada – and it's only the start. The amount of beef Walmart Canada sources from CRSB Certified sustainable farms and ranches will continue to increase each year.

"Leadership from organizations like Walmart inspires change and supports the Canadian beef sector's continuous improvement goals," explains Anne Wasko, Chair of the CRSB and rancher from Eastend, SK. "The CRSB is honoured to partner with Walmart Canada on this ambitious commitment on its journey towards a more sustainable future."

Committing to sustainable sourcing at this unprecedented level sets a new threshold in the industry for what is possible and reaffirms the company's partnership with the CRSB. As a valued partner, Walmart Canada continues to help expand the CRSB's program in Canada, advocating for continuous improvement in industry standards and engaging in open dialogue with industry and supply chain partners.

"We're immensely proud of what this commitment signifies to the industry and the impact it will have for our farmers and ranchers, customers, suppliers and partners," said Horacio Barbeito, President and CEO, Walmart Canada. "We're making massive strides towards advancing sustainability within the Canadian beef industry, propelled by our commitment to being a regenerative company and made possible by strong partnerships with the CRSB and our suppliers."

Walmart Canada sources 100% of its fresh beef in Canada, supporting Canadian ranchers and farmers. These hardworking Canadians are integral in the shared journey towards sustainability and contribute to managing and preserving 35 million acres of native grassland in Canada.

In the coming months, customer-facing messaging will be developed to share this milestone commitment to sustainable beef sourcing.

About The CRSB
Established in 2014, the Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (CRSB) is a collaborative, multi-stakeholder organization focused on advancing environmental, social and economic sustainability in the Canadian beef industry. The CRSB drives recognition and continuous progress in beef sustainability through benchmarking and setting strategic goals, and communicating on-the-ground continuous improvement. The CRSB's Certified Sustainable Beef Framework, known as CRSB Certified, was developed to recognize sustainable practices through third-party certification, support sustainable commitments for retail and foodservice companies, and build consumer trust through credible, science-based claims about sustainable beef production in Canada. Learn more at crsb.ca.

Learn more about the positive contribution of Canadian beef production, and how farmers and ranchers conserve healthy ecosystems and support critical wildlife habitat at beeffortheplanet.ca.
Follow our beef sustainability journey on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Walmart Canada
Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 900,000 customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $500 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages -Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Walmart Canada Corp. logo (CNW Group/Walmart Canada Corp.)
Walmart Canada Corp. logo (CNW Group/Walmart Canada Corp.)

SOURCE Walmart Canada Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/07/c7639.html

