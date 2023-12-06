Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,566.17
    -1.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,145.36
    +20.80 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,224.73
    -5.18 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,873.17
    +17.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.51
    -2.81 (-3.89%)
     

  • Gold

    2,044.40
    +8.10 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.21 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0791
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1330
    -0.0380 (-0.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2589
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1500
    +0.0420 (+0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,863.23
    +1,158.34 (+2.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    895.12
    +652.44 (+268.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.38
    +25.54 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,445.90
    +670.08 (+2.04%)
     
Watch:

Big bank CEOs testify before Congress

Walmart CEO says consumers may not be as resilient next year: CNBC

1
Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) — Walmart (WMT) CEO Doug McMillon noted that consumer spending would be tougher to predict next year because of rising credit card balances and dwindling household bank accounts, CNBC reported on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: President and CEO of Walmart Doug McMillon takes part in a strategic and policy CEO discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Eisenhower Execution Office Building in Washington
President and CEO of Walmart Doug McMillon

In November, the retail bellwether's Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey said customers were seeking value to manage within their household budget as they struggle with high interest rates and the start of student loan repayments.

Walmart had also said that U.S. consumers were acting more cautious with spending during the holiday season. But data on Thanksgiving weekend showed that deep discounts on everything from beauty products and toys to electronics lured shoppers to spend bringing a relief to worried retailers.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Advertisement