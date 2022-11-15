Walmart CFO on inflation: 'I can't call' a peak yet

Wall Street may be cheering on the recent downtick in the rate of inflation by way of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), but Walmart (WMT) isn't ready to declare an end to sky-high prices just yet.

"I can't call that," Walmart CFO John David Rainey said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above) when asked if inflation had peaked. "Food inflation, in particular, has been pretty persistent. We see it in mid-teens growth [in grocery sales]. In general merchandise, we have seen more progress, but I can't call a peak on that just yet."

Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data for October showed that the overall cost of groceries is up by 12.4% compared to a year ago.

An employee puts up a price tag ahead of Black Friday at a Walmart store in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

And nagging inflation did help send Walmart's gross profit margins down 89 basis points in the third quarter.

Here are some other top takeaways from Walmart's quarter:

U.S. same-store sales were up 8.2%, beating consensus estimates of 3.5%

Adjusted earnings beat estimates by $0.18.

Inventory was up 12.4% year over year, slowing from a 25% clip in the second quarter.

The company sees Walmart U.S. same-store sales rising by 3% in the fourth quarter. Earnings are expected to drop by 3% to 5%.

Despite no guarantee of peaking inflation, Wall Street liked what they heard from Walmart on the quarter and the world's largest retailer's outlook. Walmart stock rose by more than 7% as of Tuesday afternoon, and the company's ticker page was among the most active on the Yahoo Finance platform.

Citi Analyst Paul Lejuez called the quarter a "grand slam" in a new note to clients and maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance.

