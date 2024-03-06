Walmart is changing how stores do self-checkout. Here's what to know

Walmart might be making some changes to their self-checkout lanes, only allowing select shoppers access to the cashier-less convenience.

According to a report from Business Insider, self-checkout might only be usable by Walmart+ subscribers or Spark delivery drivers.

Walmart+ costs $12.95 per month or $98 per year and offers free delivery services, gas discounts and other perks, the retailer said. Spark is a delivery service that works only through Walmart.

This is not a universal shift, Walmart spokesperson Joe Pennington told Business Insider. This change is being implemented at the discretion of store managers.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Arizona Republic.

Here's what to know about the change to Walmart's self-checkout process.

What changes is Walmart making to self-checkout?

Self-checkout lanes will only be available to Spark delivery drivers or Walmart+ subscribers at select locations, said a Business Insider report.

Who can't use Walmart self-checkout now?

Anyone who isn't a Walmart+ subscriber or Spark delivery driver may not have access to self-checkout if the store they frequent decides to make this change, the report noted.

In addition, shoppers with more than ten items may be redirected to normal checkout lanes.

Why is Walmart making the changes?

Walmart isn't the first major retailer reconsidering the self-checkout approach, said a Business Insider report on the subject. The shift might allow the stores to combat shoplifting.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Walmart is changing self-checkout process: What to know