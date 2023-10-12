Walmart will close its doors on Thanksgiving Day for fourth consecutive year, CEO says

Walmart's CEO, John Furner, announced on Oct. 9 that the retail giant will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day for the fourth consecutive year. Stores across America will be closed for business on one of the busiest shopping days of the year, yet again.

The message was shared by the corporation on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Thanksgiving is a special day, and we want our store associates to have the chance to spend it with their families and loved ones. Hear from John Furner about how we're closing Walmart stores on Thanksgiving again this year. pic.twitter.com/fNIONuTn3b — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) October 9, 2023

"Thanksgiving is a special day, and we want our store associates to have the chance to spend it with their families and loved ones," the post reads.

This decision aligns with the company's commitment to prioritize its employees' and customers' well-being and safety since the COVID-19 pandemic. By giving its workers a much-needed break to spend time with loved ones, Walmart set an example for other retailers to follow.

This trend has continued in recent years, with more and more companies opting to close down for the holidays to express appreciation towards their workforce. Major big-box retailers have confidently taken a stand by announcing they will not open on Thanksgiving for Black Friday shopping, marking a significant shift from earlier retail practices.

In 2021, Target's CEO, Brian Cornell, declared that all Target stores would be closed on Thanksgiving Day from now on. The decision was made with the utmost consideration for the well-being of employees and customers, Cornell shared.

"What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests' holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours," Cornell said.

"You don't have to wonder whether this is the last Thanksgiving you'll spend with family and friends for a while, because Thanksgiving store hours are one thing we won't 'get back to' when the pandemic finally subsides."

Last year on Thanksgiving Day, several well-known stores joined the group of retailers closing their doors for the holiday. Costco, BJ's, Kohl's, Lowe's, Home Depot, and TJX Companies were among them.

